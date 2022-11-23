The Minnesota Golden Gophers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Golden Gophers and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO