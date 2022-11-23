ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Fact or Fiction: Matt Rhule to Lincoln, Lane Kiffin, ACC Struggles

By Mike Farrell
Mike Farrell Sports
Mike Farrell Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p53TL_0jLPIPzT00

In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he looks at why Matt Rhule to Nebraska isn't dead, if Lane Kiffin is playing the situation...

In today’s Fact or Fiction , I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.

1. Matt Rhule is out at Nebraska.

Farrell’s take: FICTION

No offense to Dennis Dodd as he seems like a nice man, but anyone who has followed his 2020 COVID season coverage and his recent college football realignment rumors knows he just throws crap at the wall at times to see if it sticks. His latest is that former Baylor and Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has turned down Nebraska. Not true according to my sources. I’m not saying he takes the job or will even be offered but I’ve been told a hard “no” has not happened.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uDw5b_0jLPIPzT00
Jan 1, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Baylor Bears head coach Matt Rhule talks to Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart before the Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

© Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

2. Lane Kiffin is playing this perfectly.

Farrell’s take: FACT

Super agent Jimmy Sexto n doesn’t need help getting Kiffin money after another successful season from his coach. But Kiffin loves to help anyhow. And he’s playing things perfectly. Kiffin chimed in on the rumor started by Jon Sokoloff this week and then reportedly met with his team to discuss his focus on Ole Miss and this weekend.

All the while he hasn’t confirmed or denied an offer from Auburn for its coaching vacancy and has both sides anxious. And this means more money. It’s business 101 honestly. Each side doesn’t know what the other will offer so the price rises and rises and he gets what he wants. And what does he want from Ole Miss? Money for coaches, NIL assurances and improved facilities as well as a ton of money in his pocket. I think he stays but whatever he does, he’s playing this perfectly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uiUbN_0jLPIPzT00
Oct 8, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin and other coaches celebrate after a recovered fumble against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

3. The ACC is the worst Power Five conference.

Farrell’s take: FACT

This is not only my opinion but that of the college football committee as well. The ACC has four teams in the CFB Top 25 which is not the lowest of the Power Five as if breaks down like this:

  • PAC 12 — 6
  • SEC — 5
  • ACC — 4
  • Big Ten — 3
  • Big 12 — 3

But. And this is a big but. The highest ranked team in the CFB playoff rankings from the ACC is Clemson and No. 8 with basically zero chance to make the final four. The SEC has three teams with a chance and the Big Ten has two while the Big 12 and PAC 12 each have one with a shot. Clemson is the lowest rated Power Five leader and the reason is simple. The ACC stinks and has beaten up on itself. The following teams have been ranked in the Top 25 this season from the ACC — Clemson, UNC , NC State , Wake Forest , Syracuse , Pitt , Florida State , Louisville and Miami . That’s 9 of 14 teams and only Clemson has stuck consistently from the start. That’s because average teams beat average teams in the ACC in the lamest form of college football cannibalism we’ve seen all season. The league has been awful and Clemson is paying the price.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k9mzB_0jLPIPzT00
Clemson co-defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin and linebacker Trenton Simpson (22) during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina Saturday, October 1, 2022.

© Ken Ruinard / USA TODAY NETWORK

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

What Mike Leach Told Lane Kiffin After Egg Bowl

It was an Egg Bowl to remember yesterday as an absolutely bonkers fourth quarter culminated in Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs upsetting Lane Kiffin and his No. 20 Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford. After the game, the handshake between Leach and Kiffin was far more cordial than some...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Report: Lane Kiffin Informed Ole Miss Players Of His Decision

Lane Kiffin has reportedly made a decision on his coaching future, for real this time. On3 reported on Wednesday night that Kiffin informed Ole Miss players of his decision prior to the Thanksgiving game against Mississippi State. From the report:. Kiffin told Ole Miss players Wednesday evening that, unless something...
OXFORD, MS
FOX Sports

Nebraska signs Matt Rhule to 8-year deal as football coach

After six straight losing seasons and more than 20 years removed from its 1990s heyday, Nebraska is turning to Matt Rhule to rebuild its football program and make it competitive in the Big Ten Conference. Rhule signed an eight-year contract to be the Cornhuskers' next coach and will be introduced...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph weighs in on potentially joining new Huskers HC's staff

Mickey Joseph’s tenure with Nebraska may be coming to a close soon. He was asked if he’ll be talking with the next HC about potentially joining his staff. Joseph stated that he doesn’t think it’ll be up to him and that whoever the new coach deserves to pick their own staff. Joseph is confident that he’ll land on his feet wherever his next job is.
LINCOLN, NE
On3.com

Matt Rhule discusses excitement at taking Nebraska job on College GameDay

There’s a new man atop middle America’s biggest college football program. The Nebraska just tabbed former Baylor and Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule as the new head man for the Cornhuskers. And a giddy Rhule joined the College GameDay crew live on Saturday morning to discuss why he took the job and what excites him so much about it.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Coach Decision

After months of speculation, Nebraska has locked in on a target to fill its head coaching vacancy. It appears the Cornhuskers want Matt Rhule to lead their program. "Nebraska has zeroed in on former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule as @HuskerFBNation’s next head coach, and the two sides hope to finalize a deal in the coming days, sources tell ESPN," Chris Low reported on Friday afternoon.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Matt Rhule Reportedly Makes Decision On Nebraska Job

It was reported on Friday that Nebraska has "zeroed in" on Matt Rhule as its next head coach. Less than 24 hours later, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided an update on this potential pairing. Rapoport has announced that Rhule is taking the Nebraska job. A deal hasn't been signed yet,...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Kirk Ferentz Is Getting Crushed For Iowa's Performance vs. Nebraska

Iowa entered this Friday's game against Nebraska on a four-game winning streak. However, all the positive momentum the Hawkeyes have built over the past month has just been destroyed by the Cornhuskers. The Hawkeyes are trailing 17-0 to the Cornhuskers at halftime. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson had 196 passing yards...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Jemele Hill Reacts To The Troubling Jerry Jones Photo

The Washington Post shared on Wednesday an old photo of Jerry Jones. The Dallas Cowboys owner was seen on the steps of school during a segregation confrontation in Arkansas. Jones was seen on the steps at North Little Rock High School in Arkansas in 1957. Former ESPN host Jemele Hill...
ARKANSAS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

FOX analyst has ominous warning about College Football Playoff

There has always been a great deal of debate surrounding the College Football Playoff rankings, but one analyst feels the system is causing a major issue with the sport. Joel Klatt of FOX Sports issued an ominous warning after the latest CFP rankings were released on Tuesday. He called the CFP selection committee a “failed experiment.”
The Spun

Former College Football Coach Blamed For NCAA Allegations

A former SEC football head coach has been blamed for the notice of allegations his school received. According to a report, the University of Tennessee has responded to its NCAA Notice of Allegations, putting the blame on former Vols head coach Jeremy Pruitt. “Despite the University’s monitoring efforts, athletics administrators...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Mike Farrell Sports

Mike Farrell Sports

New York, NY
639
Followers
250
Post
99K+
Views
ABOUT

A one stop shop for everything from high school football recruiting to college football coverage, the transfer portal and the NFL Draft. All things football all the time.

 https://mikefarrellsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy