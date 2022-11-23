ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

18-year-old charged in deadly South Loop crash

By Marisa Rodriguez, Julian Crews
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DDFqG_0jLOVMTM00

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man is charged in connection with a deadly crash in the South Loop.

Police said Kendall Sprouts faces one felony count of reckless homicide, one felony count of aggravated reckless driving and one citation for failure to reduce speed.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue. Police said a 22-year-old driver was killed when he tried to flee a traffic stop, made a U-turn and was hit by another vehicle traveling at a high-rate of speed.

Man killed, 6 hurt in Near South Side car crash

Sprouts, a former Morgan Park High School standout football player, was driving that speeding vehicle.

The 22-year-old, Keyshawn Javon Gray, man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Video of the incident captured on a Chicago Police Department pod camera showed Gray was attempting to flee police when they stopped him at 1515 South Michigan Avenue. As Gray made a u-turn, Sprouts, who was speeding in his grandmother’s car, t-boned Gray.

Sprouts’ Infiniti ricocheted into a third vehicle and six other people were injured in the chain collision, including an 18-year-old woman who had two broken ribs and a spine fracture.

Sprouts has no criminal record and passed a field sobriety test, prosecutors said.

Sprouts is due in bond court Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 8

Maiyne
3d ago

Downtown Chicago just isn't safe like it used to be. Robberies, shootings, killings, car jacking. Almost unbelievable 😳

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

1 shot, 1 killed in drive by shooting near Vet’s Park

CHICAGO — A woman is dead and a 14-year-old boy is in the hospital after a drive by shooting near the Vet’s Park neighborhood Friday evening. According to police, a black SUV pulled up on a 41-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy who were walking through a vacant lot in the 2300 block of East […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Man shot inside hotel in the Loop, Chicago police say

CHICAGO — A man was wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning inside a hotel in the Loop, according to the Chicago Police Department. The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m. at the La Quinta Inn near West Madison Street and South Franklin Street. According to police, two men were arguing when one man pulled out […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 dead after 4 people shot at Far South Side gathering

CHICAGO — Two men were killed in a shooting that erupted at a gathering in the city’s West Pullman neighborhood early Saturday morning. Police said the men were at a gathering of approximately 30 people at the 12700 block of South Halsted Street around 12:15 a.m. when an unknown individual began firing shots. One man, […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

7 carjackings reported on Chicago's West Side within one hour: police

CHICAGO - At least seven people reported being carjacked, some at gunpoint, Friday morning on Chicago's West Side. Police say the crimes happened within one hour of each other. It is unclear how many suspects were involved. Witnesses described Black men between the ages of 18 and 30 wearing black...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

SWAT searches for suspect in shooting inside Chicago Loop hotel

CHICAGO - A SWAT team was on the scene of a shooting at a hotel in Chicago's Loop early Saturday. Police say a male suspect shot a 21-year-old man inside the La Quinta Inn in the first block of Franklin Street around 2:15 a.m. The two men were in an...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

60-year-old man fatally shot inside Auburn Gresham home

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot during an argument inside a home in Chicago's Auburn Gresham Saturday morning. Police say a 60-year-old man was shot multiple times while arguing with a man he knew inside a home in the 7800 block of South Honore Street around 3:40 a.m. The...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot multiple times after 3 offenders gang up on him in Roseland

CHICAGO - A man was hospitalized after being shot at by three people on the South Side Saturday morning. Police say around 10:45 a.m. a 34-year-old man was shot multiple times by multiple offenders in the 11200 block of South Martin Luther King Drive. The man was standing outside in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Four injured, one critically, in Far South Side crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were injured when three cars collided Friday afternoon on the Far South Side.Police said a 75-year-old man was driving west on 103rd Street around 3:50 p.m., when another vehicle headed north on Cottage Grove Avenue turned in front of him, causing a collision between the two cars and a third vehicle.The 75-year-old man was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in fair condition. The 16-year-old girl who was driving the SUV that pulled in front of that man was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.A 24-year-old woman in the third vehicle was...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy