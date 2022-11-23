ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NASDAQ

3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love LSI (LYTS)

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth story...
NASDAQ

Does Tecnoglass (TGLS) Have the Potential to Rally 29% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?

Shares of Tecnoglass (TGLS) have gained 38.3% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $28.73, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $37 indicates a potential upside of 28.8%.
NASDAQ

American Airlines (AAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Airlines (AAL) closed at $14.50, marking a +0.55% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of...
NASDAQ

United Airlines (UAL) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

United Airlines (UAL) closed the most recent trading day at $44.42, moving +1.67% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the airline had...
NASDAQ

Bank of America (BAC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bank of America (BAC) closed at $37.70, marking a +0.24% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the nation's second-largest...
NASDAQ

KeyCorp (KEY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

KeyCorp (KEY) closed the most recent trading day at $19.03, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ

Prologis (PLD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Prologis (PLD) closed at $116.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.74% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the industrial real...
NASDAQ

Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Dorian LPG (LPG) is a Great Choice

Momentum investing revolves around the idea of following a stock's recent trend in either direction. In the 'long' context, investors will be essentially be "buying high, but hoping to sell even higher." With this methodology, taking advantage of trends in a stock's price is key; once a stock establishes a course, it is more than likely to continue moving that way. The goal is that once a stock heads down a fixed path, it will lead to timely and profitable trades.
NASDAQ

Artivion (AORT) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

Artivion (AORT) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at the core...
NASDAQ

Cintas (CTAS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Cintas (CTAS) closed at $456.27, marking a +0.19% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the uniform rental company had gained...
NASDAQ

Union Pacific (UNP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Union Pacific (UNP) closed at $213.33 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.38% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the railroad had gained 8.41%...
NASDAQ

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This upgrade is essentially a reflection of an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. A company's changing earnings picture is at...
NASDAQ

3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA)

Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. By their very nature, these stocks carry above-average risk and volatility. Moreover, if a company's growth...
NASDAQ

Morgan Stanley (MS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Morgan Stanley (MS) closed the most recent trading day at $90.91, moving +1.09% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the investment...
NASDAQ

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) closed the most recent trading day at $3.85, moving +1.85% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ

Procter & Gamble (PG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Procter & Gamble (PG) closed at $146.72 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.18% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.45%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the world's largest consumer...
NASDAQ

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) closed the most recent trading day at $265.13, moving +0.26% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.45%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%. Coming into today, shares of the company had...
NASDAQ

DINO or ORA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in stocks from the Alternative Energy - Other sector have probably already heard of HF Sinclair (DINO) and Ormat Technologies (ORA). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. The best way to find...
NASDAQ

U.S. Bancorp (USB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

U.S. Bancorp (USB) closed the most recent trading day at $44.26, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%. Heading into today, shares of the company...

