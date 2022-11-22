Read full article on original website
Android Central
Get the phone you actually want with these Cyber Monday phone deals
Looking for great Cyber Monday phone deals? That's good because we've got deals for every budget, whether you want an expensive folding flagship from Samsung or just need an inexpensive Motorola burner. We're regularly adding great deals to this article, so be sure to keep an eye out for big updates before the big day ends.
Android Central
Can Moto G Pro use WiFi calling?
Vodafone are telling our family that we need to buy three new phones because our Moto G Pro's aren't compatible with WiFi calling:. Your current phone uses 4G for data, but our 3G network for calls and texts. Once our 3G network closes, you will still be able to send texts and make calls using 2G, but you’ll get a better connection by switching to 4G. Don’t worry though – you still have plenty of time, and we’re on hand to help.
I can't believe the best smartwatches from Google, Samsung, and more, are getting discounts this good
A lot has changed in the last couple of years in the wearable space. So that means it's probably time to upgrade that smartwatch or fitness tracker. But don't buy anything until you've checked out the best deals we've gathered here.
Android Central
AOD power save using MORE power??
I recently got a Samsung Watch 4 Classic 46mm on a black friday special and I'm enjoying it. Though the battery seems quite unforgiving compared to my last smart watch. But I just charge when I'm in the shower daily and that seems for the most part good enough. I...
Android Central
When people say the folds are to expensive
This is what I think about when I hear people say the fold phones are to expensive. VCR's were new and expensive back then, that was a lot of money back then for such things. That was new technology back then and it was expensive back then at first also. My father was very tight with his money and didn't buy extras but he even spent $600 on one. The fold falls into the new technology category IMO.
As a massive e-reader nerd, this is the Kindle I think you should buy this Cyber Monday
Loads of e-readers and E Ink tablets from Amazon are on sale, but this is the best Kindle you can buy.
Android Central
Moto edge 20 vs OnePlus nord 2 lite
Welcome to Android Central! I moved this to the Buyers Guide forum for more specific traffic. Please register on this forum, which will allow you to engage in discussion more easily, as well as post images. https://forums.androidcentral.com/as...community.html.
A rugged Samsung tablet for THIS cheap? It's a Black Friday miracle!
Samsung's ruggedly reliable Galaxy Tab Active lineup is selling for deliciously low prices for Black Friday. Take a look at these exciting offers.
Don't miss out on this rare deal on the best Android TV streaming box
The NVIDIA Shield is the best Android TV streaming solution around. I used a dozen streaming dongles and boxes, and nothing comes close to what NVIDIA has to offer. And for Cyber Monday, the Shield Pro and Shield are down by $25.
The best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals: prices start at $79 today!
The Cyber Monday Chromebook deals are underway, and we're checking through the best stores to find the hottest picks.
My favorite Samsung flagship is finally as cheap as the Pixel 7
For Cyber Monday, you can grab the Galaxy S22 for $200 off its original price tag, bringing it down to the same price as the Pixel 7 MSRP.
This 4K TV is the only Cyber Monday deal that I actually purchased
The LG C2 is not only incredible if you're looking for a 4K smart TV, but with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and its ultra-low price, this might just be the best deal to be had on Cyber Monday.
The HP Chromebase is my everyday work computer, and this $300 discount is a stupid good deal
Some say you can't use Chrome OS for work. I am writing this on my daily workhorse HP Chromebase All-in-One to say that it is not only possible but also enjoyable. So take advantage of this crazy deal and join the Chrome OS team.
Don't miss out on these last-minute Black Friday deals!
There has been a slew of fantastic Black Friday deals, and while the day has almost come to a close, we've rounded some of the best Black Friday deals that are still available.
These are the Motorola phones you should spend your money on during Cyber Monday
We've rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday deals on Motorola phones we could find.
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases 2022
Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a premium foldable that packs in a number of innovative features in a futuristic-looking body. That said, it's a fragile device that needs solid protection, which is why we've rounded up some of the best Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases available in the market today.
Google and other OEMs have yet to patch a critical Android security flaw
Google's Project Zero team details a critical security flaw with Mali GPU devices that has yet to be properly addressed. This issue would allow attackers complete access to an Android device after bypassing its permissions, allowing them to view a user's data.
The Kindle I use to read over a hundred books every year is down to its lowest price yet
Looking to kickstart a reading hobby? I read over a hundred books a year, and I do so on my Kindle Oasis. Here's why you should get your hands on the e-reader.
Android Central
how do i begin to emulate on tab s6?
Ive google searched for articles leading me to a guide about how to install an emulator on my tablet, found nothing but reviews. Ive searched on google,reddit, youtube and XDA. is there anyone that can show me lead me to a guide about how to install and start retro gaming on my tablet? anything is appreciated. thanks ahead of time.
Android Central
Lost phone with unregistered sim. Any way to find from previous logins?
How is that done? I was hoping that Google would have known based on the Google Play games I played with the device, but that doesn't seem to be the case. D:. When u open find my device upper right corner is your account profile tap if u have multiple.
