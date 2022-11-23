Get prepared to shop local: Rome Floyd Chamber and downtown Rome partner in Small Business Season Passport program

Small Business Season Passport

The Rome Floyd Chamber and the Office of Downtown Development have partnered in hopes of making local shopping a big deal this year with the Small Business Season Passport program.

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of our community,” Downtown Development Director Aundi Lesley said. “They are still very much dealing with post-pandemic supply chain issues and staffing shortages. Now more than ever, it’s so important to shop local. Not just during the holidays, but year round.”

Participants can earn prizes for shopping small. Every time you spend $10 at a participating business between Nov. 25 and Dec. 25, have your passport signed by the business. Each participant who completes a card and submits it by Jan. 2 will be entered to win a prize donated by all the participating businesses.

“We think it’s important to keep our shopping dollars in town,” said Chamber President Pam Powers-Smith. “There’s such a huge impact when someone shops local and those tax dollars stay in the community — and we hope everyone realizes that this holiday season. So support your community and neighbors, and visit all our hometown shops.”

Passports can be picked up from any participating business, Office of Downtown Development or the Rome Floyd Chamber Office. They’re also available online at RomeGa.com/small-business-season-passport/ .

Once the passport has been completed, worth $100 spent dollars, return the card to the Office of Downtown Development or the Rome Floyd Chamber. Cards can be dropped off, mailed to P.O. Box 1433, Rome, Ga. 30162, or dropped in the Rome Floyd Chamber’s mailbox after hours.

For more information, visit Small Business Season Passport — Rome Floyd Chamber at romega.com. If you have any questions about this program, please reach out to Downtown Development at 706- 236-4520 or the Rome Floyd Chamber at 706-291-7663.

Participating Business:

Bella Luna Gifts

J & J Candles of Rome

Dogwood Books

Cheeky Baby

Snazzy Rags Boutique

Blue Sky Outfitter

2 CHICS AND A DEAL

Greene’s Jewelers

KINGFISHER HOLIDAY MARKET

Ford, Gittings and Kane Jewelers

Everjean

Trendy Teachers

Woodstock Furniture and Mattress Outlet

Farrell’s Frame and Design

Whistle Britches

Bluem

Revive Cycleworks

Living & Giving

Stonehaven Metaphysical

Needleworks Embroidery

Smartypants of Rome

Rome Furnishings & Beyond

Blue Willow Boutique

The Early Way on Broad

Do Good Boutique

Paula’s Boutique on Broad

Rabbit’s Nest

Traveling Gypsies and Kava Den

Merle Norman Cosmetics and Boutique

Georgia’s Rome Gift Shop/ Welcome Center