Fact or Fiction: Matt Rhule to Lincoln, Lane Kiffin, ACC Struggles

In today’s Fact or Fiction , I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.



1. Matt Rhule is out at Nebraska.

Farrell’s take: FICTION

No offense to Dennis Dodd as he seems like a nice man, but anyone who has followed his 2020 COVID season coverage and his recent college football realignment rumors knows he just throws crap at the wall at times to see if it sticks. His latest is that former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has turned down Nebraska. Not true according to my sources. I’m not saying he takes the job or will even be offered but I’ve been told a hard “no” has not happened.

Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Matt Rhule talks to Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart before the Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. © Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

2. Lane Kiffin is playing this perfectly.

Farrell’s take: FACT

Super agent Jimmy Sexto n doesn’t need help getting Kiffin money after another successful season from his coach. But Kiffin loves to help anyhow. And he’s playing things perfectly. Kiffin chimed in on the rumor started by Jon Sokoloff this week and then reportedly met with his team to discuss his focus on Ole Miss and this weekend.

All the while he hasn’t confirmed or denied an offer from Auburn for its coaching vacancy and has both sides anxious. And this means more money. It’s business 101 honestly. Each side doesn’t know what the other will offer so the price rises and rises and he gets what he wants. And what does he want from Ole Miss? Money for coaches, NIL assurances and improved facilities as well as a ton of money in his pocket. I think he stays but whatever he does, he’s playing this perfectly.

Oct 8, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin and other coaches celebrate after a recovered fumble against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

3. The ACC is the worst Power Five conference.

Farrell’s take: FACT

This is not only my opinion but that of the college football committee as well. The ACC has four teams in the CFB Top 25 which is not the lowest of the Power Five as if breaks down like this:

PAC 12 — 6

SEC — 5

ACC — 4

Big Ten — 3

Big 12 — 3

But. And this is a big but. The highest ranked team in the CFB playoff rankings from the ACC is Clemson and No. 8 with basically zero chance to make the final four. The SEC has three teams with a chance and the Big Ten has two while the Big 12 and PAC 12 each have one with a shot. Clemson is the lowest rated Power Five leader and the reason is simple. The ACC stinks and has beaten up on itself. The following teams have been ranked in the Top 25 this season from the ACC — Clemson, UNC , NC State , Wake Forest , Syracuse , Pitt , Florida State , Louisville and Miami . That’s 9 of 14 teams and only Clemson has stuck consistently from the start. That’s because average teams beat average teams in the ACC in the lamest form of college football cannibalism we’ve seen all season. The league has been awful and Clemson is paying the price.