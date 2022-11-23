Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
thedailygopher.com
Minnesota Gophers: Thanksgiving Weekend Preview and How to Watch
It’s one of the best weekends of the year. Tons of leftovers just sitting in the fridge awaiting to be eaten while sitting on the couch and watching non-stop sports for three straight days. There is quite a bit of Minnesota Gophers action this weekend for you to check out as well, so read on on for a quick preview of all the action and how to watch it without leaving your couch—-expect to head back to the fridge.
First impressions: Wisconsin's disappointing regular season comes to a bitter end
MADISON, Wis. — A disappointing regular season just came to a bitter end as the trophy case inside the McClain Center will be without Paul Bunyan's Axe again. For the first time since 1993-94, the Wisconsin Badgers (6-6) have lost two consecutive games to the Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4), who snuck out of Camp Randall Stadium with a 23-16 victory. The Badgers' offense turned in another poor performance, while the defense held one of the country’s best running backs in check but couldn’t contain a backup quarterback.
247Sports
USCFootball.com staff picks against the spread for USC vs. Notre Dame
Each week the entire USCFootball.com staff will reveal their picks against the spread for the upcoming USC football game. This week the Trojans back at home in the Coliseum taking on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish with a kickoff time set for at 4:30 p.m. PT with the game on ABC. The spread for the game is USC favored by 5.5 points (since we made our picks earlier in the week the spread has moved down to USC -4).
Beavers overcome 21-point Oregon lead to stun Ducks in rivalry game
CORVALLIS, Ore. — A trip to Las Vegas felt imminent with five to play in the third quarter. The Ducks had just scored a third consecutive touchdown to pull ahead by 21 points. However, the game was turned on its head in short order. OSU rattled off 28 unanswered...
LIVE UPDATES: Minnesota 23, Wisconsin 16
MADISON, Wis. -- The 2022 regular season ends at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin (6-5, 4-4) will host Minnesota (7-4, 4-4) in the battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe. The Badgers have won 16 of the last 18 meetings and 23 of the last 27 overall. However, it's the Gophers who are currently in possession of the Axe after last season's 23-13 victory.
Live Updates: USC 7 Notre Dame 0; 1st Quarter
It's time for some Notre Dame Fighting Irish football. On Saturday, Notre Dame (8-3) will take on USC (10-1) inside the Los Angeles Coliseum. You can watch the game on ABC. It can also be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET. Follow live...
Live Updates: Notre Dame vs. USC; Pregame
It's time for some Notre Dame Fighting Irish football. On Saturday, Notre Dame (8-3) will take on USC (10-1) inside the Los Angeles Coliseum. You can watch the game on ESPN. It can also be streamed on fuboTV (Try for free). Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET. Follow live...
gophersports.com
Minnesota Advances to Title Game with 5-1 Victory over Penn State
HENDERSON, Nev. – The No. 3 Golden Gopher women's hockey advanced to the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase title game after a 5-1 win over No. 12 Penn State on Friday evening at Lifeguard Arena. After failing to score first in the past three games, Minnesota (10-2-2) scored four goals...
Five-Star ATH Matayo Uiagalelei talks new school emerging and commitment timeframe
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei had a big game on both sides of the ball for the Braves and updated us on where his recruitment is at. We’ve said it multiple times but Uiagalelei is a top five prospects as an edge rusher and a tight end and he showed it in Bosco’s huge win over Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei on Friday.
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule recruiting comments could cause concern
Yes, I’m aware that Matt Rhule isn’t even officially the Nebraska football head coach. But all indications are that he will be by the start of next week. So it’s time to start looking at what kind of coach he might be for the Huskers. It’s hard...
Ethan Glynn, in recovery from devastating football injury, reunites with family for Thanksgiving
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. – A Twin Cities teenager who was hurt in a freak football accident will get to spend Thanksgiving with his family. Fifteen-year-old Ethan Glynn, a freshman at Bloomington Jefferson High School, was left mostly paralyzed back in September after being tackled. His parents and brother flew out to Colorado where he continues his recovery. A new update posted Wednesday on his CaringBridge page shows he made it out to the Denver Broncos game last Sunday. And his family says they're getting ready to watch more football and eat plenty of food on Thursday.
8 Reasons We are Thankful to Live in Minnesota
Can’t believe tomorrow is already Thanksgiving! I feel like this year has just zipped by! However, one thing that has never left my mind is how thankful I am to live in Minnesota!. Going to college in Iowa made me miss my hometown and home state (Iowa, you have...
kfgo.com
Minnesota deer hunting numbers down
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Deer harvest numbers are off slightly this year in Minnesota, but the hunting isn’t over yet as the firearms ‘B’ season continues this weekend. “The ‘B’ season actually started this past Saturday in southeastern Minnesota,” DNR big game program leader Barb Keller said. “It runs until Sunday. We also have additional harvest opportunities, including our muzzleloader season which opens this Saturday, and then our archery deer season runs through Dec. 31.”
Minnesota’s limited restrictions on abortion could lead to increased taxes
(The Center Square) – Minnesota is more friendly to abortion than some of its neighbors, and that might impact Minnesota taxpayers. Some abortion clinics are moving from states that are banning or limiting abortions to states such as Minnesota with fewer abortion restrictions. For example, Red River Women’s Clinic moved from Fargo, N.D., to Moorhead, Minn., to continue performing abortions, and says on its website that it offers abortion care and family planning services to all of North Dakota, northwestern Minnesota and South Dakota. ...
St. Olaf College football player charged with reckless homicide in Chicago crash
MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Olaf College football player was charged with reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving after a deadly crash in Chicago.Kendall Sprouts, 18, was allegedly driving around 75 mph in a 30 mph zone on Monday when he crashed into a Hyundai trying to make a U-turn. Police had tried to pull over the Hyundai for a traffic stop.Sprouts had pulled into the left turn lane to try and get around police car, missed running over a police officer, and then crashed into the Hyundai and several other parked cars, CBS Chicago reports.The 22-year-old driver of the Hyundai died, and an 18-year-old passenger was critically injured. Five others, including Sprouts, were injured in the crash. Prosecutors said preliminary results from a DUI kit revealed he was not driving under the influence at the time of the crash. "He is a good young man and this was an unfortunate accident," his attorney Donna Rotunno said in a statement.Sprouts played football at Morgan Park High School before attending St. Olaf College in Northfield, CBS Chicago says. His bail was set to $20,000 and he is due back in court on Dec. 12.
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
voiceofalexandria.com
Schools struggling as illnesses surge in Minnesota
(Minneapolis, MN)--Minnesota schools are struggling to keep their classrooms staffed as respiratory sicknesses are surging statewide. The Minnesota Department of Health says flu-like outbreaks more than double last week compared to the week before. The outbreak is effecting staff and students alike. In one case, the Hinckley-Finlayson School District held...
The Louvre Fantastique comes to Minnesota
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Most museums frown upon too much talking, and there's definitely no touching the priceless art.But a new museum experience at Mall of America not only welcomes it -- it strongly encourages it.In the video above, photojournalist Tony Peterson met a seventh grader and asked him to give us a tour of the world's most famous art in a completely new way.Tickets for the Louvre Fantastique range from $27 to $46, and there are discounts for bigger groups.The hands-on exhibit will be at Mall of America until Jan. 15. Click here for more information.
2 Minnesota towns among most 'magical' winter locations in the country
Two of the most “magical” winter towns in the country are in Minnesota, according to a recent ranking. A list published earlier this month by Trips Discover highlighted 50 towns across the country with the best winter festivities and atmosphere. Among the towns listed were Stillwater and Winona.
A Minnesota Surgeon Takes Over All Kwik Trip Locations In 2023
According to news sources, CEO and President of Kwik Trip, Donald P. Zietlow, has announced his retirement after being CEO of the company for 22 years and being with Kwik Trip for 52 years. He will be retiring at the end of this year. Don has always said the success of Kwik Trip is because of the Co-Workers, it was under his leadership that the company experienced massive growth.
247Sports
