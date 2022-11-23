ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportsnaut Silver & Black

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Seahawks happy to be home for a while, set to host Raiders

SEATTLE (AP) — There was an underrated aspect to what the Seattle Seahawks accomplished through their first 10 games and their surprising surge to the top of the NFC West. They did most of it away from home and flew plenty of miles in the process — most recently to Germany, where they lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before their bye week.
SEATTLE, WA
NFL Analysis Network

Russell Wilson Reveals Massive Problem For Broncos

The 2022 season has been a disastrous one for the Denver Broncos. They made a huge splash in the offseason by acquiring Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks but that trade hasn’t had the positive impact that the franchise was hoping it would. There was optimism that Wilson would...
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

Raiders file trademark on new slogan

The Las Vegas Raiders haven’t done much winning during the 2022 NFL season, but according to a new trademark filing, they expect to do a lot of it in the future. You might know the Raiders for their infamous “Just win, baby!” and “Commitment to Excellence” slogans, but trademark attorney Josh Gerben shared on Tuesday that the NFL team is looking to trademark the phrase “Win City” as a new slogan.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

From the Raiders' Locker Room: OL Jackson Barton

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) are back in the win column after completing a sweep of the Denver Broncos on Sunday. We caught up in the locker room with OL Jackson Barton. His brother Cody is a LB for the Seahawks. You can watch that entire interview below:
Yardbarker

2022 Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker

It’s time for another update to your Las Vegas Raiders Fantasy Football Tracker. The Raiders finally got back in the win column against the Denver Broncos, and the main guys we’ve been tracking had pretty good games too. All Raiders fantasy football stats from previous games will come from ESPN, and all points will be based on standard PPR formats.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Derek Carr on Playing Up-Tempo: 'I've Always Enjoyed It'

The Las Vegas Raiders thrived playing up-tempo at the end of regulation and in overtime in their thrilling Week 11 win against the Denver Broncos. The hurry-up offense was a rare sight under first-year Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, but a tactic that quarterback Derek Carr would love to see down the road.
Yardbarker

From the Raiders' Locker Room: S Roderic Teamer

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) are back in the win column after completing a sweep of the Denver Broncos on Sunday. We caught up in the locker room with S Roderic Teamer and you can watch that entire interview below:
Yardbarker

Should The Raiders Fork Up $5.5 Million For C Andre James In 2023?

As most Las Vegas Raiders fans are aware of, head coach Josh McDaniels’ offensive line has been a never-ending project. The team has already seen double-digit starting lineup combinations this season. Other than time missed due to a concussion, one stalwart has been center Andre James. Interestingly enough, Bleacher Report recently suggested that the Raiders cut James this offseason. That begs the question: are they onto something or way off?
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan doesn’t believe QB Trey Lance has a chance to return for playoffs: “I haven’t been told there’s a chance. Things would have to be pretty drastic.” (Cam Inman) Part of what’s made the season feel so rocky for the Cardinals is...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Broncos defense on the verge of collapsing

The Broncos' defensive late-game breakdowns prove it carried the team for far too long. A 22-16 overtime loss against the Raiders on Sunday highlighted the issue. With less than a minute to go, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs scampered through the defense for a 43-yard gain, setting up a tying field goal. In overtime, wideout Davante Adams slipped past the secondary on a 35-yard touchdown, sealing the game.
DENVER, CO
Sportsnaut Silver & Black

Sportsnaut Silver & Black

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
194K+
Views
ABOUT

We're More Than Fans. We're Silver & Black! Bringing you local news and opinion.

 https://sportsnaut.com/tag/las-vegas-raiders/

Comments / 0

Community Policy