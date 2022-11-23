18-year-old charged in deadly South Loop crash

CHICAGO — An 18-year-old man is charged in connection with a deadly crash in the South Loop.

Police said Kendall Sprouts faces one felony count of reckless homicide, one felony count of aggravated reckless driving and one citation for failure to reduce speed.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of South Michigan Avenue. Police said a 22-year-old driver was killed when he tried to flee a traffic stop, made a U-turn and was hit by another vehicle traveling at a high-rate of speed.

Sprouts, a former Morgan Park High School standout football player, was driving that speeding vehicle.

The 22-year-old, Keyshawn Javon Gray, man was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Video of the incident captured on a Chicago Police Department pod camera showed Gray was attempting to flee police when they stopped him at 1515 South Michigan Avenue. As Gray made a u-turn, Sprouts, who was speeding in his grandmother’s car, t-boned Gray.

Sprouts’ Infiniti ricocheted into a third vehicle and six other people were injured in the chain collision, including an 18-year-old woman who had two broken ribs and a spine fracture.

Sprouts has no criminal record and passed a field sobriety test, prosecutors said.

Sprouts is due in bond court Wednesday.

