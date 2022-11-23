Arizona Cardinals Can Assistant Coach for Allegedly Groping Woman

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty

The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach Sean Kugler, reportedly for groping a woman in Mexico City, where the team was playing the San Francisco 49ers. ESPN reports that after Mexico authorities informed the team of the complaint on Sunday night, he was canned and put on a flight back to Arizona the next morning. The team announced it had fired Kugler on Tuesday night but did not say why. He’s the second coach the Cardinals have lost following sexual assault allegations; James Saxon resigned in October and is now serving one year’s probation for attacking a woman in Indianapolis.

Read it at ESPN