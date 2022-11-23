Read full article on original website
WSET
'Stay away:' Brush fire on Tobacco Row Mountain: Officials
AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — ABC13 is headed to the scene of a brush fire in Amherst. According to dispatch, they told us the brush fire was on Tobacco Row Mountain. "Stay away do not come to sightsee, the last thing we need is a vehicle in the way, we need people to stay out of the way so we can do our job," Joey Malott, the Chief of Monelison Fire Department said.
iheart.com
Final Farewell To South Florida Football Star Killed In UVA Shooting
South Florida family and friends of a University of Virginia football player killed on campus earlier this month will be able to say a final goodbye this weekend. A viewing for D'Sean Perry is set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight at the Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church from 4 to 8p. His funeral will take place Saturday afternoon at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Earl Sims Jr. Perry's football coach at Gulliver Prep says he was a gentle giant with a smile that could light up a room. He was also a gifted artist. Perry was at U-V-A on a full football scholarship, set to graduate this spring with the goal of playing in the NFL. He's one of three players shot and killed on a bus returning from a field trip. The suspect, a former walk-on player, faces second-degree murder charges.
After tragedy, this UVA fund is helping students get back on their feet
The UVA Alumni Association has created a support fund to assist the survivors, victims' families, and student community following the shooting that claimed the lives of 3 UVA football players.
Earl Hamner’s Thanksgiving Memory
For several years during the infancy of Blue Ridge Life Magazine (back then Nelson County Life) Earl Hamner wrote poems and stories for us that we luckily got to include in the pages of the magazine. We remained dear friends with Earl until his death back in March of 2016.
Jimmy Fortune Performs a Christmas Show at The Historic Masonic Theatre
Clifton Forge, Va. (VR) - Jimmy Fortune takes the stage of The Historic Masonic Theatre on Friday, December 9 at 7:30 pm. Jimmy Fortune toured, sang and performed with the legendary Statler Brothers for 21 years. He joined them first as a temporary replacement for Lew DeWitt, after DeWitt heard him singing at a ski resort and recommended him. Following an audition in Nashville, Jimmy was contacted by the Statler Brothers and performed his first show with them on January 28, 1982, in Savannah, Georgia. Due to the debilitating effects of Crohn’s Disease, Lew was unable to return to...
WHSV
Augusta County couple recovers together after motorcycle accident
WEYERS CAVE, Va. (WHSV) - Andrew and Kristy Mackenzie met in 1984. “Oh gosh, When I saw him I just had this feeling. The way he looked at me and the way I looked at him, it was just amazing,” Kristy Mackenzie explained. By 1985 they were married. Over...
virginiapublicradio.org
UVA nurse fights stigma surrounding lung cancer
The holiday season is here, and for many people that means more time with family, but one Charlottesville woman says she can’t go home. Instead, she’s trying to fulfil her mother’s dying wish, as Sandy Hausman reports.
WHSV
New Creation unveils new mural in Harrisonburg
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - New Creation in Harrisonburg unveiled a new mural on Friday. New Creation is a nonprofit organization with the mission to creatively counteract human trafficking from a local and global approach. The project was commissioned in collaboration with a local artist Jimmy Bruce and the Arts Council...
WSLS
VSP: One dead after Campbell County crash
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one dead Friday in Campbell County. Police say at 5:49 p.m., they responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Enterprise Drive and Timberlake Road. There is one confirmed fatality, authorities say. Virginia State Police...
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Former Petersburg football player in custody after 3 football players shot dead and 2 people wounded at the University of Virginia
A former Petersburg High School football player has been charged in the deaths that occurred on Sunday, November 13 of three former teammates on the University of Virginia football team. According to a UVA sports online biography, Jones played running back and defensive back for Petersburg High School under coach Michael Scott during the 2017-18 school year. Jones joined UVA as a walk-on in 2018, however he did not participate in any games. Although UVA acknowledged he was still enrolled there, he was no longer classified as an active player.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Chef appears as contestant on HBO Max’s “The Big Brunch”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville chef and Culinary Concepts founder Antwon Brinson is part of HBO Max’s The Big Brunch. Brinson is competing against other chefs to win $300,000. Each of the 10 chefs has a social impact mission. “The show has created an exposure to organizations like Culinary...
cbs19news
Shops at Stonefield host a tree lighting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- They kicked off the holiday season with a tree lighting and a local artist singing some holiday tunes. This is their second year of having the Tinsel Trail. “It was something we pivoted to during covid to allow us to interact with the community and...
cbs19news
Local restaurants remain open on Thanksgiving
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- You may be cooking your own turkey and eating at home, but some local restaurants have chosen to remain open this Thanksgiving. Michie tavern hosted many families today. The tavern's COO who has been here for about 45 years and has helped put on 20 to 25 Thanksgiving meals says this year is different from others.
NBC 29 News
New restaurant taking over Charlottesville’s Little Star
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new restaurant is moving into the former home of Little Star along West Main Street. Daniel Kaufman, the owner of Public Fish & Oyster, is partnering with Greg Dionne, who was his former chef at the seafood restaurant. They’re opening Black Cow Chop House.
969wsig.com
Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia
While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
WSLS
One hospitalized after Friday morning crash in Campbell County
LYNCHBURG, Va. – One person is in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning in Campbell County. The Forest Fire Department said Engine 51 responded to Campbell County Friday morning for a single-vehicle crash on Turkey Foot Road. We’re told crews arrived at the scene to find...
WHSV
Truck crashes into Truist on West Broad Street in Waynesboro Monday night
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Crews were working to repair damage done to the Truist bank on W. Broad Street in Waynesboro Tuesday after a Dodge truck ran into the side of the building Monday night. Waynesboro Police said the crash happened around 9 p.m. and may have been medically related.
WHSV
Crash delayed evening traffic on I-81 N
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared as of 5:48 p.m. On I-81 at mile marker 234 N near Weyers Cave, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle crash. The north right lane and right shoulder were closed, and traffic backups went as far back as...
Virginia shooting survivor Mike Hollins leaves hospital
The mother of University of Virginia Cavaliers running back Mike Hollins, who survived a shooting incident that killed three of his teammates, announced Monday on social media that her son has been released from the hospital.
wfxrtv.com
Fatal crash being investigated in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash in Campbell County. Troopers say two vehicles collided near the intersection of Enterprise Drive and Timberlake Road at 5:49 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. VSP reports that information is limited, but has confirmed that...
