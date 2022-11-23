Police searching for man wanted for Sexual Assault of a Child

Corpus Christi Police are searching for a man wanted for the Sexual Assault of a Child who is believed to be in the Corpus Christi area.

United States Deputy Marshals are seeking help to locate Carlos Monsevais who has an outstanding probation violation warrant out of Uvalde County, related to a Sexual Assault of a Child ($40,000 Bond).

"Carlos may be in the Corpus Christi area, and officers with our Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force want your help to locate him," stated CCPD in an online release.

Carlos Monsevais is described as a 28-year-old male, who stands 5’09” feet, weighs approximately 153 pounds, with dark black hair and brown eyes.

Police say if you know how to locate Carlos Monsevais, call Crime Stoppers at (361)888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online at https://www.p3tips.com/TipForm.aspx?ID=343&C=&T= .

"The information you provide to Crime Stoppers is anonymous, and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you a cash reward," stated officials.

You may also contact the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitives Task Force at (361) 267-6500.