ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

4 students shot near Philadelphia's Overbrook High School: Police

By 6abc Digital Staff, John Paul via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IbPL1_0jLPKqYY00

Four Overbrook High School students were shot late Wednesday morning right as the school was dismissing early, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of 60th and Oxford streets, about a block from the school, outside of The Beauty Lounge.

Raw video: Police provide update after 4 students were shot near Overbrook High School late Wednesday morning.

According to police, people inside a silver Hyundai SUV began firing at a group of people standing on the corner.

Officers in the area for school dismissal heard the shots, responded to the area and began to take the victims to local hospitals.

Two 15-year-old female students and two 16-year-old male students were shot, police said. The teen girls are sisters.

All four students were taken to area hospitals where they were listed in stable condition.

Overbrook High School Principal Dr. Kahlila Johnson spoke with Action News hours after the shooting involving her students.

"They are broken, you know? They are broken. We just think that this is their normal and it's not their normal. They are children," said Johnson. "We shouldn't expect anything other than them being broken. And their parents are afraid. No parent wants to receive that phone call. And I am happy to say that the students are in stable condition, but their hearts are not stable, their mental state is not stable, and they need the support of all of the Philadelphians."

"They are broken," said Principal Dr. Kahlila Johnson following the shooting invovling four students on Nov. 23, 2022.

Video and photos from the scene showed police officers and police tape outside The Beauty Lounge.

The door to the business appeared to be shot out and a bullet hole could be seen in a window.

On Wednesday evening, officers said the silver Hyundai SUV had been located and was towed.

The Overbrook High School community is reeling from the violence on the eve of Thanksgiving.

"For this neighborhood, we're going to move forward because we have to," said Sheldon Robinson, founder of Hilltop Hope.

Connie Norwood lives across the street from the shooting scene, a block away from the school at 60th and Oxford streets.

"We have to find a way to eliminate this problem," said Norwood. "It's very sad."

Norwood checked in on Satarra Parker, the owner of The Beauty Lounge, after the bullets destroyed her storefront.

"One of our clients now has to go to therapy and she's a child," said Parker. "She's not even an adult and her life literally flashed before her eyes."

District 4 Councilman Curtis Jones wants parents to have tough conversations with their kids about the consequences of gun violence.

"And that reality is that when they find themselves in this back and forth Twitter beef and this and that, sometimes sitting them down for a minute allows them to recalculate what is important, that there is a life beyond teenage," said Jones.

At Tustin Rec Center, just blocks from the shooting scene, community advocates said kids need role models and more opportunities.

"Trying to be supportive, help the kids know there's other avenues and other things to do other than just running around the city causing craziness," said Overbrook youth advocate Anthony Lee.

Following the shooting, Mayor Jim Kenney issued the following statement: "I am heartbroken by yet another act of violence against students. Violence of any kind is simply unacceptable, and it is unconscionable that anyone would jeopardize young people by firing a gun in the vicinity of a school. I am thankful that all victims are stable and nobody was killed.

Our administration will work with the School District to support the Overbrook High School community, and with law enforcement to ensure the perpetrators are found and held accountable."

At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, school leaders said they were fed up and fired up.

"We're allowing people to walk around with guns and do whatever the hell they want in the city. Until we take on this problem and address this, we're going to continue to come here. So, we can continue to meet like this but it's unacceptable. We could have lost a child today," said Kevin Bethel, chief safety officer for the school district.

Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington said the district is already strengthening its safety plan, including hiring more officers.

"We're going to have some real serious help to get our arms around our city problem with these guns," he said.

School leaders also point to parents, who they say need to do more to hold their kids accountable and keep them away from guns.

"It's a parent problem, too. Folks need to go in their rooms and check to see what their kids are doing. Many of them I think know what they're doing," said Bethel.

The Turkey Bowl game scheduled for Thanksgiving morning between Overbrook High School and West Philadelphia High School was canceled due to the violence.

The city is offering a $10,000 award for tips that lead to an arrest and conviction for shootings near schools, recreation centers and libraries. Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.

The Philadelphia Police Department and the Office of School Safety are investigating.

There was no immediate information on a possible motive.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot in Head, Killed in Northeast Philadelphia

A man is dead after being shot in the head in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday night, police said. The 38-year-old victim was shot once inside of a property on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street near Hartel Avenue around 8 p.m., according to Philadelphia police. He died on the scene,...
HOME, PA
NBC Philadelphia

‘Brazen' Attack: PPA Worker Shot While on the Job; Search Continues for Gunman

A gunman shot a Philadelphia Parking Authority worker while he was doing his job over the holiday weekend in an attack Philadelphia police called “bold” and “brazen.”. The shooting happened underneath the SEPTA Market-Frankford Line elevated tracks in Frankford shortly before 4 p.m. on Friday. Investigators said someone drove up, shot the city employee twice and took off.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Surveillance video of West Philadelphia double homicide released

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police released surveillance video showing the suspects in a double homicide in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened on June 11, 2021, around 2 p.m. on the 5500 block of Arch Street.Police believe the four suspects to be between 17 and 22 years old.While all suspects are described as "wearing all black clothing," two of them have distinctive marks. One is described by police as having "blond dreadlocks, tattoos on (the) left hand and under both eyes," the other one was wearing clothes "with the letters 'MD' in white writing on the chest and a light-colored design on the back of his black hooded sweatshirt." The city is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide, police say. If you have any information, police are asking you to contact them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: 5 separate shootings injure 5 different men across Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating shootings across the city that injured five different men. Early Saturday morning, just before 1 a.m., a 36-year-old man was taken by a private vehicle to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds. He is in stable condition and police are actively investigating the circumstances.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX8 News

4 Philadelphia teens shot in drive-by near high school

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Four students were injured in an apparent drive-by shooting shortly after their Philadelphia high school let out early for the day late Wednesday morning, a city schools spokesperson said. City police said a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and thigh, a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder, a 16-year-old […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man, 29, critically injured in West Philadelphia shooting, police say

WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 29-year-old man is in critical condition after a West Philadelphia shooting. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, just after 1:30, at the intersection of 52nd and Arch streets. The man was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in a private vehicle, where he was treated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man fatally shot after stabbing woman in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman shot and killed a 44-year-old man after he stabbed her in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section on Sunday, police say. The incident happened on the 3200 block of Montgomery Avenue just before 4 p.m.Police say the man was shot in the right side of his chest and pronounced dead at Temple Hospital at 4:12 p.m.The 44-year-old woman was stabbed in the left arm, according to police. She's being transported to Temple Hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time. Police say weapons were recovered, but no arrests have been made at this time. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Video Catches Fatal Shooting In Frankford Area $20,000 Reward For Info

Philadelphia Police searched the area of 5400 Akron Street for security cameras after a male was shot and killed on November 9, 2022 by two assailants. They found some footage and are hoping you come forward if you can figure out who these two are. The video is shot from a distance and it is not clear to see their faces but there are other traits that would help you identify them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Teenage girl shot in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 16-year-old girl was shot in Southwest Philadelphia on Friday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 6700 block of Linmore Avenue just before 8 p.m.Police say the girl was shot once in the back. She was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in stable condition.No weapons were recovered, and no arrests have been made at this time, authorities say. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Double stabbing in Bella Vista

An arrest was made following a double stabbing on the 800 block of League Street in the Bella Vista neighborhood on Nov. 28. According to police, a 44-year-old male was stabbed once in the head and a 33-year-old male was stabbed once in the mouth and once in the chest during the incident that occurred at approximately 3:11 a.m. Both were transported to Jefferson Hospital and were listed in stable condition, police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police release surveillance video in fatal Frankford shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police released surveillance video showing the suspects in the murder of a 29-year-old man who was shot at least 15 while he exited a mini-market in Philadelphia's Frankford section. The shooting happened on Nov. 9 around 6 p.m. on the 5400 block of Akron Street.In the newly released video, the suspects are wearing dark clothes and masks. The city is offering a $20,000 reward leading to an arrest and conviction for every homicide, police say. If you have any information, police are asking you to contact them.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Suspect sought after Camden man shot and killed, police say

CAMDEN, N.J. - Camden County detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a 41-year-old man. Officials said the fatal shooting happened Friday evening, about 6:45, on the 1100 block of Princess Avenue, in Camden. Responding officers found the man, later identified as 41-year-old Camden resident Leonttay Pratt, suffering from a...
CAMDEN, NJ
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
125K+
Followers
17K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy