Blake Lively Reveals She’s Watched This ‘90s Movie “Too Many Times”
Watch: Blake Lively REACTS to Ryan Reynolds' Dancing on Instagram. Blake Lively is living out her lab-coat fantasy. Named one of The Hollywood Reporter's 40 Biggest Celebrity Entrepreneurs in 2022, the actress recently got candid about her passion for "product development," saying it came from her love of an unexpected Disney film.
Kris Jenner Shades Tristan Thompson While Discussing Baby Names
A name says a lot about a person—and a family. The Nov. 24 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians featured the arrival of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby boy, who was born via surrogate in...
How Mariah Carey Celebrates Christmas With Her Twins Moroccan and Monroe
Watch: Mariah Carey's FAVORITE Thing About the Holidays. All Mariah Carey wants for Christmas is to spend it with family. The singer recently revealed how she and her twins Moroccan and Monroe—whom you may have spotted sweetly stealing the spotlight during her Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade performance—celebrate the holiday.
The Masked Singer: Find Out Why an Iconic Horror Actress Eliminated Herself
Watch: Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea. It might be turkey time, but The Masked Singer dialed it back to spooky season. The Nov. 23 Fright Night-themed episode brought the arrival of two new celebrity competitors—and a self-imposed early exit for one of them. The...
Blair Underwood Is Engaged to His Friend of 41 Years
Watch: Most UNIQUE Celebrity Engagement Rings: J.Lo & More!. Blair Underwood is giving a new definition to friends-to-lovers. The former Sex and the City actor shared that he's engaged to Josie Hart, his longtime friend of more than four decades. Underwood, who recently attended the 2022 International Emmys on Nov. 21, revealed that the event was special in more ways than one.
LeAnn Rimes Gives Brandi Glanville a Sweet Thanksgiving Shoutout
Watch: LeAnn Rimes Tells How to Have a Successfully Blended Family. An unexpected giving of thanks. LeAnn Rimes spent Thanksgiving day with her husband Eddie Cibrian and his sons Mason, 19, and Jake, 15, who he shares with ex Brandi Glanville, and gave a sweet social media shoutout to the boys' mother.
How Criminal Minds: Evolution's Zach Gilford Found Out He'd Be Co-Starring With His Wife
Watch: Streaming Guide Fall 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. Criminal Minds: Evolution is a family affair for Zach Gilford. The Friday Night Lights alum is joined by wife Kiele Sanchez in Paramount+'s reboot of Criminal Minds, which returned with two new episodes Nov. 24. And while this may be news to fans of the couple, Gilford exclusively revealed to E! News that he too was surprised with the casting during production.
Get a Glimpse Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Thanksgiving Celebration
Watch: Kardashians Being Nostalgic for 9 Minutes Straight. Fans know the Kardashian-Jenner family goes all out for the holidays—and this Thanksgiving was no exception. While they're already reality TV royalty, the stars decided to kick things up a notch this year by decorating for the holiday with their own regal portraits. A picture of Kris Jenner wearing a sparkly crown was placed at the center of the gallery as images of her loved ones—including her children and grandchildren—dressed in royal attire surrounded her.
America Ferrera and Vanessa Williams’ Ugly Betty Reunion Is Something to Be Thankful for
Watch: See America Ferrera & Vanessa Williams' Ugly Betty Reunion. This reunion got us nostalgic for Ugly Betty. It's a Thanksgiving reunion for the ages with America Ferrera, Michael Urie and Vanessa Williams smiling for the camera in a series of snaps on America's Instagram. "Betty & Marc & Wilhelmina,"...
Kim Kardashian Tells North About the Night She Was Conceived
Watch: Kim Kardashian Tells North West About the Night She Was Conceived. North West's origin story involves a bit of fashion. Kim Kardashian got candid with daughter North about the night she was conceived during the Nov. 24 episode of Hulu's The Kardashians. As seen in the footage, Kim brought the story up while she and the 9-year-old were visiting designer Olivier Rousteing in Paris, France, and, as Kim explained, Olivier possibly had something to do with North's creation.
Brittany Bell Unveils Joyful Photo of Her and Nick Cannon’s 3 Kids
Brittany Bell is rising to the occasion as a mom of three. The model—who gave birth to her and Nick Cannon's third child, son Rise Messiah Cannon, in September—posted a photo of the newborn with...
Madonna Shares Rare Family Photo With All 6 Kids on Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving holiday, Madonna and her family took some time to celebrate in style. On Nov. 25, the pop queen shared Instagram photos from her festive dinner with her six children—Lourdes...
How Kate Hudson, Ashley Tisdale and More Stars Are Celebrating Thanksgiving 2022
Watch: Pink Says Thanksgiving Plans Include Roller Skates & Lots of Cooking. It's time to talk turkey. In honor of Thanksgiving 2022, Hollywood stars are taking some time to unwind and enjoy quality time with their loved ones. While Pink's plans include roller skating and making pumpkin cheesecake, Kate Hudson recently told E! News that she spends her downtime fighting, laughing and drinking with her loved ones over the holidays.
One Direction's Liam Payne Moves on From Maya Henry With Kate Cassidy
Watch: Why Liam Payne's Ex Fiancee Was "Blindsided" By Their Split. Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy are going strong. The One Direction alum and his new flame were photographed stylishly stepping out for a dinner date in London, making this their second public appearance since being seen together at a Halloween party.
Kim Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Unite for Pre-Thanksgiving Dinner
Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are teaming up to give back in the spirit of Thanksgiving. Ahead of the holiday, the Kardashians star and the Chicago Bulls player—who shares two children with...
Joe Jonas Recalls Auditioning for Spider-Man Role
From "Lovebug" to Spider-Man? Not so fast, tiger. In a new interview, Joe Jonas says he was once a contender for the title role in the 2012 movie The Amazing Spider-Man. "I remember years ago I...
Mindy Kaling Shares Adorable Photos of Her 2 Kids During Boston Outing
Watch: Mindy Kaling Shares Adorable Post Featuring Her Kids. Mindy Kaling's recent outing with her kids is full of wonder. The Office alum took to her Instagram to share a carousel of pics featuring her two kids Katherine, 4, and son Spencer, 2, at the Discovery Museum ahead of the holidays. "Had the most fun with my kids in the incredible @discoveryacton!" she wrote in a Nov. 22 post. "It's the best indoor and outdoor play outside of Boston!"
See Nick Cannon's Baby Girl Onyx Make "Boss Moves" During Father-Daughter Zoom Chat
Watch: Chili's Restaurant TROLLS Nick Cannon About Baby No. 12. Nick Cannon has a boss baby on his hands. On Nov. 23, a day before Thanksgiving, the comedian shared a sweet photo of himself cuddling with his newborn daughter Onyx Ice—who he shares with model LaNisha Cole—as the two hopped on a Zoom video chat. The image, shared on Instagram, showed Nick's baby girl sitting on his lap as he held a phone up to her face.
Will Elton John’s Sons Elijah and Zachary Follow in His Musical Footsteps? He Says…
Watch: JoJo Siwa Reveals How Elton John Reached Out After She Came Out. Following the yellow brick road. Hot on the heels of his star-studded show at Los Angeles' Dodgers Stadium, Elton John weighed in on whether his sons Zachary, 11 and Elijah, 9, who he shares with husband David Furnish, have musical aspirations of their own.
Your Go-To Guide for Streaming New and Classic Holiday Movies
Watch: Holiday Streaming Guide 2022: What to Watch on Netflix, HBO Max & More. When it comes to holiday movies, it can be just as overwhelming figuring out where to watch something as it is figuring out what to watch. However, no need to be a Scrooge—available to stream for...
