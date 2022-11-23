Read full article on original website
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: Recruiting visitor list
A rolling thread covering the prospects that will be on campus for the Wisconsin Badgers this weekend for the Minnesota game.
tonyspicks.com
Minnesota Golden Gophers vs Wisconsin Badgers 11/26/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will invade Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin to take on the Badgers in another NCAAF Big Ten- West duel on Saturday, November 26. The Golden Gophers just ended a three-game winning streak with a three-point home loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes at 10-13 on November 19.
CBS Sports
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Golden Gophers and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. If the nothing to nothing final from the last time they met is any indication, this contest will be decided by the defense.
gophersports.com
Game Trailer: Gophers-Wisconsin
It's the battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe as Minnesota and Wisconsin meet TODAY in Madison. Watch LIVE at 2:30pm CT on ESPN and the WatchESPN app!
Report: Wisconsin close to removing Jim Leonhard’s interim tag
Jim Leonhard is on the verge of being named the permanent football could at Wisconsin, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported
gophersports.com
'U' Bests Buckeyes in Four Sets
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers volleyball team defeated the No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes in four sets, 20-25, 25-21, 25-21, 26-24 on Friday evening at the Covelli Center. With the win, Minnesota improves to 19-8 (14-5 Big Ten). The Gophers are 6-3 on the road in...
gophersports.com
Gophers Hold Off Arizona State for Fourth-Straight Win
TEMPE, Ariz. - It wasn't always pretty, but the No. 2 Minnesota men's hockey team skated to a 3-2 win Friday in the series opener at Arizona State from Mullett Arena. Jaxon Nelson and Bryce Brodzinski scored first-period goals for the Golden Gophers (11-4-0 overall) in their first-ever NCAA hockey game played in the state of Arizona. Logan Cooley's lacrosse-style goal in the third period added insurance for the visitors to hold off the Sun Devils (7-7-0 overall) and extended the team's win streak to four.
gophersports.com
Gophers Travel to Virginia Tech for ACC/Big Ten Challenge
(Home: 1-0) First/Only Meeting: 2011. • The University of Minnesota men's basketball team competes in its first true road test Monday when it faces Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., as a part of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. It marks just the second time in school history the two teams have faced each other and the first time visiting Cassell Coliseum.
gophersports.com
Virginia, Liberty Await Gophers at Cav Classic
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (3-1, 0-0 B1G) will take on their first Power 5 opponent in Virginia (6-0, 1-0 ACC) at the 2022 Cav Classic in Charlottesville, Va., on Sat., Nov. 26. The Gophers will then take on the Liberty Flames (2-2, 0-0 ASUN) on Sun., Nov. 27, in Charlottesville. Both games can be watched on ACCNX and can be heard on KFAN+ or on the iHeartRadio app with Tanner Hoops and Lynette Sjoquist on the call.
gophersports.com
Minnesota Advances to Title Game with 5-1 Victory over Penn State
HENDERSON, Nev. – The No. 3 Golden Gopher women's hockey advanced to the Henderson Collegiate Hockey Showcase title game after a 5-1 win over No. 12 Penn State on Friday evening at Lifeguard Arena. After failing to score first in the past three games, Minnesota (10-2-2) scored four goals...
gophersports.com
Gophers Fall in SoCal Challenge Championship
Jamison Battle led Minnesota with 17 points and nine rebounds, and Dawson Garcia and Braeden Carrington each had 15 points and eight rebounds, but UNLV defeated the Gophers 71-62 in the championship game of the SoCal Challenge. With the loss, Minnesota drops to 4-2 overall, while UNLV remains undefeated and improve to 6-0 this season.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
gophersports.com
Gophers Hit the Road for Ranked Showdown with SDSU
MINNEAPOLIS - The No. 10 Gophers (1-0) are set to hit the road this weekend fresh off the Thanksgiving holiday, as they will square off against No. 24 South Dakota State on Sunday afternoon in their first road dual of the season. The road trip will kick off three-straight weekends...
Badger Herald
New interstate railway has potential to connect divided Wisconsin
The Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois Departments of Transportation are partnering with Amtrak for the Twin Cities-Milwaukee-Chicago Intercity Rail Project. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, construction on the railway is set to begin in 2023 and finish in 2025. The project will cost approximately $53 million. As of now, the railway will not include a Madison stop, but the project does leave room for a TCMC connecting shuttle service.
wisfarmer.com
Triumph of the turkeys: Wild birds flourish in Wisconsin cities and suburbs
When Audrey Evans works from home, a throaty warble is her soundtrack. Her building for graduate students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison isn't air-conditioned, so during the warmer months, Evans likes to open the windows. "I'll be working away at my computer, and I'll hear turkey noises," said Evans, who...
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Suspected Bloomington restaurant killer arrested in Oklahoma
Authorities at the scene of a shooting in Bloomington, Minn. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. One day after the "cold-blooded" homicide inside a Bloomington restaurant on Friday, police have made an arrest. In a Thanksgiving Day announcement, Bloomington PD said detectives developed...
travelawaits.com
8 Amazing Experiences In Lovely Beloit, Wisconsin
Although I enjoy being a Texan, I think I may have been a Midwesterner in another life. From my five years living in Illinois to my recent travels through Wisconsin, there’s just something about Midwestern charm that makes me feel like I’m home. I recently discovered a jewel...
wpr.org
937 freshmen at UW-Madison receiving free tuition and fees from Bucky's Tuition Promise
Another 937 freshmen and transfer students at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will have tuition and fees paid for by the privately-funded Bucky's Tuition Promise. The students, who enrolled this fall, come from 66 of the state's 72 counties. UW-Madison freshman Jasmine Phung of Oak Creek is majoring in mathematics. She...
nbc15.com
Veteran dedicates Ice Age Trail hikes to fallen Wisconsin service members
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A retired Wisconsin Air Force veteran finished the Ice Age Trail in November, dedicating every mile to fallen Wisconsin service members through the decades. “I started on the Air Force’s birthday, September 18th, 2021,” said Annette Martiny. “It was a great way to transition because, I’m...
