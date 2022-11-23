Read full article on original website
Gala led by Dallas' most VIP couple scores top spot in this week's 5 hottest headlines
Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. Looking for the best things to do this weekend? Find that list here. 1. Dallas' most VIP couple leads all-star gala for Perot Museum 10th anniversary. The 10th anniversary of a Dallas landmark deserves a star-studded party and a few fireworks, too — and that's exactly what the Perot Museum of Nature and Science did to celebrate its milestone birthday. Dallas' most VIP couple led the festivities. Dirk and Jessica Nowitzki co-chaired the 10th anniversary Night at...
Where to eat on Christmas 2022 at Dallas restaurants
It seems impossible to fathom but we've reached that point where we are starting to think about Christmas, and restaurants are already cooking up options, whether you're looking to dine out or grab something to take home.This list has a little bit of everything: places that are open on Christmas Day, Christmas Eve, or places doing take-out only. As the holiday draws nearer, the list will surely grow, so check back for updates, which we'll make as they come in.Here's our list of Christmas dining options:Dive Coastal Cuisine. To-go items include mini potato latkes, bruschetta ciabatta crostinis, charcuterie, chicken, beef...
Fun new international anime music festival heads to Dallas with global rave faves
Attention all anime fans: A major, global festival is coming to Dallas-Fort Worth to rock out with some of the biggest superstars in the genre. The inaugural International Anime Music Festival heads to Toyota Music Factory in Irving on Saturday, February 25, 2023. It will also stop at Houston's 713 Music Hall on Sunday, February 26 as part of a 37-city trek across North America starting February 6. Following the North American jaunt, the festival will journey across Europe, Southeast Asia, and South America in 2023. What makes this different from other anime events? The International Anime Music Festival showcases...
Hallmark Channel counts down to Christmas with festive photos and giveaways at DFW tree farm
The Hallmark Channel will kick off Christmas movie binge-watching season with a cross-country tour to Christmas tree farms – and a stop in North Texas is on the schedule.Haynie's Green Acres Farm in Crowley – one of eight family-owned farms on the tour – will host a Hallmark Channel holiday pop-up event on two consecutive weekends, November 25-27 and December 3-4. The feel-good cable television network will install cheery photo ops, provide festive giveaways, and most notably, comp Christmas tree purchases for randomly selected customers. The pop-up coincides with Hallmark Channel's signature holiday programming event, "Countdown to Christmas," which will...
What to expect at 'Lightscape,' North Texas' new walk-thru winter wonderland
Dallas-Fort Worth’s most Instagrammable new holiday lights display is best enjoyed without clinging to a phone. “Lightscape,” which made its North Texas debut at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden on November 18, walks visitors through a winter wonderland experience unlike any other in DFW.As the name says, the event features “lights” in “landscape,” so the natural surrounds of the garden are the stage on which the light features shine. The third star of the show is music, and the major supporting character is strategic use of … darkness.Yes, darkness.What makes "Lightscape" different from other modern Christmas light attractions is that...
EV company Lucid opens studio in Plano even despite Texas' idiotic laws
A new electric car company has come to DFW: Lucid Group, a California startup known for its sleek sedans, opened its first Studio location in the state of Texas in Plano, at Legacy West.According to a release, it's the 29th Lucid Studio and service center location in North America and the 32nd in the world, including a recent opening in Geneva.Lucid describes its mission as to encourage the adoption of sustainable energy by making the most captivating luxury electric vehicles. The company was initially founded in 2007 as a battery maker but segued into EVs in 2018 when former Tesla...
Which buses and trains will be running in Dallas on Thanksgiving holiday
For those on the move during Thanksgiving, local transit authorities have issued some updates on their holiday schedules, including Dallas Area Rapid Transit in Dallas and Trinity Metro in Fort Worth.Dallas first:Dallas Area Rapid TransitDART buses, light rail trains, and Dallas streetcar services will operate on a weekend schedule on Thursday November 24, and Friday November 25.However, if you're headed to Fort Worth, call Uber: The Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will not operate on Thanksgiving Day. On Friday November 25, it'll operate on Saturday service hours.DART and TRE holiday changes will continue until regular scheduled transit service resumes on Saturday,...
Indoor amusement park with cheeky carnival twist makes Dallas debut
A fun entertainment venue with high-tech and old-school gaming has arrived in Dallas: Called Two Bit Circus, it's a concept from Los Angeles that combines a game arcade with virtual reality for groups and fans of all ages. Two Bit was founded by Brent Bushnell (son of Atari founder Nolan Bushnell) and Eric Gradman in 2018, who opened their first location in downtown Los Angeles. Dallas is their first expansion outside of California, and they're located at the Shops at Park Lane.In anticipation of its November 18 opening day, Two Bit Circus president Kim Schaefer led media through a tour...
These are the 11 best things to do in Dallas this Thanksgiving weekend
As is always the case the weekend of Thanksgiving, holiday events dominate the landscape across Dallas. There will be lots of lights, Nutcrackers in both dance and concert forms, two theater versions of the Scrooge story, flipping reindeer, two Christmas-themed concerts, and a kids theater production. Two other events aren't explicitly about the holidays, but offer something for both kids and adults.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this long holiday weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events.Wednesday, November 23Disney On Ice: Into the MagicAt...
These are the 9 best food and drink events in Dallas this week
The stage is set for Thanksgiving on Thursday, but there are other tasty happenings this week, including a Japanese take on the traditional Thanksgiving meal, the kick-off of a German market, a barbecue pitmaster course, a smoothie pop-up, and a whiskey tasting. Multiple stretchy pants may be required.Monday, November 21Miracle at The Aussie GrindThe Frisco coffee shop, café, and bar will make spirits extra bright this holiday with the return of Miracle, the nationwide Christmas-themed pop-up bar that arrives in more than 100 cities this week. Originating in New York City, Miracle features over-the-top Christmas décor and craft cocktails in...
Dallas hires Martine Elyse Philippe as new director of arts and culture
The city of Dallas has a new Arts boss: Martine Elyse Philippe, who has worked in arts administration and the nonprofit world, has been appointed Director of the Office of Arts & Culture, a division of the City Manager's Office that fosters partnerships and support with arts and cultural organizations.According to a release from Dallas city manager T.C. Broadnax, Philippe will begin on December 5. She replaces Benjamin Espino, who has served as interim director since the departure of previous director Jennifer Scripps, who left to work with Downtown Dallas.Philippe has more than 15 years of experience in arts administration,...
Sweet bakery in downtown Plano is the place for home-style cakes and pies
A new bakery has debuted in historic downtown Plano, bringing home-style cakes and sweets. Called Tell Me Something Sweet, it's a mom-and-pop venture now open at 930 E. 15th St., a few steps from the Downtown Plano stop on the DART Red Line.The bakery is on the ground level of the Junction 15 Apartments building, in a space previously occupied by Amazeballs, and is offering a tempting array of baked goods including cakes, pies, cobbler, brownies, and bars. They're open six days a week, closed on Mondays.Tell Me is from husband-and-wife Kevin and Candace Ford. Kevin's a third-generation baker...
Dallas named one of world’s 100 best cities in prestigious new report
If you live in Dallas, you can confidently say you live in one of the best cities on the planet — at least according to one new study. Dallas ranks No. 47 on the new list of 100 best cities in the world. Two other Texas cities also make the list, slightly ahead of Dallas: Houston, at No. 42; and Austin, at No. 43. The annual ranking quantifies and benchmarks the relative quality of place, reputation, and competitive identity for the world's principal cities with metropolitan populations of one million or more. Vancouver, Canada-based Resonance Consultancy Ltd., which specializes in marketing,...
5 smash openings make this an unprecedented week in Dallas restaurants
The year 2022 has been a weird post-pandemic roller coaster ride for restaurants with boffo openings on the left and dismal closures on the right. Times are uncertain and unpredictable but the human spirit perseveres, filing permits and building restaurants with the hope that by the time opening day comes, everything will be back to normal, and they'll be rewarded with a packed house. This week has been an especially active week, with a handful of major openings all coming at the same time. Everyone's scurrying to get open before the holidays, which can be key in launching a restaurant's fortunes. They...
Record store in Dallas' Oak Cliff to spin off hip new restaurant-lounge
There's a hip new lounge bar restaurant opening in Dallas' Bishop Arts: Called Ladylove, it's going into the favorably located space previously occupied by Dallas Grilled Cheese Co., and is forecast to open in early 2023. Ladylove, whose subhead is "Lounge & Sound," is from David Grover and Kate Siamro, the same amazing team who own Spinster Records, the vinyl record store in Bishop Arts. Siamro says this fulfills a dream they've nurtured for a few years. "David and I have been talking about having a lounge but it really came to fruition a few months ago," she says. "It'll be a restaurant...
Dallas pop-up Picadera dishes Dominican street food at its patio parties
A pop-up restaurant is bringing something truly unique to Dallas: Dominican street food by way of New York. Called Picadera, it's a one-man show specializing in Latin street food from owner Michael Tavarez, a New Yorker whose parents were from Dominican Republic, who grew up eating Dominican food every day.Once or twice a week, sometimes more, Tavarez sets up camp at buzzy spots around town, creating a space where he can give Dominican people a taste of home.He launched Picadera after moving to Dallas, when he discovered he could not find a single Dominican restaurant in town."I'm not a chef,...
Wintry dishes make this Dallas restaurant news feel oh-so cozy
This roundup of Dallas restaurant news has a fuzzy, cozy vibe thanks to a bounty of new dishes for the fall and winter. We're talking sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, truffles, and kale. Here's what's happening at restaurants around Dallas, culled from press releases, social media, and old-fashioned phone calls: Double D’s Bar, a new bar in the Design District, will open on November 23, just in time for Thanksgiving, when they’ll be open 8 pm-2 am for your holiday drinking needs. designed to be a comfortable, inclusive space to hang out with friends, Double D's is named for the "Design District,"...
Plano: A dynamic, family-oriented place where convenience is key
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community.---Boasting the excitement of constant growth, beautiful new subdivisions, and never-ending things to do in the community, Plano has stirred up quite a scene as a sister city to Dallas proper.Real estate agent Lisa West has seen firsthand the Plano renaissance, having lived in the area for more than 25 years....
Far North Dallas: Where shops, restaurants, and recreation abound
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Though they met and fell in love while living in Maui, Christine and Patrick Burke knew that one day they'd return to Texas to be closer to family. Specifically, Far North Dallas where Christine grew up. After settling back into the Lone Star State in...
Zero-lot-line homes in Dallas: Everything you ever needed to know
There are so many great places to live in Dallas that it helps to have an expert on your side. The Neighborhood Guide presented by Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty gives you insider access from the agents who live and work there, providing in-the-know info about your possible new community. --- Frequently referred to as patio or garden homes, zero-lot-line homes offer a lock-and-leave lifestyle that is the definition of easy living. Real estate agents Jeannie Nethery and Pam Brannon have enjoyed the zero-lot-line lifestyle for almost three decades — both live south of I-635...
