Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
This Is the Oldest House in San FranciscoDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
MOW Diablo Region Executive Director Delivers Thanksgiving Meals to Homebound SeniorsZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
Related
arizonasuntimes.com
San Francisco Fires Long-Time Elections Official to Meet Its Racial Equity Goals
The San Francisco elections commission decided last week to not renew director John Arntz’s contract, not because he failed to fulfill his duties, but because they wanted to hire a minority replacement, The San Francisco Chronicle reported. The city commission voted to not renew Arntz’s five-year deal and instead...
Willits News
California appeals court axes district COVID-19 student vaccine mandate
In a defeat to school districts throughout California, including many in the Bay Area, that sought to impose their own COVID-19 vaccine requirements on students, an appellate court has ruled that only the state can make such mandates. The Fourth District California Court of Appeal sided with a judge who...
Washington Examiner
San Francisco’s perverse incentive to identify as transgender
Imagine that a progressive American city creates a financial incentive for residents to “transition” from man to woman or from woman to man. That’s exactly what San Francisco has just done with a program called Guaranteed Income for Transgender People, or GIFT . This is like using...
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay Question
Stanford OvalPhoto byKing of Hearts/Wikimedia Commons. It’s a question that many Stanford applicants love to hate. “What matters most to you, and why?”. It seems easy enough to answer — but once you put pen to paper, you might catch yourself drawing a blank.
Marin County DA sued for racial discrimination by former deputy district attorney
Former Deputy District Attorney Cameron Jones, who is Black, says he was fired after complaining about unfair treatment on the job. This comes as another group of employees says a photo of a staff member in blackface created a hostile work environment.
Courthouse News Service
Bid to end stop Alameda County Covid eviction ban stumbles
OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — A fight against an eviction ban in the San Francisco Bay Area county of Alameda has stumbled, after a federal judge denied landlords' request for summary judgment. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler denied motions for summary judgment in two lawsuits brought by landlords against Alameda...
The real lesson of L’affaire John Arntz: Competence doesn’t matter in SF
Every so often, San Francisco hands a flawless script to the nation’s right-wing blowhards and fulminating keyboard warriors, pins a “kick me” sign to its posterior and assumes the position. We can’t help it. And you know what? It does a damn fine job of that....
San Francisco to boot election director after 20-year career so city can 'take action' on 'racial equity plan'
The San Francisco Elections Commission has voted not to renew its election director's contract despite his successful 20-year tenure in order to 'take action' on its 'racial equity plan.'
News 12
Gov. Murphy sends specialists to Menlo Park veterans' home after federal inspection finds ongoing issues
Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration sent a team of specialists to address ongoing issues at the Menlo Park Veterans Memorial Home. It's been more than two years since COVID killed dozens of residents there, but a new federal report finds ongoing issues with staffing and safety at the home. The...
sfstandard.com
City Didn’t Know SF Homeless Nonprofit Referred for FBI Probe Isn’t Even a Nonprofit
City officials have spent the better part of this year scrambling to save a nonprofit that allegedly mismanaged money to house homeless people in one of San Francisco’s poorest neighborhoods after it received tens of millions of dollars in city and federal grants. But there’s one big problem: The...
postnewsgroup.com
COMMENTARY: U.S. Grant for New Waterfront Ballpark Would Help A’s Far More Than Oakland
Once in a generation — if we’re lucky — we see huge federal investment in infrastructure. Thanks to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Mega Grant program, communities across the country have been asked to identify their highest-priority projects in the first round of long-needed transportation investment funding to help make U.S. transit safer, more efficient and resilient to future challenges.
sfstandard.com
Man 3D-Prints Entire San Francisco City in Homage to Beloved Hometown
When people yearn for home, some watch movies about their city or call up family. San Francisco native Nick Hollister, however, 3D-printed a giant topographically accurate map to feel closer to his roots. “Printing each tile, I got to know each neighborhood a little,” Hollister said. Hollister grew up...
Oakland mayoral candidate Loren Taylor concedes to Sheng Thao, slams ranked-choice voting
Taylor said he will not be leading an effort for a possible recount moving forward but says he will support any community member if they choose to do so.
There's a surprising twist to the story behind the bizarre SF spite monument
Martin Hanson's spite monument was a one-of-a-kind, 7-foot middle finger to San Francisco.
Parents of former Stanford goalie Katie Meyer file wrongful death lawsuit against university
Editor's note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255. The parents of Katie Meyer, who died earlier this year at Stanford, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the university on Wednesday, according to USA Today's Josh Peter.
KTVU FOX 2
Giving thanks: veterans at Stanford reflect on Pat Tillman's legacy
PALO ALTO, Calif. - November is a month of giving thanks, and this year, three students at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business said they are grateful to Bay Area Army Ranger Pat Tillman. The three graduate students, Syed Faraz, Mike Arth, and Kyle Kennedy, are connected not just by...
galtheraldonline.com
Villescaz concedes state senate race; Niello to represent 6th district
Paula Villescaz has conceded the race to represent state Senate District 6, which includes Galt. With her concession and a strong lead in the vote count, former Assemblymember Roger Niello is set to return to the state Legislature. Besides Galt, the redrawn 6th district includes communities to the north, east...
sfstandard.com
Shooting Up, Catcalling and ‘Dealers’: Downtown SF Station Sparks Safety Fears
San Francisco law students say they fear exiting the Civic Center BART station due to catcalling, open-air drug use and dealing. The U.N. Plaza area around the station is notorious for drug use and is just one block away from UC Hastings law school. Several female students told The Standard...
vegetablegrowersnews.com
Tom Tjerandsen, longtime produce marketer, dies
Tom Tjerandsen, 80, important in the promotion of California and Chilean produce, has died. He was based in Sonoma, California, where he died Nov. 8. Tjerandsen was a leader in the California Agricultural Export Council (CAEC), which promoted numerous specialty crops, and also headed the Chilean Fresh Fruit Association (CFFA).
Routes: How SFO ended up ranked as America's best airport; a stark warning for regional airlines
A weekly roundup of air travel and airport news.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
119K+
Post
1048M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 1