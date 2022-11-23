Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in New York is giving away millionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Female Cyclist Brutally Dragged And Killed By a Hit-And-Run Tractor-Trailer At Liberty Avenue QueensAbdul GhaniQueens, NY
NYC Migrant Crisis Extends Into NJBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
New York Prioritizes Supporting Migrants Over Its Own ResidentsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Jersey City, New Jersey is over 400 years old!Ty D.Jersey City, NJ
Related
Inside 6 Homes That Prove Traditional Interior Design and Modern Style Really Do Go Together
While the popularity of modern styles show no signs of letting up, there’s no need to choose between spartan contemporary interiors and the cozy upholstered look of traditional interior design. The emphasis on heirloom pieces, floral prints, and striking chandeliers—all hallmarks of traditional decor—is undeniably comforting, perhaps in part because the layered aesthetic is so often a far cry from the minimalism of modern interiors. But there’s no need to choose between one or the other. In recent years, decorators the world over have proved how satisfying a space can be when it mixes the best elements of traditional design with the lessons of styles that have come around since. Below, we share six homes that perfectly marry traditional interior design with modern sensibilities.
fanthatracks.com
Grogu floats over the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade
To shamelessly steal someones very clever observation, why oh why was Grogu not following Kermit the Frog? Anyway, here’s our very little green friend floating high above the Macy’s Day Parade yesterday to celebrate Thursday (and Thanksgiving). Sale. L0-LA59: Kids can bring home this loveable droid companion, L0-LA59...
nativenewsonline.net
Wampanoag Tribe’s ‘People of First Light’ Float Debuts on NBC During the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade
Three million people lined the parade route to watch the 2022 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City this morning. The large crowd viewed the Wampanoag Tribe’s “People of First Light” float that debuted in the parade. Millions others viewed historic parade on television on NBC.
Celebrating Thanksgiving in style and practising gratitude
Thanksgiving is widely celebrated and many have taken it as a time of giving thanks for what they have, opening up their homes to those they love and sharing in a delicious meal.It is traditionally celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States.Having a specific day of the year to do this and discuss what you are thankful for could be a great way to bring people together and appreciate what you have.So, how can we reflect on what we love and hold dear, while also introducing new and exciting things into our life? Well, Thanksgiving could...
The French Lady Who Fooled Parisian High Society for 20 Yrs by Posing as the Heiress of a Fictional American Millionaire
Humbert and her lawyerPhoto byCharles Paul Renouard - Public Domain. Thérèse Humbert amassed wealth and power and even snagged a castle using elaborate plans so difficult to follow that no one could debunk them.
TODAY.com
Dylan Dreyer celebrates a memorable Thanksgiving with family dance
After hosting the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time and talking with President Biden on the phone on Thursday, Dylan Dreyer wasn’t done making holiday memories quite yet. She capped off the day with a little choreographed seated group dance. In a video Dylan posted on...
Casket Company Black Friday Deal Looks to Prep Customers for the Inevitable
"Death and discounts are coming together this Black Friday with a promotion from on direct-to-consumer funeral caskets. Titan Casket, the self-proclaimed "Warby Parker of the funeral industry," is offering customers $50 off if they pre-purchase a casket, which can run between roughly $500 to $4000. The company touted this "first-of-its-kind deal" as a way for customers to lock in the price of a casket today and potentially save their families thousands of dollars in the future. COO Joshua Siegel said the promotion is a test of the company's long-term effort to get consumers to think about and plan for their deaths or...
Ciara Serves Face In Latest TikTok Challenge
Ciara was spotted on social media participating in the latest TikTok challenge and we love it!
This Historic London Building Has Been Transformed Into a $35 Million Mega-Mansion
Two words that describe this London residence: stately and storied. The Grade II-listed property known as Mansion House is unparalleled in its grandeur and history—once serving as the office for the North Eastern Railway Company, and then the headquarters of the British Liberal Democrats. Originally built in 1904 by architect Horace Field, the ornate Westminster building was transformed over a century later into an 11,000-square-foot private estate by the very craftsmen who worked on the Royal Academy and the Houses of Parliament, to name a few. “The renovation of Mansion House represents the pinnacle of British design and craftsmanship having been guided...
Parents Celebrate their Drag Queen Offspring in Heartwarming Videos
With the recent Club Q shooting on many people's minds, sometimes it helps to celebrate LGBTQ joy.
Inside Cher’s Eclectic Real Estate Portfolio
Cher’s decades-long career has been defined by her ability to repeatedly shed her skin and reinvent herself, a characteristic that is also evident in the singer’s expansive and eclectic real estate portfolio. No two properties are exactly the same, and this is intentionally so. “I don’t know where people go to get that rule, ‘Thou shalt be one thing and one thing only for thy entire life,’” she told Architectural Digest in 1989.
Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and Princess Diana's Top U.S. Fashion Moments
As Kate and William head to Boston, Newsweek looks at the royals' best U.S. fashion moments; from Diana and Meghan in New York to Kate in California.
Elizabeth Warren Sets Thanksgiving Casserole on Fire
"Looks like I only set fire to half the marshmallows," the senator said in a tweet.
architecturaldigest.com
This 867-Square-Foot Parisian Pad Is at Once Zen and Zany
On Paris’s Avenue Mozart, where Haussmannian apartments appear almost frozen in time, there’s one that breathes an impossibly modern air—at least on the inside. “That’s what we were going for—equal parts considered and chic,” says Léa Levy, who purchased the two-bedroom apartment a few years ago with her husband, Alexandre Murciano. “We had been looking for an apartment in Paris for a long time. And when I saw the shape of these windows, I knew we’d struck gold,” says Levy, adding that at the time the apartment was but a bare-walled curiosity with little going for it. “That’s when we roped in Julien. We trusted his design instinct and knew we could count on his zaniness to facelift the flat.”
dornob.com
Atelier Pendhapa’s Dramatic Black Teak Furniture Collection Debuts at Paris Gallery
The latest collection by Singapore-based firm Atelier Pendhapa is so unique, you can’t help but feel drawn in by its unusual shapes and proportions. Avant-garde yet still functional and comfortable, each piece is a conversation starter. Pendhapa is currently displaying core “collectible” pieces from its Javanese black teak line at Paris gallery Zebres, including a console, tables, stools, chairs, a variety of small vessels, and a sofa.
heckhome.com
How Can Adding Artwork to Your Home Be Beneficial?
Instead of a structure with dull interiors and blank walls, your home should be a location that inspires and stimulates you. Displaying art is a fantastic way to enhance your room and show off your taste. For millennia, people have turned to art to enhance their mental and physical well-being...
SheKnows
This Charming Chateau Marilyn Monroe & Madonna Reportedly Called Home is Selling For $899,000 — See Inside!
Marilyn Monroe has such a complicated legacy, one with so much mystery and intrigue that tons of places in Hollywood claim to have a connection to the American icon. The Blonde Bombshell reportedly lived in over 40 houses during her short life, including this cozy and chic, French-Normandy chateau in the Beachwood Canyon neighborhood of Los Angeles that just hit the real estate market.
Jewelers Circular Keystone Online
Tomfoolery’s 2022 Art Ring Exhibit Is Packed With Showstopping Jewels
In Muswell Hill there is a gallery that’s been called “London’s hidden gem,” but inside Tomfoolery, there’s nothing hidden about the incredible gems it showcases. That’s exponentially true with the boutique’s annual Art Ring exhibition, a celebration of bold design and craftsmanship exemplified by the works of 28 featured designers.
msn.com
Best Sandwich in Every U.S. State
The English may have invented the sandwich, but it's safe to say the Americans have perfected it. From the humble grilled cheese to slow-cooked pulled pork, there's something for everyone at establishments across the nation. Sandwich preferences vary widely from state to state: Some can be held in your hands,...
Bob the Drag Queen on Why 'We're Here' Season 3 Is 'So Different' to Others
Bob the Drag Queen has revealed to Newsweek why each season of HBO docuseries "We're Here" is so unique in their own right.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
119K+
Post
1048M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0