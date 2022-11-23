Antici-PIE-tion builds at Delicious Orchards on busiest day of the year

Over the course of a single day, one Colts Neck orchard expected to sling some 50,000 pies to hungry holiday revelers.

Delicious Orchards had 250 employees for what is the busiest day of the year for the family-run business.

Mike McDonald says the magic his business creates at Thanksgiving is truly a team effort, and it goes back more than 100 years.

"We're thankful for all of the customers who've been supporting us since 1911."