One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
This Is the Oldest House in San FranciscoDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
Athletics Nation
Holier Than Thao: A Look At Oakland’s Surprise New Mayor
Given the timing of her election, Sheng Thao is assured of being a TTO mayor. Either she will be the mayor when the Oakland A’s finally get a new stadium, or she will be the mayor who loses the Oakland A’s to another city, or she will be the mayor who presides over yet 4 more years of stadium limbo.
sfstandard.com
Serra Runs to Section Title, Earns Top Northern California Slot
Despite all of the complicated and innovative ways the Serra Padres have employed to beat teams, it was an old method that did the trick on Friday night. A quick blast from the past with the old double wing offense put Danny Niu in position for a go-ahead 61-yard touchdown run, providing the impetus for the Padres to finally pull away from the Mitty Monarchs as they went on to a 41-14 win in the Central Coast Section (CCS) Division I Championship Game.
Yahoo Sports
Oakland football routs Maryville to reach TSSAA championship game for 3rd straight season
MURFREESBORO - Oakland is headed to the TSSAA Class 6A state championship game for the third straight season and fourth time in five years. The Patriots (13-1) defeated Maryville 38-15 in Friday’s state semifinal to earn the trip to Chattanooga, where they will play Beech (13-1, a 50-39 winner over Bartlett) in the BlueCross Bowl on Dec. 3 at 7 p.m. ET.
sfstandard.com
New-Look Lowell Beats Stuart Hall To Open Season
Say hello to the high-flying, run-and-gunning, full-court pressing Lowell Cardinals. OK, perhaps that’s a bit of a stretch. But Lowell did push the pace on a few occasions on Wednesday in a season-opening 54-39 victory over Stuart Hall, deviating from the program’s penchant to run the shot clock down to the final seconds and slowing games to a crawl.
CIF-North Coast Section D1 championship: Defense carries Pittsburg past Clayton Valley Charter
BRENTWOOD, Calif. — With all those offensive weapons and Division I prospects on offense, it was Pittsburg's defense that came to the rescue with a championship on the line Friday night. The Pirates (11-2) gave up a field goal on Clayton Valley Charter's first possession, but then shut out ...
postnewsgroup.com
COMMENTARY: U.S. Grant for New Waterfront Ballpark Would Help A’s Far More Than Oakland
Once in a generation — if we’re lucky — we see huge federal investment in infrastructure. Thanks to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Mega Grant program, communities across the country have been asked to identify their highest-priority projects in the first round of long-needed transportation investment funding to help make U.S. transit safer, more efficient and resilient to future challenges.
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994
16th Street stationPhoto by16th Street station (Oakland)/ Wikipedia. The Oakland Central or 16th Street station is a historic Southern Pacific Railroad station in the Prescott neighborhood of Oakland, California, United States.
Golf.com
These 6 new (or new-look!) courses have us giddy for their 2023 reveals
GOLF’s latest list of Top 100 Courses in the U.S. offers a snapshot of the game’s best playing grounds. But the landscape of golf is constantly evolving, and it’s destined to look different the next time our rankings roll around, with new courses built and old ones updated. In the spirit of anticipation, here are 6 courses we’re excited to see in the year ahead.
Parents of former Stanford goalie Katie Meyer file wrongful death lawsuit against university
Editor's note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255. The parents of Katie Meyer, who died earlier this year at Stanford, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the university on Wednesday, according to USA Today's Josh Peter.
Once homeless, daughter of refugees, Sheng Thao addresses Oakland; To become city's 51st mayor
Oakland City Council Member Sheng Thao will become Oakland's 51st mayor, beating out City Council Member Loren Taylor by less than 700 votes in ranked choice voting.
Lebanon-Express
Orphaned bear cub rescued and nursed back to health at Oakland Zoo in California
An orphaned black bear cub, estimated to be eight months old and weighing 28 pounds, was brought to Oakland Zoo in early November.
eastcountytoday.net
Motts and Torres-Walker Now Tied in Antioch District 1 Race
On Wednesday, Contra Costa County Elections issued its fourth release of election results with close races in the City of Antioch, City of Martinez and City of Richmond. Elector Group Counting Group Cards Cast Voters Cast Registered Voters Turnout. Total Early In-Person 4,032 1,008 0.14%. Vote By Mail 1,431,055 357,991...
This Is the Oldest House in San Francisco
Abner Phelps HousePhoto byAbner Phelps House/ Wikipedia. The Abner Phelps House is currently the oldest house in San Francisco. It was built in approximately 1850 by Abner Phelps and his wife Augusta Roussell with pre-constructed house parts.
The story behind most beautiful lobby in San Francisco, 450 Sutter St.
Next time you visit this dentist's office, look up.
Fisherman's Wharf Applebee's is the worst bar in San Francisco with the best view
Postcard-worthy views of San Francisco in an unexpected place.
There's a surprising twist to the story behind the bizarre SF spite monument
Martin Hanson's spite monument was a one-of-a-kind, 7-foot middle finger to San Francisco.
Bay Area restaurateurs behind world best pizzeria prep for new Spanish concept
"It will be a place to go where somebody can have a couple of little dishes and a cocktail."
KQED
Why Doesn't BART Go More Places?
UC Berkeley doctoral candidate Ziad Shafi has lived in several parts of the U.S. and in Europe. In Washington, D.C., he was impressed with the metro system, which took him most places he wanted to go. Same thing in many European cities. So, when he moved to the Bay Area, and started riding BART, he was a little confused. Look at any BART map and you’ll see lines converging from Contra Costa and Alameda counties on a single corridor through the Transbay Tube across San Francisco and down the Peninsula to SFO and Millbrae.
sfstandard.com
Battle Over San Francisco High School’s Football Lights Rages On With New Court Ruling
Though lights at St. Ignatius’ J.B. Murphy Field have brought nighttime football to the school’s Sunset District campus this season, the legal battles with neighbors aren’t over yet. The SI Neighborhood Association sent out a press release Monday afternoon, claiming victory in a yearslong battle to have...
Bay Area restaurateurs, chefs reveal favorite comfort foods and where to find them
"It always hits the spot."
Comments / 0