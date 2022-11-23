ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Home Court: Golden State Warriors vs. Axios Local

By Megan Rose Dickey
 3 days ago

Data: Axios research; Table: Simran Parwani/Axios

The Golden State Warriors are off to a shaky start this season, but let's keep hope alive that our defending champs can get their act together.

Driving the news: We're taking a page out of Axios Salt Lake City's playbook and tracking how the Dubs are doing versus the rest of Axios Locals.

  • Axios Local currently has daily newsletters in 24 U.S. cities . Of those markets, 14 have an NBA team.
  • The chart above shows all the teams in our markets and the Warriors' record against them. We'll update it every few weeks.

What we're watching: If the Warriors can climb their way to the top of Western Conference, where we belong.

What's happening: The Warriors have so far played eight games against teams in other Axios Local markets, having gone 2-6 in those matchups.

  • Golden State have done much better at home, losing just one of their first eight games at the Chase Center. Against other Axios teams at home, the Warriors have gone 1-1.

What's next: The Warriors are playing against the Utah Jazz on Friday in San Francisco.

  • Ya girl Megan will be there if her flight from Iowa lands on time ... which it probably won't.

