Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including FusionFest, Jaleo Academy and more. Tis the season we move from pumpkin spice to peppermint, but maybe you still have some sliced Thanksgiving turkey in the fridge. Maybe you want a way to freshen up those leftovers. We suggest you hit the Winter Park Farmers Market on Saturday. In the current print edition of Edible Orlando, Anna Marie Mele (aka The Pesto Diva) says she loves her own Spanish olive and habanero pepper pesto on turkey sandwiches instead of mayo. (For more ideas about what to do with leftover turkey, collards and cornbread, click here!)

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO