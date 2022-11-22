ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Get the phone you actually want with these Cyber Monday phone deals

Looking for great Cyber Monday phone deals? That's good because we've got deals for every budget, whether you want an expensive folding flagship from Samsung or just need an inexpensive Motorola burner. We're regularly adding great deals to this article, so be sure to keep an eye out for big updates before the big day ends.
Android Central

Can Moto G Pro use WiFi calling?

Vodafone are telling our family that we need to buy three new phones because our Moto G Pro's aren't compatible with WiFi calling:. Your current phone uses 4G for data, but our 3G network for calls and texts. Once our 3G network closes, you will still be able to send texts and make calls using 2G, but you’ll get a better connection by switching to 4G. Don’t worry though – you still have plenty of time, and we’re on hand to help.
Android Central

AOD power save using MORE power??

I recently got a Samsung Watch 4 Classic 46mm on a black friday special and I'm enjoying it. Though the battery seems quite unforgiving compared to my last smart watch. But I just charge when I'm in the shower daily and that seems for the most part good enough. I...
Android Central

When people say the folds are to expensive

This is what I think about when I hear people say the fold phones are to expensive. VCR's were new and expensive back then, that was a lot of money back then for such things. That was new technology back then and it was expensive back then at first also. My father was very tight with his money and didn't buy extras but he even spent $600 on one. The fold falls into the new technology category IMO.
Android Central

Moto edge 20 vs OnePlus nord 2 lite

Welcome to Android Central! I moved this to the Buyers Guide forum for more specific traffic. Please register on this forum, which will allow you to engage in discussion more easily, as well as post images. https://forums.androidcentral.com/as...community.html.
Android Central

Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases 2022

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a premium foldable that packs in a number of innovative features in a futuristic-looking body. That said, it's a fragile device that needs solid protection, which is why we've rounded up some of the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases available in the market today.
Android Central

how do i begin to emulate on tab s6?

Ive google searched for articles leading me to a guide about how to install an emulator on my tablet, found nothing but reviews. Ive searched on google,reddit, youtube and XDA. is there anyone that can show me lead me to a guide about how to install and start retro gaming on my tablet? anything is appreciated. thanks ahead of time.
Android Central

Lost phone with unregistered sim. Any way to find from previous logins?

How is that done? I was hoping that Google would have known based on the Google Play games I played with the device, but that doesn't seem to be the case. D:. When u open find my device upper right corner is your account profile tap if u have multiple.

Comments / 0

Community Policy