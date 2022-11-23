Joc Pederson makes Giants pitch to Aaron Judge: 'Ready when you are 99'

Aaron Judge touched down in San Francisco this week, and recruiting pitches have already begun from some Giants players.

On Wednesday, it was Joc Pederson.

The San Francisco outfielder posted a photo of Judge on his Instagram page with Judge photoshopped in a Giants uniform, and added the caption, ‘I got 99 problems…winning ain’t one. We’re ready when you are 99.’

The sight of Pederson making his pitch to Judge will likely scare Yankee fans, but Judge is the biggest free agent in recent memory, and he will be getting heavy recruitment from any team he visits this winter, though the Yanks are still confident that they can make their face of the franchise the best offer.

