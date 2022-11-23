Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Ken Griffin's Hedge Fund Increased Its Stake By Over 150% In These 2 Dividend-Paying Energy Stocks
Kenneth Griffin, who began trading stocks in his Harvard dorm in 1987, is the founder, CEO and co-CIO of Citadel Advisors. In 2002, Griffin established Citadel Securities, now one of the leading market makers in the world. During the GameStop GME short squeeze fiasco, Griffin was questioned by Rep. Brad...
Benzinga
Grid Dynamics Holdings Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Grid Dynamics Holdings's GDYN reported sales totaled $81.16 million. Despite a 49.5% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $6.66 million. Grid Dynamics Holdings collected $77.33 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $13.19 million loss. Why...
Benzinga
RE/MAX Hldgs's Return On Capital Employed Overview
Benzinga Pro data, RE/MAX Hldgs RMAX reported Q3 sales of $88.94 million. Earnings fell to a loss of $910 thousand, resulting in a 108.86% decrease from last quarter. RE/MAX Hldgs earned $10.28 million, and sales totaled $92.17 million in Q2. Why Is ROCE Significant?. Earnings data without context is not...
Benzinga
World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage
The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Benzinga
Looking Into Cidara Therapeutics's Return On Capital Employed
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Cidara Therapeutics CDTX earned $14.98 million, a 214.17% increase from the preceding quarter. Cidara Therapeutics also posted a total of $40.74 million in sales, a 555.47% increase since Q2. Cidara Therapeutics collected $6.22 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $13.12 million loss.
Benzinga
Earnings Preview: Anavex Life Sciences
Anavex Life Sciences AVXL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-11-28. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Anavex Life Sciences will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.16. Anavex Life Sciences bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc.
Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. MGU (the "Fund"), a closed-end fund, paid a monthly distribution on its common stock of $0.13 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 18, 2022.
Benzinga
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. The following stocks are considered to be...
Benzinga
Hamilton Beach Brands's Ex-Dividend Date Is Wednesday, Here's What You Need To Know
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Hamilton Beach Brands HBB. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 10.5 cents per share. On Wednesday, Hamilton Beach Brands will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 10.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga
Lufax Holding To $3.52? These Analysts Cut Price Targets On The Chinese Company Following Q3 Earnings
Lufax Holding Ltd LU posted weaker-than-expected earnings LU for its third quarter. Lufax Holding posted Q3 earnings of $0.16 per share, missing analysts’ estimates of $0.17 per share. Lufax shares dipped 13.7% to $1.51 in pre-market trading. These analysts made changes to their price targets on Lufax Holding after...
Is Tesla Signaling A Comeback For Growth Stocks?
The S&P 500 index has made a sustained move higher from its October low off the rotation to value or low price-to-earnings ratio stocks. Issues in the growth sector have been left behind for the most part, and the kingpin of these issues is Tesla Inc TSLA. To better illustrate...
Benzinga
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Element Solutions Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Element Solutions ESI. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 8 cents per share. On Wednesday, Element Solutions will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 8 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Group 1 Automotive: Dividend Insights
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Group 1 Automotive GPI. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share. On Wednesday, Group 1 Automotive will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 39 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Lufax Holding
Within the last quarter, Lufax Holding LU has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Lufax Holding has an average price target of $2.13 with a high of $3.52 and a low of $1.40.
Benzinga
12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session
VEON VEON shares increased by 20.9% to $0.56 during Friday's regular session. VEON's stock is trading at a volume of 8.2 million shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 1709.7% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $983.1 million.
Benzinga
RBC Global Asset Management Inc. announces final valuation of RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF
TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - RBC Global Asset Management Inc. ("RBC GAM Inc.") today announced the final valuation of the RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF RQJ. As announced earlier this year, the RBC Target 2022 Corporate Bond Index ETF will mature effective the close of business today, Friday, November 25, 2022. The final net asset value ("NAV") per unit of the ETF is as follows:
Benzinga
Scotia Global Asset Management announces estimated year-end reinvested distributions for Scotia ETFs
TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - Scotia Global Asset Management announced today that the below Scotia ETFs listed on the NEO Exchange are not expected to pay year-end reinvested distributions for the 2022 tax year, based on estimates as of October 31, 2022. Scotia ETF name. Ticker. symbol. Scotia Canadian...
Benzinga
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Brainstorm Cell BCLI stock moved upwards by 20.6% to $2.05 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.9 million. Jasper Therapeutics JSPR stock increased by 10.9% to $0.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million. HOOKIPA Pharma HOOK stock rose...
Benzinga
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Global Tech Industries Gr Stock In The Last 5 Years
Global Tech Industries Gr GTII has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 113.41% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 122.3%. Currently, Global Tech Industries Gr has a market capitalization of $591.66 million. Buying $1000 In GTII: If an investor had bought $1000 of...
Benzinga
Is The Stock Market Open On Black Friday?
On Thursday, Nov. 24, the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and U.S. bond markets were closed in observance of Thanksgiving. For Black Friday on Nov. 25, Wall Street and the bond markets will be open; however, the trading day will end early, with the stock market closing at 1 p.m. EST, and the bond market closing at 2 p.m. EST.
