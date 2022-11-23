ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 'Knives Out' sequel 'Glass Onion' has a small scene teasing detective Benoit Blanc's sexuality — here's what happens

By Eammon Jacobs
 3 days ago
Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc in "Glass Onion."

  • Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion."
  • The opening of the film gives audiences a look at Benoit Blanc's private life during the pandemic.
  • The short scene also teases that the famous detective is queer.

Three years after Rian Johnson surprised audiences with his razor-sharp whodunit, "Knives Out," the director has brought Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc back for the sequel, "Glass Onion." The detective is thrust into a new mystery after being invited to a lavish Greek island owned by tech millionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton).

The suspects are made up of another star-studded cast with the likes of Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Kate Hudson, and Jessica Henwick joining Craig's Benoit on the island.

But before the mystery really gets going, the audience gets a look into Benoit's personal life during the pandemic. The detective spends his days in the bath playing "Among Us," a mystery roleplay video game, with famous friends like "Murder, She Wrote" star Angela Lansbury , Natasha Lyonne, Stephen Sondheim, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The scene also suggests that Benoit is queer because he's living with Philip (Hugh Grant), who asks him if he's in the bath again. The detective gets defensive and denies that he is, suggesting he's spent a lot of time during lockdown contemplating life in the tub.

The film flashes back to the scene after a dramatic moment at the mansion, and it sees Phillip in the middle of baking something when Helen Brand (Janelle Monae) turns up at the apartment with the puzzle box. It implies Philip and Benoit are clearly living quite comfortably together, even in the middle of the detective's pandemic-induced existential crisis.

"Glass Onion" never shifts the focus of the film, however, to Benoit's relationship or shoehorns it in as a plot point. It just exists, which is quite refreshing.

Director Rian Johnson confirmed that Benoit Blanc is queer during a press conference at the London Film Festival , with Craig adding, referring to Grant, "No spoilers [but] who wouldn't want to live with that person?"

Here's hoping the "Paddington 2" and "The Gentlemen" star reprises the role in whatever "Knives Out 3" looks like, as Netflix bought the rights to a third film in a jaw-dropping $400 million deal back in 2021.

"Glass Onion" is currently in theaters.

