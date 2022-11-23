Read full article on original website
Deep discounts may move inventory, but at what cost?
A lot has changed in the retail economy since last Thanksgiving. Back then, supply chains were congested — 57 container ships backed up outside the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports. And retailers had trouble securing the inventory they needed to meet demand. But today, there are zero ships...
How economic uncertainty is affecting the food upcycling business
Small-business owners across the country have felt the double whammy of inflation and slow hiring, all while a possible recession is looming on the horizon. But how do these worries play out for nontraditional businesses in larger sectors of the economy?. Take Matriark Foods, for example. It’s a social impact...
Black Friday riddle: Consumers are financially stressed, but still spending
We shop, we shop, and before we stop, we pull out our wallets to pay, and many of us do that with a plastic card of one kind or another. More and more often these days, that purchase is put on a credit card that doesn’t get paid off at the end of the month. During the pandemic, many consumers, awash in relief payments, improved their balance sheets.
The housing market is looking less and less appealing to consumers
Eighty-three percent of consumers say it’s a bad time to buy a house, according to a consumer sentiment survey released Wednesday by the University of Michigan. “It’s primarily on the basis of high prices, but recently, on top of the high prices, consumers are not feeling very good about rising interest rates,” said Joanne Hsu, who directs surveys of consumers at the University of Michigan.
