Blake Lively Reveals She’s Watched This ‘90s Movie “Too Many Times”

Watch: Blake Lively REACTS to Ryan Reynolds' Dancing on Instagram. Blake Lively is living out her lab-coat fantasy. Named one of The Hollywood Reporter's 40 Biggest Celebrity Entrepreneurs in 2022, the actress recently got candid about her passion for "product development," saying it came from her love of an unexpected Disney film.
How Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas With Her Twins Moroccan and Monroe

Watch: Mariah Carey's FAVORITE Thing About the Holidays. All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to spend it with family. The singer recently revealed how she and her twins Moroccan and Monroe—whom you may have spotted sweetly stealing the spotlight during her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance—celebrate the holiday.
Blair Underwood Is Engaged to His Friend of 41 Years

Watch: Most UNIQUE Celebrity Engagement Rings: J.Lo & More!. Blair Underwood is giving a new definition to friends-to-lovers. The former Sex and the City actor shared that he's engaged to Josie Hart, his longtime friend of more than four decades. Underwood, who recently attended the 2022 International Emmys on Nov. 21, revealed that the event was special in more ways than one.
LeAnn Rimes Gives Brandi Glanville a Sweet Thanksgiving Shoutout

Watch: LeAnn Rimes Tells How to Have a Successfully Blended Family. An unexpected giving of thanks. LeAnn Rimes spent Thanksgiving day with her husband Eddie Cibrian and his sons Mason, 19, and Jake, 15, who he shares with ex Brandi Glanville, and gave a sweet social media shoutout to the boys' mother.
How Criminal Minds: Evolution's Zach Gilford Found Out He'd Be Co-Starring With His Wife

Watch: Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. Criminal Minds: Evolution is a family affair for Zach Gilford. The Friday Night Lights alum is joined by wife Kiele Sanchez in Paramount+'s reboot of Criminal Minds, which returned with two new episodes Nov. 24. And while this may be news to fans of the couple, Gilford exclusively revealed to E! News that he too was surprised with the casting during production.
Get a Glimpse Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Thanksgiving Celebration

Watch: Kardashians Being Nostalgic for 9 Minutes Straight. Fans know the Kardashian-Jenner family goes all out for the holidays—and this Thanksgiving was no exception. While they're already reality TV royalty, the stars decided to kick things up a notch this year by decorating for the holiday with their own regal portraits. A picture of Kris Jenner wearing a sparkly crown was placed at the center of the gallery as images of her loved ones—including her children and grandchildren—dressed in royal attire surrounded her.
Kim Kardashian Tells North About the Night She Was Conceived

Watch: Kim Kardashian Tells North West About the Night She Was Conceived. North West's origin story involves a bit of fashion. Kim Kardashian got candid with daughter North about the night she was conceived during the Nov. 24 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. As seen in the footage, Kim brought the story up while she and the 9-year-old were visiting designer Olivier Rousteing in Paris, France, and, as Kim explained, Olivier possibly had something to do with North's creation.
How Kate Hudson, Ashley Tisdale and More Stars Are Celebrating Thanksgiving 2022

Watch: Pink Says Thanksgiving Plans Include Roller Skates & Lots of Cooking. It's time to talk turkey. In honor of Thanksgiving 2022, Hollywood stars are taking some time to unwind and enjoy quality time with their loved ones. While Pink's plans include roller skating and making pumpkin cheesecake, Kate Hudson recently told E! News that she spends her downtime fighting, laughing and drinking with her loved ones over the holidays.
One Direction's Liam Payne Moves on From Maya Henry With Kate Cassidy

Watch: Why Liam Payne's Ex Fiancee Was "Blindsided" By Their Split. Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy are going strong. The One Direction alum and his new flame were photographed stylishly stepping out for a dinner date in London, making this their second public appearance since being seen together at a Halloween party.
Mindy Kaling Shares Adorable Photos of Her 2 Kids During Boston Outing

Watch: Mindy Kaling Shares Adorable Post Featuring Her Kids. Mindy Kaling's recent outing with her kids is full of wonder. The Office alum took to her Instagram to share a carousel of pics featuring her two kids Katherine, 4, and son Spencer, 2, at the Discovery Museum ahead of the holidays. "Had the most fun with my kids in the incredible @discoveryacton!" she wrote in a Nov. 22 post. "It's the best indoor and outdoor play outside of Boston!"
See Nick Cannon's Baby Girl Onyx Make "Boss Moves" During Father-Daughter Zoom Chat

Watch: Chili's Restaurant TROLLS Nick Cannon About Baby No. 12. Nick Cannon has a boss baby on his hands. On Nov. 23, a day before Thanksgiving, the comedian shared a sweet photo of himself cuddling with his newborn daughter Onyx Ice—who he shares with model LaNisha Cole—as the two hopped on a Zoom video chat. The image, shared on Instagram, showed Nick's baby girl sitting on his lap as he held a phone up to her face.
Your Go-To Guide for Streaming New and Classic Holiday Movies

Watch: Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. When it comes to holiday movies, it can be just as overwhelming figuring out where to watch something as it is figuring out what to watch. However, no need to be a Scrooge—available to stream for...
