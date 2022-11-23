ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Washington Examiner

San Francisco’s perverse incentive to identify as transgender

Imagine that a progressive American city creates a financial incentive for residents to “transition” from man to woman or from woman to man. That’s exactly what San Francisco has just done with a program called Guaranteed Income for Transgender People, or GIFT . This is like using...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Courthouse News Service

Bid to end stop Alameda County Covid eviction ban stumbles

OAKLAND, Calif. (CN) — A fight against an eviction ban in the San Francisco Bay Area county of Alameda has stumbled, after a federal judge denied landlords' request for summary judgment. U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler denied motions for summary judgment in two lawsuits brought by landlords against Alameda...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
postnewsgroup.com

COMMENTARY: U.S. Grant for New Waterfront Ballpark Would Help A’s Far More Than Oakland

Once in a generation — if we’re lucky — we see huge federal investment in infrastructure. Thanks to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Mega Grant program, communities across the country have been asked to identify their highest-priority projects in the first round of long-needed transportation investment funding to help make U.S. transit safer, more efficient and resilient to future challenges.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Man 3D-Prints Entire San Francisco City in Homage to Beloved Hometown

When people yearn for home, some watch movies about their city or call up family. San Francisco native Nick Hollister, however, 3D-printed a giant topographically accurate map to feel closer to his roots. “Printing each tile, I got to know each neighborhood a little,” Hollister said. Hollister grew up...
WASHINGTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Giving thanks: veterans at Stanford reflect on Pat Tillman's legacy

PALO ALTO, Calif. - November is a month of giving thanks, and this year, three students at Stanford University's Graduate School of Business said they are grateful to Bay Area Army Ranger Pat Tillman. The three graduate students, Syed Faraz, Mike Arth, and Kyle Kennedy, are connected not just by...
STANFORD, CA
galtheraldonline.com

Villescaz concedes state senate race; Niello to represent 6th district

Paula Villescaz has conceded the race to represent state Senate District 6, which includes Galt. With her concession and a strong lead in the vote count, former Assemblymember Roger Niello is set to return to the state Legislature. Besides Galt, the redrawn 6th district includes communities to the north, east...
GALT, CA
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Tom Tjerandsen, longtime produce marketer, dies

Tom Tjerandsen, 80, important in the promotion of California and Chilean produce, has died. He was based in Sonoma, California, where he died Nov. 8. Tjerandsen was a leader in the California Agricultural Export Council (CAEC), which promoted numerous specialty crops, and also headed the Chilean Fresh Fruit Association (CFFA).
SONOMA, CA
