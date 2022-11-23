If you live in Dallas, you can confidently say you live in one of the best cities on the planet — at least according to one new study. Dallas ranks No. 47 on the new list of 100 best cities in the world. Two other Texas cities also make the list, slightly ahead of Dallas: Houston, at No. 42; and Austin, at No. 43. The annual ranking quantifies and benchmarks the relative quality of place, reputation, and competitive identity for the world's principal cities with metropolitan populations of one million or more. Vancouver, Canada-based Resonance Consultancy Ltd., which specializes in marketing,...

DALLAS, TX ・ 9 DAYS AGO