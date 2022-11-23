College football Week 13 betting trends: Expect plenty of points in Ohio State-Michigan

One of the best week's of the College Football season is rivalry week. The yearly Thanksgiving staple offers plenty of intriguing matchups starting off with the annual Egg Bowl between Mississippi State and Ole Miss on Thursday night.

This week gives college football fans a ton of Black Friday action to choose from including ranked matchups between No. 19 Tulane and No. 24 Cincinnati . But perhaps no game garners more attention this weekend than the heated "Big Game" between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan . The matchup almost always decides who gets a spot in the College Football Playoff and 2022 appears no different, as both teams enter Saturday afternoon undefeated and looking for a win to keep their title hopes alive.

Can C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes get redemption for last year's loss in Ann Arbor, or will Jim Harbaugh's team reign victorious for the second straight year?

We have got you covered for the entire rivalry week slate of ranked matchups.

Check out all of the notes and trends courtesy of ESPN Stats & Information.

Thursday

Mississippi State at No. 20 Ole Miss (-2.5, 59)

7 p.m. ET on ESPN, Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, Mississippi

Mississippi State has gone under the total in all four of its road games this season.

Mississippi State is 5-1 ATS over its past six games as a road underdog.

Ole Miss is 1-4 ATS as a home favorite this season.

Each of the last five meetings between Ole Miss and Mississippi State have gone under the total.

Friday

No. 19 Tulane at No. 24 Cincinnati (-2, 46.5)

12 p.m. ET on ABC, Nippert Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Tulane is 4-0 ATS on the road this season, tied for the best road cover percentage in the FBS.

Tulane is 9-2 ATS this season, tied with Oregon State for the best cover percentage in the FBS.

Tulane is 6-1 ATS in conference games this season, the best such cover percentage in the AAC.

Cincinnati is 0-4 ATS against teams with winning records this season.

NC State at No. 17 North Carolina (-6.5, 56)

3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Kenan Stadium, Chapel Hill, North Carolina

North Carolina has covered each of its last five meetings with North Carolina State.

North Carolina State has covered just two of its last 10 games as a favorite (2-7-1 ATS).

North Carolina State is 0-4 ATS on the road this season, including 0-3 ATS as a road underdog.

North Carolina State has failed to cover seven of its last eight games overall.

No. 18 UCLA (-10, 60.5) at California

4:30 p.m. ET, California Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, California

UCLA is 5-0 ATS as a road favorite since the start of last season. That's the most such covers as a road favorite in the Pac-12 over that span.

California is 15-6 ATS as an underdog since the start of the 2019 season, the second-best such cover percentage in the Pac-12 over that span.

California has gone over the total in each of its past four games.

Each of the last nine meetings between UCLA and California have gone under the total.

Florida at No. 19 Florida State (-9.5, 58)

7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida

Florida is 4-0 ATS as an underdog this season, tied with Ole Miss for the best such cover percentage in the SEC.

Florida is 3-9 ATS on the road since the start of the 2020 season, the worst road cover percentage in the SEC over that span.

Florida has covered each of its last three games following a straight-up loss.

Florida State has covered four consecutive games, the longest active cover streak in the ACC.

Saturday

Georgia Tech at No. 1 Georgia (-36, 49)

Noon p.m. ET on ESPN, Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia

Georgia has covered each of its past four meetings with Georgia Tech.

Georgia Tech is 4-1 ATS on the road this season, the second-best road cover percentage in the ACC.

Georgia has covered each of its last three home games.

All four of Georgia's games against teams with losing records have gone under the total this season.

No. 3 Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State (-7.5, 57)

Noon ET, Ohio Stadium, Columbus, Ohio

Each of the last eight meetings between Ohio State and Michigan have gone over the total.

Ohio State has gone over the total in seven of eight conference games this season, the highest such over percentage in the Big Ten.

Ohio State is 4-0-1 ATS over its last five home games.

Michigan has gone over the total in just two games this season (2-8-1). The Wolverines over percentage is the lowest in the Big Ten.

South Carolina at No. 8 Clemson (-14.5, 50)

Noon p.m. ET on ABC, Memorial Stadium, Clemson, South Carolina

South Carolina has gone over the total in 11 of 14 road games since the start of the 2020 season, the highest road over percentage in the SEC over that span.

Clemson has covered four of its last five meetings with South Carolina.

Clemson has failed to cover against a non-conference opponent this season (0-4 ATS).

South Carolina is 5-2 ATS when a 14-point or great underdog against Clemson since the FBS/FCS split in 1978.

West Virginia at Oklahoma State (-8.5, 66.5)

12 p.m. on ESPN2, Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Oklahoma

Oklahoma State is 6-0-1 ATS against West Virginia since the start of the 2015 season.

Oklahoma State is 13-5 ATS following a straight-up loss since the start of the 2018 season.

Oklahoma State is 12-4-1 ATS in Big 12 play since the start of last season, the best in-conference over percentage in the Big 12 over that span.

West Virginia has failed to cover each of its last three road games.

Auburn at No. 7 Alabama (-21.5, 48.5)

3:30 p.m. ET, Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Alabama is 13-4 ATS as a home favorite since the start of the 2020 season, the best such over percentage in the SEC over that span.

Five of Alabama's six home games have gone under the total this season.

Alabama has failed to cover in each of its last three games as a double-digit favorite.

Each of Auburn's last five games against teams with winning records have gone over the total.

No. 9 Oregon (-3.5, 56.5) at No. 21 Oregon State

3:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Reser Stadium, Corvallis, Oregon

Oregon State is 9-2 ATS this season, tied with Tulane for the best cover percentage in the FBS.

Oregon State is 5-0 ATS at home this season, the best home cover percentage in the Pac-12.

Oregon State is 5-1 ATS against teams with winning records this season.

Oregon is 7-2-1- ATS as a favorite this season.

Iowa State at No. 4 TCU (-10.5, 48)

4 p.m. ET, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

TCU is 8-2-1 ATS this season, the best cover percentage in the Big 12.

Each of Iowa State's last six games that have followed a straight-up loss have gone under the total.

Iowa State has covered six consecutive games as a double-digit underdog.

Iowa State has covered four of its past five meetings with TCU.

No. 14 Utah (-29.5, 52.5) at Colorado

4 p.m. ET, Folsom Field, Boulder, Colorado

Utah is 6-0 ATS as a double-digit favorite this season.

Colorado is 2-9 ATS this season, tied with Miami for the worst cover percentage in the FBS.

Colorado has been a double-digit underdog in every game this season (2-9 ATS, 1-10 SU).

Colorado is 0-8 ATS against teams with winning records this season.

Michigan State at No. 11 Penn State (-18, 53)

4 p.m. ET, Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania

Penn State has covered five consecutive games, the longest active cover streak in the Big Ten.

Michigan State has covered each of its last three games against teams with winning records.

Michigan State has gone under the total in each of its last three road games.

This is the largest favorite Penn State has been against Michigan State since 2002 (-21).

No. 5 LSU (-10, 46.5) at Texas A&M

7 p.m. ET on ESPN, Kyle Field, College Station, Texas

LSU has covered 11 consecutive games against Texas A&M.

LSU is 3-0 ATS as a double-digit favorite this season.

Texas A&M has failed to cover each of its last three games, tied with Alabama for the longest such streak in the SEC.

Each of Texas A&M's last three games against teams with winning records have gone over the total.

No. 22 UCF (-18, 69) at South Florida

7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2, Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

USF is 0-4 ATS at home this season, tied with Houston for the worst home cover percentage in the AAC.

USF has gone over the total in four of its last five AAC games.

UCF has gone over the total in 11 of 14 road games since the start of the 2020 season.

UCF is 7-13 ATS in its last 20 games as a double-digit favorite.

No. 5 Tennessee (-14, 66.5) at Vanderbilt

7:30 p.m. ET on SEC Network, FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

Vanderbilt has covered eight of its last 10 meetings with Tennessee.

Vanderbilt is 6-18 ATS as a home underdog since the start of the 2018 season, the worst such cover percentage in the SEC over that span.

Each of the last six Tennessee games that followed a straight-up loss have gone over the total.

Tennessee is 4-0 ATS against teams with losing records this season.

No. 15 Notre Dame at No. 6 USC (-5, 62.5)

7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Los Angeles, California

Both Notre Dame and USC have gone over the total in each of their last five games, which is tied for the longest over streak in the FBS.

Notre Dame is 5-1 ATS against teams with winning records this season.

USC is 9-3 ATS in its last 12 games as a favorite against Notre Dame.

USC has gone over the total in 10 of its last 13 games that had a total of 60 or more.

Colorado at No. 17 Washington (-30, 62.5)

9 p.m. ET, Husky Stadium, Seattle, Washington

Colorado is 0-5 ATS on the road this season.

Colorado is 2-8 ATS this season, the worst cover percentage in the Pac-12.

Colorado has been a double-digit underdog in every game this season.

Washington has failed to cover in each of its last five games as a favorite.

Kansas at No. 12 Kansas State (-12, 62.5)

8 p.m. ET, Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas

Kansas has gone over the total in all five of its road games this season.

Kansas is 5-1 ATS in its last six games as a double-digit underdog.

Kansas State is 4-1 ATS as a home favorite this season.

Kansas State has covered each of its last three meetings with Kansas.

No. 17 Washington (-2, 58.5) at Washington State

10:30 p.m. ET, Martin Stadium, Pullman, Washington