Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Spearfish School District takes a new approach on reporting bullying, threats
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - School administrators across South Dakota are always looking for ways to keep their students safer. One school district took a step to the next level in order to prevent danger within their walls. Spearfish School District has implemented a new program to help combat cyberbullying, threats, and harmful actions not in their schools.
hubcityradio.com
Board of Regents to review their policies following a drag show done at SDSU
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University got a lot of attention on campus and off. Board of Regents President Pam Roberts says there will be a review of policies and procedures. Roberts says they got numerous calls and emails to the Board central office.
KEVN
Rapid City Area Schools turn to the community for help paying of lunch balances
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In June, Congress announced the end of the free school lunch waivers for all students, leaving some parents scrambling to cover the cost. For some students, the food they receive at school is the only meal they eat for the day. Since free school lunches...
KEVN
Western Dakota Tech continues to crank out truck drivers
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Seven students recently graduated from the Western Dakota Tech professional truck driver program, filling an ever-critical need for drivers across the country. The drivers are:. Christian Cargill, Pine Ridge. Kimberly Harris, Rapid City. Cory Jensen, Box Elder. Eric Kolb, Box Elder. Ryan Mirrielees, Box Elder.
KEVN
Metallurgical skills placed SDM students second globally
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Mineral, Metals & Materials Society competition had some South Dakota Mines students perfecting the old art of sword making. The competition that took place back in March had a team of 6 undergraduate students using what they knew about sword-making, putting their skills to the test against the world.
frcheraldstar.com
Midwest Mental Health open for business in Hot Springs, across the state
The team at Midwest Mental Health includes Cynthia Hughes, licensed practical nurse, certified dementia practitioner, and certified Alzheimer’s disease and dementia care trainer; Paula Zuccaro, certified family nurse practitioner and adult mental health clinical nurse specialist; Tracy Romey, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner and board certified by South Dakota’s Medical and Nursing Board for “care across the lifespan.”
KELOLAND TV
The Tinder Box in Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In the heart of downtown Rapid City, you will find the Tinder Box, the town’s only cigar bar and lounge. It was also recognized as a Diamond Crown Cigar Lounge, an honor only 51 businesses in the world have. For guests like Dan...
newscenter1.tv
Kids say the cutest things : What Rapid City kids are thankful for this year
RAPID CITY, S.D. – NewsCenter1 visited Meadowbrook Elementary and Rapid Valley Elementary to ask kids a simple question : What are you thankful for?. Check out their very creative answers as you celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday.
KEVN
South Dakota’s childcare crisis, an inch closer to a solution
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A South Dakota childcare advocacy organization has partnered with national and local organizations to grow its impact. Early Learner South Dakota focuses on awareness for childcare in early learners, which they categorize as prenatal to 8 years old. Recently the grassroots organization has partnered with other organizations to launch the South Dakota Child Care Business Collaborative. An effort to help more parents find childcare so they can work.
KEVN
Free downtown Rapid City parking, an incentive to shop local
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Parking in downtown Rapid City will be free during this holiday season, one of the busiest times of the year for businesses. With the free parking, the city hopes more people will spend time and money downtown. The National Retail Federation says sales during November...
KELOLAND TV
Authorities looking for Rapid City inmate
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help in finding an inmate placed on escape status. Officials say 38-year-old Trevor Chipps left his community assignment in Rapid City Wednesday and did not return. He stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.
newscenter1.tv
See how the Uptown Rapid Mall fared on Black Friday
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Hundreds of people came out to Uptown Rapid, formerly known as Rushmore Mall, for the discounts and deals on Black Friday. Many people showed up to the mall as soon as stores opened. “We’re seeing a good strong start to the shopping season and we...
frcheraldstar.com
Local 13-year-old girl is first-ever shooter to hit 1,000 yard shot at WFF fundraiser
ORAL – Thirteen-year-old Jessica Wahlert of Oral has been shooting rimfire rifles with her dad Ed since she was five years old. “I think it’s a good skill to have,” she said recently. “In the old days, that’s how they were able to provide their food. It can be used for self-defense, and it’s just fun.”
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City has had more than 8 inches of snow already
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Someone in the storm center would be thankful for more snow. Meteorologist Scot Mundt looks at where he stands with his snowfall prediction. Even though temperatures have cooled for Thanksgiving, the snow stayed away. Don’t get me wrong, that’s great as it’s a big travel day as many spent the day with family and friends. But for this guy, he’s already behind when it comes to snow.
newscenter1.tv
Things to do this weekend in and around Rapid City 11/24/22
This weekend is packed with tons of holiday things to do. There is no way you’ll be bored after Turkey Day. From Turkey Trots to tree lighting to pictures with Santa, this weekend is going to be a lot of fun for everyone. Black Hills Runners Club Turkey Trot.
News Channel Nebraska
Rapid City teen advances to round of 10 on “The Voice”
17-year old Rapid City Central High School student Rowan Grace has made it to the Round of 10 on NBC’s The Voice. Grace needed a save last week from coach Blake Shelton to advance from the Round of 13, but was spared the anxiety and uncertainty at last night’s Reveal Show..
KEVN
Rapid City gears up for annual Festival of Lights Parade
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Christmas music, twinkling lights, and Santa Claus are things that make a Christmas parade complete. But, a lot of behind-the-scenes work is done to ensure things go off without a hitch. With Rapid City’s 24th annual Festival of Lights Parade happening Saturday, the city is...
KEVN
The tradition continues at Storybook Island with ‘Christmas Nights of Light’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s that time of year when living rooms are decorated with trees, wreaths are hung on doors and Storybook Island is lit with bright lights. Beginning November 25, the Wizard of Oz crew will be wrapped in green lights and the sidewalks are lined with colored lights. Along with all the characters at Storybook Island wrapped with lights, the train will be chugging and the hot chocolate warm. Christmas Nights of Light is a tradition at the park and an event that has grown since its beginning.
frcheraldstar.com
A history museum in his own backyard
Photo by Eric Harrold/Fall River County Herald-Star. John Koller points out features of petroglyphs or “rock art” left by what likely were some of the first humans to live in Fall River County. The oldest of the carvings is estimated to be up to 9,000 years old. _______________________
KEVN
Rapid City man draws 18-month sentence for having guns
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Brandon Tyon, 43 of Rapid City, was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for “possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.”. Besides 18 months in prison, Tyon will also serve three years of supervised release. Tyon pleaded guilty to the firearms charge in August.
Comments / 0