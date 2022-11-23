Carnegie Hall presents the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra on Friday, Dec. 2

LEWISBURG (WVDN) – The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra (WVSO) presents its celebrated holiday favorite, Sounds of the Season, on Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. in Carnegie Hall’s Hamilton Auditorium. Guests are invited to come early for the Mainstage Lounge preshow reception from 6:30-7:15 p.m. in the Old Stone Room.

Returning guest conductor and crowd favorite Michelle Merrill will lead the WVSO in a festive holiday show, featuring selections like “The First Noel,” “Hannukah Festival Overture,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and “The Polar Express Suite.” Additionally, there will a musical version of “Fantasia on Greensleeves” featuring a reading of “The Night Before Christmas” by a special guest.

The concert also includes a visit from You-Know-Who, as Santa brings back one of our recent guest conductors for this WVSO favorite.

The West Virginia Symphony Orchestra is West Virginia’s premier performing arts organization, presenting classical and pops concerts annually throughout the Mountain State. Currently in its 84th season, the WVSO is a proud member of the community and enriches the region by providing affordable, high-quality concerts and collaborations with West Virginia arts organizations and a nationally award-winning education program.

Discounts are available for Carnegie Hall members, students, senior citizens, and military.

The WVSO performance is presented with support from ZMM Architects and Engineers, with additional funding provided by James F. B. Peyton Fund, The Daywood Foundation, The Herscher Foundation and The Bernard H. and Blanche E. Jacobson Foundation.

