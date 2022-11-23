Need2Know November 23, 2022

SpaceX launches, Sen. Lindsey Graham testified in the Georgia election probe, President Joe Biden extends the student loan payment freeze, and Thanksgiving is going to be expensive this year. Here is everything you Need2Know for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
"By Alex Brandon and Ben FinleyA Walmart manager pulled out a handgun before a routine employee meeting and began firing wildly around the break room of a Virginia store, killing six people in the nation’s second high-profile mass shooting in four days, police and witnesses said Wednesday.The gunman, who police believe shot himself, was dead when officers arrived. Police said they were trying to determine the motive for the shooting, and one employee described watching “bodies drop” as the assailant fired haphazardly, without saying a word.“He was just shooting all throughout the room. It didn’t matter who he hit. He...
Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate on Nov. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) The Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight. The court, with no noted dissents,...
Adele appears at the Brit Awards 2022 in London on Feb. 8, 2022. Adele is nominated for seven Grammy Awards. The 2023 Grammy Awards will air live Sunday, Feb. 5. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File) Ticketmaster's Apology. Taylor Swift and the Swifities aren't ready to let Ticketmaster off the...
Today, President Biden announced that he would cancel $10,000 per student borrower making under $125k per year and extend the due date for payment to the end of the year due to COVID setbacks. Will Sealy, the co-founder and CEO of financial planner Summer, and a student loan policy expert joined Cheddar News to break down today’s announcement. "This is more debt that's going to be canceled than any other initiative the president has taken in this administration or previous administrations," he noted.
"By Thomas Peipert and Jesse Bedayn A 22-year-old gunman opened fire inside a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing five people and leaving 25 injured before he was subdued by “heroic” patrons and arrested by police who arrived within minutes, authorities said Sunday.At least two firearms, including a “long rifle” used during the shooting, were found at Club Q after the Saturday night attack, police said.On its Facebook page, the club called it a “hate attack.” Investigators were still determining a motive and whether to prosecute it as a hate crime, said El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen. Charges against...
"Demand for big-ticket electronic items is falling but easing supply chain issues are helping retailers such as Best Buy stay flexible as they head into an uncertain holiday season. As Best Buy CEO Corie Barry put it in a Tuesday earnings call, the impact of the macroeconomic situation on consumers is "uneven and unsettled.""Each customer is making trade-offs, especially with the significant impact of inflation on the basics like food, fuel, and lodging," she said. "Across consumers, we can also see that savings are being drawn down, and credit usage is going up. And value clearly matters to everyone."Despite these headwinds,...
"By Thomas Peipert and Jesse BedaynThe man suspected of opening fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs was being held on murder and hate crime charges Monday, two days after the attack that killed five people and left 17 others with gunshot wounds.Online court records showed that 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich faced five murder charges and five charges of committing a bias-motivated crime causing bodily injury in Saturday night's attack at Club Q. He remained hospitalized with unspecified injuries, police said.The charges were preliminary, and prosecutors had not filed them in court. The hate crime charges would require proving...
"Death and discounts are coming together this Black Friday with a promotion from on direct-to-consumer funeral caskets. Titan Casket, the self-proclaimed "Warby Parker of the funeral industry," is offering customers $50 off if they pre-purchase a casket, which can run between roughly $500 to $4000. The company touted this "first-of-its-kind deal" as a way for customers to lock in the price of a casket today and potentially save their families thousands of dollars in the future. COO Joshua Siegel said the promotion is a test of the company's long-term effort to get consumers to think about and plan for their deaths or...
"By Darlene SupervillePresident Joe Biden continued a 75-year tradition Monday and pardoned a pair of Thanksgiving turkeys named after his favorite flavor of ice cream while cracking jokes about his political party's better-than-expected performance in this month's midterm elections.“The votes are in, they’ve been counted and verified,” Biden said as he welcomed Chocolate and Chip before hundreds of people gathered on the South Lawn in unseasonably cold weather. “There’s no ballot stuffing. There’s no fowl play. The only red wave this season’s gonna be if German Shepard Commander knocks over the cranberry sauce on our table.“ Commander is his dog.Chocolate and Chip, each...
People walk outside of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on September 23, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Stocks closed lower on Wall Street Monday, as a slide in technology companies offset gains elsewhere in the market. The S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the tech-heavy...
Stocks wobbled to a mixed close on Wall Street Friday, but every major index notched weekly gains in a holiday-shortened week. Investors faced a relatively quiet day, though concerns about inflation, high interest rates and a potential recession still hover over Wall Street. Markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and closed at 1 p.m. Eastern Friday.
Comments / 0