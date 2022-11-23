ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I tried Ina Garten's new pecan pie recipe and it was the easiest Thanksgiving dessert I've ever made

By Anneta Konstantinides
 3 days ago

I tried Ina Garten's bourbon chocolate pecan pie with store-bought crust and it was the easiest Thanksgiving dessert I've ever made.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

  • I tried Ina Garten's new bourbon chocolate pecan pie recipe for Thanksgiving.
  • The easy recipe barely has any steps or prep and includes a store-bought pie crust.
  • I thought the pie was super simple to make, and it was deliciously crunchy and creamy.
I love making Ina Garten's recipes, especially during the holidays.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CipHe_0jLPOUTW00
I decided to make Ina Garten's bourbon chocolate pecan pie for Thanksgiving.

Peter Kramer/NBC/NBC Newswire/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Whether it's her delicious brown-butter skillet corn bread or creamy potato gratin , Garten has never let me down on Christmas and Thanksgiving.

But I've never tried making one of Garten's desserts for the holidays. So when I saw a recipe for bourbon chocolate pecan pie in her new cookbook "To-Go Dinners," which came out in October, I knew it'd be the perfect addition to my Thanksgiving menu.

Garten's bourbon chocolate pecan pie is among her new Thanksgiving recipes that feature store-bought items.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZtaEP_0jLPOUTW00
Ina Garten's parmesan mashed potatoes, made with refrigerated supermarket mashed potatoes.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Garten recently told The New York Times that she is "completely tired of cooking." So she created a classic Thanksgiving feast with store-bought ingredients to help exhausted home cooks.

"My goal was that you didn't know that store-bought thing was in there," Garten told the Times. "I want to make store-bought taste homemade."

Garten opted to use a store-bought crust for her pecan pie, and told the Times she thought it tasted even better than one made from scratch. Since the frozen crust is less buttery, it doesn't distract or compete with the rich bourbon-chocolate filling.

I loved trying Garten's trick to elevate store-bought mashed potatoes , so I had high hopes for her pecan pie. Here's how it all went down.

Garten's pecan pie includes a store-bought crust, chocolate chips, and bourbon.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22E2IS_0jLPOUTW00
You only need a few ingredients for Garten's bourbon chocolate pecan pie.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

To make Garten's bourbon chocolate pecan pie, which serves six to eight people, you'll need:

  • 1 9-inch store-bought frozen pie crust
  • 2 extra-large eggs
  • 1 cup whole pecans, large-diced
  • 1 stick (8 tablespoons) unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled
  • 1 ¼ cups semisweet chocolate chips (Garten recommends Nestlé)
  • ½ cup light brown sugar, lightly packed
  • ½ cup granulated sugar
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 ½ tablespoons good bourbon (Garten recommends Maker's Mark)
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • Good vanilla ice cream for serving (Garten recommends Häagen-Dazs)

Pro tip: Make sure you defrost your pie crust the night before baking.

First I prepped my pecans.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49PZtr_0jLPOUTW00
I gave my pecans a rough chop.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Garten's recipe calls for whole pecans that are "large-diced," meaning they've been cut to ¾ inches per side.

To save some time, I bought pecans that had already been halved and gave the nuts a quick rough chop to get them down to size.

Then I added all my dry ingredients into a medium mixing bowl.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NfRV8_0jLPOUTW00
I added my sugars, flour, and some salt to a bowl.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I threw in the brown sugar, granulated sugar, and flour, along with one teaspoon of salt.

I gave my dry ingredients a quick mix.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MbR8H_0jLPOUTW00
I used a fork to stir my dry ingredients.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I used a fork to combine everything.

In a separate bowl, I added my wet ingredients.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12EbKL_0jLPOUTW00
I added my butter, eggs, bourbon, and vanilla to a separate bowl.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I threw in the eggs, melted butter, vanilla, and bourbon.

Then I whisked everything together.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01geV7_0jLPOUTW00
I whisked my wet ingredients together.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

My pie filling was nearly finished!

I poured my wet ingredients into the bowl with my dry ingredients.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CVteH_0jLPOUTW00
Then I combined my wet and dry ingredients.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I stirred everything together with a rubber spatula until they were combined.

Then I stirred in my chocolate chips and pecans.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PJckA_0jLPOUTW00
I added my pecans and chocolate chips to the filling.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

And just like that, my filling was done.

I placed my pie crust on a sheet pan lined with parchment paper and poured in the filling.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20K5B1_0jLPOUTW00
I poured my filling into the store-bought pie crust and popped it in the oven.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Garten recommends crimping the edges of your store-bought crust with a floured fork. Since my crust already had a design, I decided to skip this step for fear it could end up looking messy.

It was time to bake.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RODtd_0jLPOUTW00
I baked my pie at 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I smoothed the top of my pie and placed it on the center rack of the oven, which was set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Garten recommends baking the chocolate bourbon pie for 35 to 40 minutes, until the filling is "evenly golden brown on top and as firm in the middle as it is at the edges."

Every oven is different, and my pie needed 44 minutes total to firm up more in the middle. Once I was confident my pie was ready, I transferred it to a wire rack and let it cool completely.

My bourbon chocolate pecan pie looked stunning.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wtaeu_0jLPOUTW00
My bourbon chocolate pecan pie had turned a gorgeous golden-brown color.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

I'd never made a pecan pie before, so I was really excited when it came out of the oven. The top had turned a pretty caramel color, and the store-bought crust made the pie look clean and professional.

I'm still a novice when it comes to making desserts, but this is a pie I would've been proud to present at the Thanksgiving table.

Garten's bourbon chocolate pecan pie tasted like a decadent dream.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h6sWJ_0jLPOUTW00
Garten's bourbon chocolate pecan pie is crunchy, creamy, and so delicious.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

There's so much texture and flavor in Garten's bourbon chocolate pecan pie. The pecans gave each bite a delightful crunch, while the filling had an ooey-gooey creaminess from the chocolate chips that was so satisfying. And the store-bought crust was flaky and subtle, allowing the rich flavors to take center stage.

My dad said the pie reminded him of a brownie, and he loved the burst of flavor it got from the bourbon.

"Prue would love this!" he exclaimed, referring to "The Great British Bake Off" judge Prue Leith, who has a penchant for boozy desserts.

Garten recommends serving her pie with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, and the two paired beautifully together. The vanilla helped cut through the denseness of the pie and lightened all that chocolate flavor.

Garten's bourbon chocolate pecan pie is so quick and simple to make, it's sure to please everyone at Thanksgiving.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IvD41_0jLPOUTW00
I would definitely make Garten's bourbon chocolate pecan pie again.

Anneta Konstantinides/Insider

Garten's bourbon chocolate pecan pie couldn't have been easier. There was barely any prep, and I didn't even need to break out the stand mixer. Just a chop here, a whisk there, and everything was ready for the oven. And since it needs time to cool, this pie is a great dessert to make on Thanksgiving morning before you have to throw in the turkey.

For those guests who don't love pumpkin pie or just want some sweet variety, Garten's new pie will definitely make everyone happy.

Read the original article on Insider

