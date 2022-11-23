ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: How to watch, what to expect

By UPI Staff
UPI News
 3 days ago

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- The 96th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will air live from New York City on Thursday.

The Ronald McDonald balloon moves down 7th Avenue as spectators depart from the 95th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on November 25, 2021. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

The parade started in 1924 and has been broadcast live on NBC since 1948. The 2.5 mile long route starts on West 77th Street and Central Park West in the Upper West Side and ends in Macy's Herald Square in Midtown.

The annual event is known for its giant balloon characters, balloonicles (an inflatable/vehicle combination), floats, marching bands, clowns, performers and performance groups. This year, there will be five new floats and four new balloons, plus a special appearance by Mariah Carey , who is opening for Santa Claus .

The event is set to be hosted by Today's Savannah Guthrie , Hoda Kotb and Al Roker , but as Roker is recovering after being hospitalized for blood clots in his leg and lungs last week, it remains to be seen whether he will be there. Guthrie has hosted since 2012, Kotb has hosted for the past three years and Roker has hosted since 1995.

How to watch

Time: 9 a.m. in all time zones

Network: NBC

Streaming: Peacock, Paramount+, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV and other live streaming platforms

Performers: Mariah Carey, Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin's Adam Devine, Sara Hyland and Flula Borg, Betty Who, Big Time Rush, Blanco Brown, Cam, Dionne Warwick , Fitz and The Tantrums, Gloria, Sasha and Emily Estefan, Jordin Sparks, Joss Stone, Kirk Franklin, Paula Abdul , Sean Paul , Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Ziggy Marley and the casts of Broadway's Funny Girl, A Beautiful Noise, Some Like It Hot and The Lion King.

Balloon lineup: There will be 27 giant balloons, including Bluey, Goku, Stuart the Minion, Ada Twist, Scientist's Ada, Diary of a Wimpy Kid's Greg Heffley, Papa Smurf, Grogu, Paw Patrol's Chase, plus seven balloonicles.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Osgirl5
3d ago

Not what it used to be and that’s unfortunate but expected I haven’t watched it in decades, as I am all alone and it just breaks my heart. I remember when it was such a family thing, no fun, watching it alone and without all the ruckus going on in the kitchen.

Reply(9)
24
whitetailhunter44
3d ago

Macy's day Parade's not worth it anymore seeing how that day took out the Salvation Army's floats because they don't support any LGBT charities. Its no longer just enjoying parade to see all the beautiful balloons and to hear the Bands now its just another political mess. Its nothen like it was back in the day.

Reply(5)
14
TAP!
3d ago

Hopefully 🙏 nothing bad happens, it’s a jucy target for some crazy people, & we certainly have a lot of crazies out there! I think I would watch it on TV & not in person, it’s just not worth the risk,& I wouldn’t relax & enjoy it I would be hyper aware & watching my six. Old training & habits don’t just fade away. Just saying Old Warrior. 👍🇺🇸

Reply(2)
9
 

