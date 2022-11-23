ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

The Independent

Majority of people with long Covid ‘report experiencing some form of stigma’

The majority of people living with long Covid report experiencing some form of stigma related to their condition, according to a new study.An estimated 2.1 million people are living with long Covid in the UK – equivalent to 3.3% of the population – as of October 1, according to the Office for National Statistics.Researchers for the study, published in the journal Plos One, found 95% of sufferers have experienced some form of stigma, while 76% reported experiencing it “often” or “always”.The team from the University of Southampton and Brighton and Sussex Medical School conducted an online survey of 1,100 people,...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Collaborative advances Black health and welfare

Gun violence has become a top public health issue in the Black community, and Black women are stepping up to the plate to address it and other social determinants of health that have made Black Americans more susceptible to preventable illnesses and a shortened lifespan. Shanasha Whitson is a public...
MINNESOTA STATE
Upworthy

Counselor explains why there's a disconnect between most elderly parents and their children

Trigger warning: This article contains themes of emotional abuse and parental neglect that some readers may find distressing. Many Generation X children have had a hard time with parents who were too busy or did not think their children's emotions were a big deal. Therefore, many children from the 1970s-80s era have grown up feeling a vacuum in terms of their emotional needs.
newsnationnow.com

Study: Majority of those who died of COVID received at least 1 vaccine

(NewsNation) — Fifty-eight percent of Americans who died of COVID-19 in August were recipients of at least the first vaccine, a study has suggested. Conducted for The Washington Post’s The Health 202 by Cynthia Cox — who is vice president at the Kaiser Family Foundation — the results are the first time this has been the case since the novel virus was first tracked in 2020.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNET

Unemployment Statistics Are Misleading. Economic Hardship Is Much Worse

Editor's note, Nov. 23: This story has been updated to reflect current statistics. Is the US labor market as "healthy" as the headlines say? Not if you're looking at real lives. For months, we've been hearing how the US economy isn't in an official recession because of the strong job...
marketplace.org

How economic uncertainty is affecting the food upcycling business

Small-business owners across the country have felt the double whammy of inflation and slow hiring, all while a possible recession is looming on the horizon. But how do these worries play out for nontraditional businesses in larger sectors of the economy?. Take Matriark Foods, for example. It’s a social impact...
The Hill

White House resists declaring emergency as flu, viruses surge in children

The White House is resisting calls from pediatric health groups to declare a national emergency due to the early surge in respiratory illness in children. As seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), coronavirus and other respiratory viruses swarm the country, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association argue an emergency declaration, which would grant providers additional funding and more flexibility from regulations, is the best and fastest way to help the overburdened health system.
OREGON STATE
AOL Corp

Some medications in short supply at local pharmacies as demand outstrips production

Prescription drug shortages are becoming a growing concern as pharmaceuticals ranging from Adderall for attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder to amoxicillin for infections run into short supply. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has said that the Adderall shortage could be an issue until the new year, affecting both adult and child...
TACOMA, WA
NASDAQ

Women Are Switching Jobs at Record Rates

The pandemic saw women leaving the workplace in droves. Now, those who remained are changing jobs at a steadily increasing rate. The latest Women in the Workplace report from McKinsey, calls the trend the “Great Breakup,” and says women are leaving their companies in unprecedented numbers and at higher rates than men in leadership positions.
KevinMD.com

What being a hospice volunteer taught me about health care

The finality of death is a powerful teacher. For some patients, being diagnosed with a terminal illness is an experience that lends a tremendous shift in perspective and newfound authenticity. This can be instructive to them and the people around them. As psychologist Charles Garfield says, “The living have much to learn from the dying.”
buzzfeednews.com

“I Can’t Even Retire If I Wanted To”: People With Student Loan Debt Get Real About Biden’s Plan Being On Hold

President Joe Biden’s one-time federal student loan debt relief program, which would forgive up to $20,000 in loans for federal borrowers, remains on hold after a federal district judge in Texas declared the program unconstitutional earlier this month. The 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis issued a nationwide injunction barring the program days later. The whiplash leaves more than 26 million people who applied for relief —16 million of whom were already approved — caught in limbo about the future of their federal student loans. Those who were approved received notice from the Department of Education that their debt will be discharged “if and when we prevail in court." But no new applications are being accepted. Meanwhile, Biden announced on Tuesday that the emergency pause on student loan payments put in place during the pandemic would be extended to "no later than June 30, 2023" so borrowers would not resume payments while waiting for a decision from the Supreme Court on the matter.

