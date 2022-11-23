ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Valuable Teams at the World Cup

By Hristina Byrnes
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yN7kp_0jLOif1600 Soccer fans did not have to wait long for the first major upset at the World Cup. In a moment that will go down in history as one of the biggest shockers in any edition of the tournament, world soccer powerhouse Argentina lost 2 to 1 to the virtually unknown team of Saudi Arabia on the third day of play in Qatar.

In other words, a team whose players are worth a combined total of $770 million lost to a team worth nearly 16 times less than that. ( In all sports, these are the worst blunders in history .)

To compile a list of the most valuable national teams at the World Cup, 24/7 Tempo reviewed a report by consumer data site Statista . Information on players' transfer value - the estimated amount for which a team can sell a player’s contract to another team - came from CIES Football Observatory, a website that specializes in the statistical analysis of soccer and players.

England's squad has the highest collective transfer value, reaching just over $1.5 billion. The least expensive squad is that of Costa Rica. It is worth around 1.5% of England’s, at about $23 million.

Argentina’s hiccup notwithstanding, money helps make teams better. The most valuable national teams are also generally those with the highest chances of winning the World Cup (at least before the group stage is over). Value doesn’t always correspond with quality, however. This is where the teams at the tournament rank in the world .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PoF8C_0jLOif1600

32. Costa Rica
> Transfer value: $24 million
> Most expensive player: Keylor Navas
> Keylor Navas's transfer value: $4 million
> Club: Paris St-Germain (France)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNudN_0jLOif1600

31. Qatar
> Transfer value: $29 million
> Most expensive player: Almoez Ali
> Almoez Ali's transfer value: $4 million
> Club: Al-Duhail SC (Qatar)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=095QB9_0jLOif1600

30. Australia
> Transfer value: $39 million
> Most expensive player: Ajdin Hrustić
> Ajdin Hrustić's transfer value: $7 million
> Club: Hellas Verona (Italy)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v92OV_0jLOif1600

29. Saudi Arabia
> Transfer value: $50 million
> Most expensive player: Saud Abdulhamid
> Saud Abdulhamid's transfer value: $5 million
> Club: Al-Hilal SFC (Saudi Arabia)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43ega7_0jLOif1600

28. Iran
> Transfer value: $55 million
> Most expensive player: Mehdi Taremi
> Mehdi Taremi's transfer value: $21 million
> Club: Porto (Portugal)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WQBJh_0jLOif1600

27. Tunisia
> Transfer value: $59 million
> Most expensive player: Montassar Talbi
> Montassar Talbi's transfer value: $12 million
> Club: Lorient (France)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MCJqs_0jLOif1600

26. South Korea
> Transfer value: $164 million
> Most expensive player: Heung-Min Son
> Heung-Min Son's transfer value: $47 million
> Club: Tottenham Hotspur (England)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QpbG5_0jLOif1600

25. Ecuador
> Transfer value: $168 million
> Most expensive player: Piero Hincapié
> Piero Hincapié's transfer value: $40 million
> Club: Bayer Leverkusen (Germany)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fqaQR_0jLOif1600

24. Cameroon
> Transfer value: $182 million
> Most expensive player: André-Franck Zambo
> André-Franck Zambo's transfer value: $34 million
> Club: SSC Napoli (Italy)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41zpVF_0jLOif1600

23. Wales
> Transfer value: $186 million
> Most expensive player: Brennan Johnson
> Brennan Johnson's transfer value: $27 million
> Club: Nottingham Forest (England)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fjsWs_0jLOif1600

22. Canada
> Transfer value: $199 million
> Most expensive player: Alphonso Davies
> Alphonso Davies's transfer value: $70 million
> Club: Bayern München (Germany)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14g9m9_0jLOif1600

21. Mexico
> Transfer value: $201 million
> Most expensive player: Edson Álvarez
> Edson Álvarez's transfer value: $28 million
> Club: AFC Ajax (Netherlands)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Sp0t_0jLOif1600

20. Japan
> Transfer value: $211 million
> Most expensive player: Ritsu Doan
> Ritsu Doan's transfer value: $30 million
> Club: SC Freiburg (Germany)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JohVm_0jLOif1600

19. Ghana
> Transfer value: $213 million
> Most expensive player: Thomas Partey
> Thomas Partey's transfer value: $26 million
> Club: Arsenal (England)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pAmGv_0jLOif1600

18. Poland
> Transfer value: $322 million
> Most expensive player: Robert Lewandowski
> Robert Lewandowski's transfer value: $61 million
> Club: Barcelona (Spain)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CqcrG_0jLOif1600

17. Morocco
> Transfer value: $324 million
> Most expensive player: Achraf Hakimi
> Achraf Hakimi's transfer value: $82 million
> Club: Paris St-Germain (France)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pKc4y_0jLOif1600

16. Senegal
> Transfer value: $324 million
> Most expensive player: Sadio Mané
> Sadio Mané's transfer value: $74 million
> Club: Bayern München (Germany)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MKknS_0jLOif1600

15. United States
> Transfer value: $376 million
> Most expensive player: Christian Pulišić
> Christian Pulišić's transfer value: $54 million
> Club: Chelsea (England)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zpZ9Q_0jLOif1600

14. Switzerland
> Transfer value: $377 million
> Most expensive player: Gregor Kobel
> Gregor Kobel's transfer value: $53 million
> Club: Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

13. Denmark
> Transfer value: $415 million
> Most expensive player: Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg
> Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg's transfer value: $71 million
> Club: Tottenham Hotspur (England)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ceUSY_0jLOif1600

12. Serbia
> Transfer value: $416 million
> Most expensive player: Dušan Vlahović
> Dušan Vlahović's transfer value: $100 million
> Club: Juventus (Italy)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RS4CG_0jLOif1600

11. Croatia
> Transfer value: $492 million
> Most expensive player: Joško Gvardiol
> Joško Gvardiol's transfer value: $113 million
> Club: RB Leipzig (Germany)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mLTLz_0jLOif1600

10. Belgium
> Transfer value: $579 million
> Most expensive player: Thibaut Courtois
> Thibaut Courtois's transfer value: $68 million
> Club: Real Madrid (Spain)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AJ1Bl_0jLOif1600

9. Uruguay
> Transfer value: $608 million
> Most expensive player: Federico Valverde
> Federico Valverde's transfer value: $127 million
> Club: Real Madrid (Spain)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZv22_0jLOif1600

8. Argentina
> Transfer value: $770 million
> Most expensive player: Lautaro Martínez
> Lautaro Martínez's transfer value: $102 million
> Club: Inter Milan (Italy)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kedl0_0jLOif1600

7. Netherlands
> Transfer value: $779 million
> Most expensive player: Frenkie de Jong
> Frenkie de Jong's transfer value: $113 million
> Club: Barcelona (Spain)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VgWEx_0jLOif1600

6. Germany
> Transfer value: $1.05 billion
> Most expensive player: Jamal Musiala
> Jamal Musiala's transfer value: $156 million
> Club: Bayern München (Germany)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kzSMN_0jLOif1600

5. Portugal
> Transfer value: $1.19 billion
> Most expensive player: Rúben Dias
> Rúben Dias's transfer value: $122 million
> Club: Manchester City (England)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGbY6_0jLOif1600

4. Spain
> Transfer value: $1.23 billion
> Most expensive player: Pedri González
> Pedri González's transfer value: $163 million
> Club: Barcelona (Spain)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l5OsT_0jLOif1600

3. France
> Transfer value: $1.38 billion
> Most expensive player: Kylian Mbappé
> Kylian Mbappé's transfer value: $191 million
> Club: Paris St-Germain (France)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UuNEV_0jLOif1600

2. Brazil
> Transfer value: $1.50 billion
> Most expensive player: Vinícius Júnior
> Vinícius Júnior's transfer value: $207 million
> Club: Real Madrid (Spain)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0msiK1_0jLOif1600

1. England
> Transfer value: $1.54 billion
> Most expensive player: Jude Bellingham
> Jude Bellingham's transfer value: $208 million
> Club: Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

