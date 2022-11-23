ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechRadar

Best Black Friday Bose deals: headphones, soundbars and more

Rejoice! Black Friday is here and, in a break from the norm, Bose is all about the Black Friday discounts for 2022 – particularly on its over-ear wireless headphones, but also on its popular QuietComfort earbuds. The US household name makes not only some of the best wireless speakers,...
CNET

11 Great Cyber Monday Bluetooth Speaker Deals That Are Available Now

This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. Portable Bluetooth speakers come in all shapes and sizes, and thanks to having rechargeable batteries -- and offering wireless connectivity -- they've become almost as indispensable as wireless headphones or earbuds for playing your audio on the go.
Digital Trends

Black Friday headphone deals: Bose QuietComfort 45, Sony WH-1000XM5

Black Friday flew by, but don’t worry if you missed out on finding the perfect pair of headphones. There are still a ton of awesome Black Friday headphone deals out there. Many retailers are heavily discounting some of the best headphones around, so whatever your budget, there should be something here for you. Big-name brands like Bose and Sony feature along with many others too. To help you figure out where to start, read on while we take you through all the best Black Friday deals.
notebookcheck.net

WEWATCH V51P projector announced with white noise feature and 350-in image

The WEWATCH V51P projector has been announced. The company claims that it is the first projector to offer a white noise feature, which could improve your sleep health or help you focus when meditating. You can turn off the white noise with a timer after falling asleep to avoid consuming energy through the night. Several sounds are available for the white noise tool, including bird calls, waves and a train; WEWATCH has said it chose these noises based on consumer research.
The Verge

The best noise-canceling headphone deals

With more people working from home than they used to, owning a good pair of noise-canceling headphones has become more appealing than ever. However, they can be expensive and difficult to shop for due to the range of available models, many of which cater to different lifestyles and priorities. Some are better suited for long-haul flights, for instance, while others are ideal for multitasking and marathon listening sessions.
pocketnow.com

Get up to $2,300 in savings on LG’s OLED C1 series smart TVs

Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. We keep receiving tons of insane deals thanks to the latest Black Friday sales event, where you will find up to 39 percent savings on some of the best smart TVs on the market. Today’s best smart TV deals come from Amazon and LG, as you can currently score a new 83-inch LG OLED C1 4K smart TV with 120Hz refresh rates, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos for $3,675 after scoring a massive $2,324 discount.
notebookcheck.net

OPPO Find X6 Pro backed to beat Xiaomi 13 Pro in terms of periscope zoom lens performance

Both Xiaomi and OPPO may have underwhelmed some mobile photography fans by leaving advanced periscope zoom lenses out of their respective 12 and Find X5 flagship Android smartphone lines in 2022. However, both OEMs are apparently now ready to take up arms in this particular arena for their next-gen premium devices.
CNN

The best over-ear headphones of 2022

We've been testing the latest and greatest full-size Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones for years, assessing sound quality, build, comfort and more to find the best over-ear headphones for you, whether you need something for travel, the office or everyday listening.
ZDNet

I love my Beats Studio 3 headphones, but I like them even more at 57% off

Beats or Sony headphones? This Black Friday, you might be able to afford both, or choose the one that fits most comfortably within your price range. I've bought the $350 Beats Studio3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones twice, once for me and once as a gift for a friend -- I winced at the impact to my wallet each time. They're currently on sale for $200 off, a 57% savings, at both Best Buy and Amazon. They are at their best price yet.

