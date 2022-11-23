ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walmart Survivor Says Shooter 'Did Not Say a Word'

 3 days ago
Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty

An employee who survived the massacre at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, recounted how the gunman walked into a break room and wordlessly started shooting. Briana Tyler told Good Morning America that the room was full because it was shift change. “I looked up and my manager just opened the door and he just opened fire,” she said, adding that the killer did not seem to be gunning for anyone in particular. “He just literally started shooting throughout the entire break room and I watched multiple people just drop down to the floor, where they were trying to duck for cover or they were hit,” she said. “He didn't say a word, he didn't say anything at all... He just came around the corner and started shooting. The first person that was in his eyesight, he shot him down and the next thing you know, he just started rigging throughout the entire break room, but he did not say a word.” Tyler said a bullet missed her by an inch or so, but by the time the shooting stopped, the gunman and six people were dead.

