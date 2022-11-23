ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waynesboro, VA

WSET

'Stay away:' Brush fire on Tobacco Row Mountain: Officials

AMHERST, Va. (WSET) — ABC13 is headed to the scene of a brush fire in Amherst. According to dispatch, they told us the brush fire was on Tobacco Row Mountain. "Stay away do not come to sightsee, the last thing we need is a vehicle in the way, we need people to stay out of the way so we can do our job," Joey Malott, the Chief of Monelison Fire Department said.
AMHERST, VA
iheart.com

Final Farewell To South Florida Football Star Killed In UVA Shooting

South Florida family and friends of a University of Virginia football player killed on campus earlier this month will be able to say a final goodbye this weekend. A viewing for D'Sean Perry is set for 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight at the Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church from 4 to 8p. His funeral will take place Saturday afternoon at the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Earl Sims Jr. Perry's football coach at Gulliver Prep says he was a gentle giant with a smile that could light up a room. He was also a gifted artist. Perry was at U-V-A on a full football scholarship, set to graduate this spring with the goal of playing in the NFL. He's one of three players shot and killed on a bus returning from a field trip. The suspect, a former walk-on player, faces second-degree murder charges.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
BlueRidgeLife

Earl Hamner’s Thanksgiving Memory

For several years during the infancy of Blue Ridge Life Magazine (back then Nelson County Life) Earl Hamner wrote poems and stories for us that we luckily got to include in the pages of the magazine. We remained dear friends with Earl until his death back in March of 2016.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Jimmy Fortune Performs a Christmas Show at The Historic Masonic Theatre

Clifton Forge, Va. (VR) - Jimmy Fortune takes the stage of The Historic Masonic Theatre on Friday, December 9 at 7:30 pm. Jimmy Fortune toured, sang and performed with the legendary Statler Brothers for 21 years. He joined them first as a temporary replacement for Lew DeWitt, after DeWitt heard him singing at a ski resort and recommended him. Following an audition in Nashville, Jimmy was contacted by the Statler Brothers and performed his first show with them on January 28, 1982, in Savannah, Georgia. Due to the debilitating effects of Crohn’s Disease, Lew was unable to return to...
STAUNTON, VA
virginiapublicradio.org

UVA nurse fights stigma surrounding lung cancer

The holiday season is here, and for many people that means more time with family, but one Charlottesville woman says she can’t go home. Instead, she’s trying to fulfil her mother’s dying wish, as Sandy Hausman reports.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

New Creation unveils new mural in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - New Creation in Harrisonburg unveiled a new mural on Friday. New Creation is a nonprofit organization with the mission to creatively counteract human trafficking from a local and global approach. The project was commissioned in collaboration with a local artist Jimmy Bruce and the Arts Council...
HARRISONBURG, VA
WSLS

VSP: One dead after Campbell County crash

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that left one dead Friday in Campbell County. Police say at 5:49 p.m., they responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of Enterprise Drive and Timberlake Road. There is one confirmed fatality, authorities say. Virginia State Police...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Former Petersburg football player in custody after 3 football players shot dead and 2 people wounded at the University of Virginia

A former Petersburg High School football player has been charged in the deaths that occurred on Sunday, November 13 of three former teammates on the University of Virginia football team. According to a UVA sports online biography, Jones played running back and defensive back for Petersburg High School under coach Michael Scott during the 2017-18 school year. Jones joined UVA as a walk-on in 2018, however he did not participate in any games. Although UVA acknowledged he was still enrolled there, he was no longer classified as an active player.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Shops at Stonefield host a tree lighting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- They kicked off the holiday season with a tree lighting and a local artist singing some holiday tunes. This is their second year of having the Tinsel Trail. “It was something we pivoted to during covid to allow us to interact with the community and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Local restaurants remain open on Thanksgiving

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- You may be cooking your own turkey and eating at home, but some local restaurants have chosen to remain open this Thanksgiving. Michie tavern hosted many families today. The tavern's COO who has been here for about 45 years and has helped put on 20 to 25 Thanksgiving meals says this year is different from others.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

New restaurant taking over Charlottesville’s Little Star

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new restaurant is moving into the former home of Little Star along West Main Street. Daniel Kaufman, the owner of Public Fish & Oyster, is partnering with Greg Dionne, who was his former chef at the seafood restaurant. They’re opening Black Cow Chop House.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
969wsig.com

Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia

While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSLS

One hospitalized after Friday morning crash in Campbell County

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One person is in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Friday morning in Campbell County. The Forest Fire Department said Engine 51 responded to Campbell County Friday morning for a single-vehicle crash on Turkey Foot Road. We’re told crews arrived at the scene to find...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Crash delayed evening traffic on I-81 N

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: The crash has been cleared as of 5:48 p.m. On I-81 at mile marker 234 N near Weyers Cave, drivers experienced delays due to a vehicle crash. The north right lane and right shoulder were closed, and traffic backups went as far back as...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Fatal crash being investigated in Campbell Co.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash in Campbell County. Troopers say two vehicles collided near the intersection of Enterprise Drive and Timberlake Road at 5:49 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. VSP reports that information is limited, but has confirmed that...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA

