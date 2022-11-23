Read full article on original website
Hailey Bieber Wears A Completely Sheer Dress While Posing With Kim Kardashian Amid Kanye West Feud
Hailey Bieber isn’t letting Kanye West’s unkind comments affect her friendship with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, as the two ladies happily posed together for a photo on Wednesday, October 26th while attending the Tiffany & Co. launch of the Lock Collection at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.
Kim Kardashian Says She Travels “With a Cup in the Backseat of the Car” for “Pee Anxiety” on ‘The Kardashians’
Who’s ready for some more Kardashians TMI? Just like her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian is always ready to pop a squat whilst traveling via automobile. In fact, the reality star opened up about just how prepared she really is in The Kardashians Season 2 finale. As she...
Kim Kardashian Reveals Khloé's Baby Is 'Rob's Twin' — and Asks 'What Are We Going to Name Him?'
In the season finale of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian visit Khloé Kardashian's newborn son at home and reflect on their lives as moms Kim Kardashian is in awe of her family's newest addition. On the season finale of The Kardashians, the SKIMS founder can be seen going to pick up little sister Khloé Kardashian as the Good American co-founder's surrogate is going into labor. Scenes from the labor play until Khloé and ex Tristan Thompson's baby boy is born, at which point Kim can...
Kendall Jenner’s Optical Illusion Dress Is a Nod to Kim Kardashian
Kendall Jenner’s look at the 2022 CFDA Awards last week is a perfect example of how her taste often differs greatly from that of her sisters. While Kim, Kylie, and Khloé all wore figure-hugging dresses that were see-through, had high slits, and allowed for some under-boob cleavage, Kendall went for a much more demure look in a very simple, white sequin dress from Khaite. Her sisters often opt for the body-hugging pieces, something that, while Jenner has absolutely dabbled in over the years, has never been her go-to. But on Thursday night, Jenner stepped out in a dress that was pretty atypical for the model, and seemingly could have been plucked right from Kim’s closet.
Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance At 67th Birthday Dinner For Mom Kris: Photo
KAlthough Rob Kardashian usually keeps a low profile, he was present to help celebrate his mom Kris’ 67th birthday alongside his sisters!. Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance at his mom Kris Jenner‘s 67th birthday! The Arthur George founder, 35, was seen smiling in a selfie posted by his older sister Kim posted via Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 5 from a birthday dinner that also included Kourtney and Khloe as well as grandmother MJ. It’s unclear which day the black-and-white image was snapped as the family was notably wearing different ensemble from the part held on Nov. 4 where Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie and even North all dressed up as Kris in various looks (other friends also participated in the theme).
Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Glimpse at Brother Rob in Kris Jenner Birthday Post
Kim Kardashian shared a rare photo of her brother, Rob Kardashian, while celebrating their mom Kris Jenner's birthday. Rob gave a big grin in a family shot with his grandma, MJ, mom Kris, and sisters Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian. The black-and-white photo appears to be from last year's birthday...
Chicago West ‘coming for Kendall’ as she steals the spotlight from North
Chicago West transformed for this year’s Halloween costume as she stole the spotlight from sister North, fans joked the little star is coming after Kendall’s modeling career. Kim Kardashian’s youngest daughter, Chicago, is no stranger to stealing her family’s spotlight. However, in the latest Instagram post with her...
North West stuns the world by doing Kylie Jenner’s makeup
To celebrate the holidays, Kylie Jenner participated in a time-honored tradition of cool aunts everywhere; letting the kids do her makeup. The moment was captured in a TikTok led by North West, where she and two of her younger cousins were in charge of doing their aunt’s makeup....
Martha Stewart Reveals She Snooped in ‘Every Closet and Every Refrigerator’ of Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian’s Houses
No stone left unturned! Martha Stewart revealed that she happily snooped around in both Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian’s homes during their March hang out. The Martha Stewart Living founder, 81, told Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 17, that she had a “fabulous” time looking through the Kardashians stars’ houses. “They live sort of in […]
Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Actually Have A Perfectly Logical Reason For Those Open-Mouth Tongue Kisses
Kourtney Kardashian explained the perfectly logical reason for her open-mouth kisses with husband Travis Barker.
Coach Black Friday Sale: Score a $395 Tote Bag for $199 & More
This article is sponsored by Coach. The items featured were selected from Coach because we love them and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E!...
North West documents epic Kardashian Thanksgiving — including royal portraits
The Kardashian-Jenners gave themselves the royal family treatment this Thanksgiving. North West documented the luxe festivities, which took place at her mom Kim Kardashian’s house, on her ever-chaotic TikTok account Thursday. In addition to the usual gorgeous tablescape with an overwhelming spread, the Skims founder added a unique touch to her soiree — royal-family-style portraits. Every attendee at Kim’s meal, which appeared to have included rarely seen Rob Kardashian, received a custom portrait; however, matriarch Kris Jenner was the only person to be depicted with a crown. Both Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were shown holding their newborn (and still-unnamed) sons — with concealed...
Kim Kardashian Freaks Out Over Weighing 120 Pounds Before Met Gala
Kim gave fans more insight into how she fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress for the 2022 Met Gala.
Kim Kardashian slammed for hanging with Tristan for ‘Friendsgiving’
Nobody messes with the Kardashian family and gets away with it — except Tristan Thompson, it seems. Kim Kardashian came under fire for hanging out with her sister Khloé Kardashian’s cheating ex at a Thanksgiving celebration this week. The Skims founder, 42, posted on Instagram on Thursday that she and Thompson, 31, recently visited a Los Angeles juvenile detention facility to dine with young men ahead of the holiday. “This year I’m really thankful for the people I have met in all of the prisons around the country,” she captioned a series of snaps from the event. “This week @realtristan13 and I had an inspiring...
Kim Kardashian thinks Khloe’s baby boy looks spitting image of sibling Rob
During The Kardashians season 2 finale episode, fans finally get to meet Khloe Kardashian‘s son properly. Although she still hasn’t revealed his name, her mom Kris Jenner had an idea… to call him Rob, in honor of her brother. Kim was convinced that Khloe’s baby boy looks...
Blake Lively Reveals She’s Watched This ‘90s Movie “Too Many Times”
Watch: Blake Lively REACTS to Ryan Reynolds' Dancing on Instagram. Blake Lively is living out her lab-coat fantasy. Named one of The Hollywood Reporter's 40 Biggest Celebrity Entrepreneurs in 2022, the actress recently got candid about her passion for "product development," saying it came from her love of an unexpected Disney film.
Get a Glimpse Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Thanksgiving Celebration
Watch: Kardashians Being Nostalgic for 9 Minutes Straight. Fans know the Kardashian-Jenner family goes all out for the holidays—and this Thanksgiving was no exception. While they're already reality TV royalty, the stars decided to kick things up a notch this year by decorating for the holiday with their own regal portraits. A picture of Kris Jenner wearing a sparkly crown was placed at the center of the gallery as images of her loved ones—including her children and grandchildren—dressed in royal attire surrounded her.
Khloé left upset as Kourtney keeps Kendall's Christmas gift next to her bed
Khloé Kardashian was left ‘bamboozled’ after Kourtney Kardashian revealed she keeps a special gift from sister Kendall Jenner next to her bed, a present Koko didn’t receive herself for Christmas. The Kardashians love the holiday season, and with two new members of the clan being born...
Khloé Kardashian Shares a Glimpse of Her Son in 'The Kardashians' Premiere
Khloé Kardashian has teased fans yet again with a tiny glimpse of her four-month-old baby son, this time in a split-second preview of the new episode of The Kardashians. At the end of the Hulu show’s last episode, fans saw a clip of what’s to come in the season finale, set to air this week. Viewers saw Khloé picking up her baby son and holding him in her arms, with a voiceover from Kris Jenner which said “Life is good. A new baby in the family is magic, he’s such a blessing.”
Kendall Jenner Reveals She's Moving to a Ranch: 'I Am an Actual Cowgirl'
The 818 Tequila founder revealed her plans to relocate during the season finale of The Kardashians Kendall Jenner wants to satisfy her inner cowgirl! On the season finale of The Kardashians, the model teases that she may be in the market for a new house — big enough for her and all her horses. As the episode comes to an end, Jenner says, "I have a lot of ideas and a lot of things I would love to do in life, so I'm excited to continue to explore all...
