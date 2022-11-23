ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Athletics Nation

Holier Than Thao: A Look At Oakland’s Surprise New Mayor

Given the timing of her election, Sheng Thao is assured of being a TTO mayor. Either she will be the mayor when the Oakland A’s finally get a new stadium, or she will be the mayor who loses the Oakland A’s to another city, or she will be the mayor who presides over yet 4 more years of stadium limbo.
OAKLAND, CA
sfstandard.com

Serra Runs to Section Title, Earns Top Northern California Slot

Despite all of the complicated and innovative ways the Serra Padres have employed to beat teams, it was an old method that did the trick on Friday night. A quick blast from the past with the old double wing offense put Danny Niu in position for a go-ahead 61-yard touchdown run, providing the impetus for the Padres to finally pull away from the Mitty Monarchs as they went on to a 41-14 win in the Central Coast Section (CCS) Division I Championship Game.
SAN MATEO, CA
sfstandard.com

New-Look Lowell Beats Stuart Hall To Open Season

Say hello to the high-flying, run-and-gunning, full-court pressing Lowell Cardinals. OK, perhaps that’s a bit of a stretch. But Lowell did push the pace on a few occasions on Wednesday in a season-opening 54-39 victory over Stuart Hall, deviating from the program’s penchant to run the shot clock down to the final seconds and slowing games to a crawl.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
postnewsgroup.com

COMMENTARY: U.S. Grant for New Waterfront Ballpark Would Help A’s Far More Than Oakland

Once in a generation — if we’re lucky — we see huge federal investment in infrastructure. Thanks to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Mega Grant program, communities across the country have been asked to identify their highest-priority projects in the first round of long-needed transportation investment funding to help make U.S. transit safer, more efficient and resilient to future challenges.
OAKLAND, CA
Golf.com

These 6 new (or new-look!) courses have us giddy for their 2023 reveals

GOLF’s latest list of Top 100 Courses in the U.S. offers a snapshot of the game’s best playing grounds. But the landscape of golf is constantly evolving, and it’s destined to look different the next time our rankings roll around, with new courses built and old ones updated. In the spirit of anticipation, here are 6 courses we’re excited to see in the year ahead.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Motts and Torres-Walker Now Tied in Antioch District 1 Race

On Wednesday, Contra Costa County Elections issued its fourth release of election results with close races in the City of Antioch, City of Martinez and City of Richmond. Elector Group Counting Group Cards Cast Voters Cast Registered Voters Turnout. Total Early In-Person 4,032 1,008 0.14%. Vote By Mail 1,431,055 357,991...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KQED

Why Doesn't BART Go More Places?

UC Berkeley doctoral candidate Ziad Shafi has lived in several parts of the U.S. and in Europe. In Washington, D.C., he was impressed with the metro system, which took him most places he wanted to go. Same thing in many European cities. So, when he moved to the Bay Area, and started riding BART, he was a little confused. Look at any BART map and you’ll see lines converging from Contra Costa and Alameda counties on a single corridor through the Transbay Tube across San Francisco and down the Peninsula to SFO and Millbrae.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

