I made Ree Drummond's butternut squash macaroni and cheese and thought that the flavorful recipe would be perfect for Thanksgiving

By Erin McDowell
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago
I tried making Ree Drummond's baked butternut squash macaroni and cheese.

Erin McDowell/Insider

With Thanksgiving week in full swing, I decided to try a new baked macaroni-and-cheese recipe by Ree Drummond to see if it was worthy of a place on my menu.
Ree Drummond, also known as The Pioneer Woman.

Tyler Essary/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

Ree Drummond, also known as The Pioneer Woman, is well known for family-friendly comfort food recipes and ranch-inspired home design. I decided to try my hand at making her butternut squash macaroni and cheese .

I anticipated the simple recipe, which takes less than an hour to make, would be perfect for Thanksgiving or any fall or winter weeknight.

I started by prepping my butternut squash. Instead of pre-cut cubes, which I usually buy, Drummond's recipe calls for a whole butternut squash cut in half.
The butternut squash.

Erin McDowell/Insider

I found it surprisingly easy to cut the squash in half. You only need one half of the squash, so after cutting it I set the other half aside for another day.

After cutting it in half, I removed the seeds from the hollowed-out part of the squash with a spoon.
The cleaned-out butternut squash on a cutting board.

Erin McDowell/Insider

This only took a minute but required some vigorous scraping to remove all the seeds and guts from the butternut squash.

After preheating my oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, I placed the prepped squash on a baking sheet and drizzled it with olive oil.
The butternut squash drizzled with olive oil.

Erin McDowell/Insider

I then cooked it in the oven until it was fork-tender and slightly browned, according to Drummond's instructions. This took about 30 minutes.

While the squash was roasting, I started cooking the onions.
The onions sauteéing in a stainless steel pan.

Erin McDowell/Insider

The recipe calls for two sliced yellow onions. After slicing them, I added them to a large, oven-safe skillet with two tablespoons of butter.

I cooked the onions, stirring them occasionally, until they were a deep golden brown.
The cooked onions.

Erin McDowell/Insider

This took about fifteen minutes but was easy enough to do. I also loved how the rich onion scent filled my kitchen — even my roommates commented on how good everything smelled. After the onions were done, I set them aside on a plate.

While the onions and the squash were cooking, I also made the macaroni.
The box of macaroni.

Erin McDowell/Insider

I boiled the macaroni until it was al dente, then drained it and set it aside in the colander. The recipe calls for 12 ounces of macaroni, so I used about three-quarters of the box.

After about 30 minutes, the roasted squash was tender and ready to remove from the oven.
The roasted butternut squash.

Erin McDowell/Insider

I let it cool slightly before I began removing the butternut squash with a fork.

I used a fork to scrape out the insides of the squash.
The mashed butternut squash in a bowl.

Erin McDowell/Insider

I found this very easy to do. After transferring the scraped-out butternut squash into a medium-sized bowl, I mashed it lightly with a fork. I found that the squash was already so tender, it didn't require much mashing to reach the desired consistency.

After the squash was done and set aside, I prepared the sauce in the same skillet I used to cook the onions.
Butter melting in the skillet.

Erin McDowell/Insider

To get started, I added four tablespoons of butter to the skillet and melted it over medium-high heat.

The sauce calls for two cups of shredded sharp cheddar cheese.
The shredded sharp cheddar cheese.

Erin McDowell/Insider

I used medium-sharp cheddar, but you can use whichever cheddar cheese you prefer. I also hand-grated my cheese, rather than buying it pre-shredded in a bag. I personally think you get a better flavor this way and it melts much better, but you can use whichever method you prefer.

Once the butter was melted, I added in the flour, cheddar cheese, and butternut squash.
Making the sauce for the macaroni and cheese.

Erin McDowell/Insider

I combined all the ingredients together by folding them in with a wooden spoon.

I slowly added in two cups of whole milk, stirring as I went.
The sauce for the butternut squash macaroni and cheese.

Erin McDowell/Insider

I added the milk in bit by bit, folding the sauce together to evenly distribute all the ingredients.

Once the sauce was done, I added in the cooked macaroni.
The macaroni and cheese in the skillet.

Erin McDowell/Insider

I used my wooden spoon to fold the macaroni into the sauce, making sure all of it was mixed together.

Then I added in the cooked onions and stirred it all together.
The macaroni and cheese with the onions on top.

Erin McDowell/Insider

It took a little bit of effort to mix the onions in evenly throughout the entire skillet of macaroni and cheese — I found that the onions wanted to clump together in spots. However, I was able to distribute them throughout after a minute or two of folding and mixing.

I then prepped the breadcrumbs, which were supposed to be sprinkled over the top of my macaroni and cheese.
The breadcrumbs.

Erin McDowell/Insider

After melting two tablespoons of butter in a bowl in the microwave, I added in half a cup of seasoned Panko breadcrumbs.

I sprinkled the breadcrumbs over the top of the macaroni and cheese and then baked it for about 20 minutes.
The finished butternut squash macaroni and cheese.

Erin McDowell/Insider

I baked the macaroni and cheese in the skillet until the edges were a deep golden brown and the breadcrumbs were toasted.

Then, it was finally time to serve my macaroni and cheese.
Serving the macaroni and cheese with a spatula.

Erin McDowell/Insider

When I served the macaroni and cheese with a spatula, I could see the onion interspersed throughout the macaroni and cheese underneath the layer of crispy pasta.

I thought this was one of the most flavorful macaroni and cheese recipes I've ever made.
I really enjoyed the finished macaroni and cheese.

Erin McDowell/Insider

I've made baked macaroni-and-cheese recipes by celebrity chefs Ina Garten and Martha Stewart in the past, but I greatly preferred this recipe. I thought the onions packed a ton of flavor — although, I do believe the onions could have been almost too flavorful.

I thought that the butternut squash and cheddar cheese were both overpowered by the sauteéd onions, which cut through everything with their buttery, rich flavor. However, I really enjoyed the texture of the dish, thanks to the thick, cheesy sauce and the layer of toasted breadcrumbs that added the perfect amount of crunch.

I spent about $43 on ingredients for the recipe but I needed to buy some pantry staple ingredients you likely already have on hand, like butter, milk, and flour. The recipe is also intended to feed 12 people, which made it come out to less than $4 per serving if you had to buy every ingredient. However, in the end, I don't know if it truly made that many servings. Based on what I served myself, I anticipate it would actually serve between six and eight people.

Overall, I would definitely make this recipe again — and it might even earn a spot on my Thanksgiving menu.

