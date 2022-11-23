ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Golden Gophers and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.
MADISON, WI
gophersports.com

'U' Bests Buckeyes in Four Sets

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team defeated the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes in four sets, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 26-24 on Friday evening at the Covelli Center. With the win, Minnesota improves to 19-8 (14-5 Big Ten). The Gophers are 6-3 on the road in...
COLUMBUS, OH
gophersports.com

Gophers Hold Off Arizona State for Fourth-Straight Win

TEMPE, Ariz. - It wasn't always pretty, but the No. 2 Minnesota men's hockey team skated to a 3-2 win Friday in the series opener at Arizona State from Mullett Arena. Jaxon Nelson and Bryce Brodzinski scored first-period goals for the Golden Gophers (11-4-0 overall) in their first-ever NCAA hockey game played in the state of Arizona. Logan Cooley's lacrosse-style goal in the third period added insurance for the visitors to hold off the Sun Devils (7-7-0 overall) and extended the team's win streak to four.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Travel to Virginia Tech for ACC/Big Ten Challenge

(Home: 1-0) First/Only Meeting: 2011. • The University of Minnesota men's basketball team competes in its first true road test Monday when it faces Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., as a part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. It marks just the second time in school history the two teams have faced each other and the first time visiting Cassell Coliseum.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Virginia, Liberty Await Gophers at Cav Classic

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (3-1, 0-0 B1G) will take on their first Power 5 opponent in Virginia (6-0, 1-0 ACC) at the 2022 Cav Classic in Charlottesville, Va., on Sat., Nov. 26. The Gophers will then take on the Liberty Flames (2-2, 0-0 ASUN) on Sun., Nov. 27, in Charlottesville. Both games can be watched on ACCNX and can be heard on KFAN+ or on the iHeartRadio app with Tanner Hoops and Lynette Sjoquist on the call.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Minnesota Advances to Title Game with 5-1 Victory over Penn State

HENDERSON, Nev. – The No. 3 Golden Gopher women's hockey advanced to the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase title game after a 5-1 win over No. 12 Penn State on Friday evening at Lifeguard Arena. After failing to score first in the past three games, Minnesota (10-2-2) scored four goals...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
gophersports.com

Gophers Fall in SoCal Challenge Championship

Jamison Battle led Minnesota with 17 points and nine rebounds, and Dawson Garcia and Braeden Carrington each had 15 points and eight rebounds, but UNLV defeated the Gophers 71-62 in the championship game of the SoCal Challenge. With the loss, Minnesota drops to 4-2 overall, while UNLV remains undefeated and improve to 6-0 this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
WISCONSIN STATE
gophersports.com

Gophers Hit the Road for Ranked Showdown with SDSU

MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 10 Gophers (1-0) are set to hit the road this weekend fresh off the Thanksgiving holiday, as they will square off against No. 24 South Dakota State on Sunday afternoon in their first road dual of the season. The road trip will kick off three-straight weekends...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Badger Herald

New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin

The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
WISCONSIN STATE
travelawaits.com

8 Amazing Experiences In Lovely Beloit, Wisconsin

Although I enjoy being a Texan, I think I may have been a Midwesterner in another life. From my five years living in Illinois to my recent travels through Wisconsin, there’s just something about Midwestern charm that makes me feel like I’m home. I recently discovered a jewel...
BELOIT, WI
nbc15.com

Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades. “I started on the Air Force’s birthday, September 18th, 2021,” said Annette Martiny. “It was a great way to transition because, I’m...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy