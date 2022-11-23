Kanye West says he asked Donald Trump to be his running mate in 2024

In this Dec. 13, 2016, file photo, President-elect Donald Trump and Kanye West pose for a picture in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. Seth Wenig/AP Photo

Kanye West said he asked former President Donald Trump to be his running mate in 2024.

"Can't believe I kept President Trump waiting," Ye tweeted late Tuesday night.

Trump previously praised Ye saying "all those great things about me on Tucker Carlson."

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, says he asked former President Donald Trump to be his running mate during the 2024 presidential race.

"First time at Mar-a-Lago Rain and traffic," Ye tweeted late Tuesday night. "Can't believe I kept President Trump waiting And I had on jeans Yikes What you guys think his response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?"

West included a poll at the bottom of the tweet with two options for what Twitter users thought Trump's response to his proposal was:

"That's very Ye," referring to the new name he goes by. The other option read: "That's very Nay."

Trump previously praised Ye saying, "all those great things about me on Tucker Carlson" as t he rapper faced controversy over antisemitic outbursts . Trump has not condemned the rapper and fashion designer for his recent antisemitic commentary.

