Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
TSMC (TSM) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this chip company have returned +34.5%, compared to the Zacks...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love LSI (LYTS)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
NASDAQ
Does Tecnoglass (TGLS) Have the Potential to Rally 29% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
Shares of Tecnoglass (TGLS) have gained 38.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $28.73, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $37 indicates a potential upside of 28.8%.
NASDAQ
American Airlines (AAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, American Airlines (AAL) closed at $14.50, marking a +0.55% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ
United Airlines (UAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
United Airlines (UAL) closed the most recent trading day at $44.42, moving +1.67% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had...
NASDAQ
Bank of America (BAC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Bank of America (BAC) closed at $37.70, marking a +0.24% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the nation's second-largest...
NASDAQ
KeyCorp (KEY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
KeyCorp (KEY) closed the most recent trading day at $19.03, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
Prologis (PLD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Prologis (PLD) closed at $116.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.74% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial real...
NASDAQ
Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Dorian LPG (LPG) is a Great Choice
Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ
Artivion (AORT) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Artivion (AORT) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core...
NASDAQ
Cintas (CTAS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Cintas (CTAS) closed at $456.27, marking a +0.19% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the uniform rental company had gained...
NASDAQ
Union Pacific (UNP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Union Pacific (UNP) closed at $213.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the railroad had gained 8.41%...
NASDAQ
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
NASDAQ
3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
NASDAQ
Morgan Stanley (MS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Morgan Stanley (MS) closed the most recent trading day at $90.91, moving +1.09% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the investment...
NASDAQ
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed the most recent trading day at $3.85, moving +1.85% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $146.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.18% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer...
NASDAQ
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the most recent trading day at $265.13, moving +0.26% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ
DINO or ORA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Alternative Energy - Other sector have probably already heard of HF Sinclair (DINO) and Ormat Technologies (ORA). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. The best way to find...
NASDAQ
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed the most recent trading day at $44.26, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
Comments / 0