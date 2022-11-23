Howard Picks the Bills: Week 12

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - After a wild week that was in Western New York with the presence of a lake effect snowstorm that dumped a plethora of snow across the region, the Buffalo Bills still managed to find a way to overcome the adversity and get back in the win column on neutral ground.

With the forecast calling for some areas to receive more than 70 inches of snow between late Thursday night and late Friday night, the NFL made the decision to move the Bills' scheduled game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park to the climate-controlled atmosphere of Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

On top of the inclement weather conditions preventing a final practice on Friday, the team was forced to run more individual drill during Wednesday's practice because of an illness sweeping through the team.

Despite only getting one full practice and having to also dig out of the wet and heavy snow that blanketed the region, the Bills still managed to put up a solid all-around effort on Sunday to down the Cleveland Browns, 31-23, and snap a two-game losing skid in the process.

With Sunday's win, the Bills managed to climb back in to a tie for the top spot in the AFC East with the Miami Dolphins, who were on their bye week. Buffalo also managed to get back into a tie for second place in the AFC standings with the Dolphins, Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens.

As the Bills celebrate a much-needed victory after a short losing skid, the team will not have much time to rest and recoup, as they will return to Detroit on Wednesday in order to face the Lions for a Thanksgiving Day meeting at 12:30 p.m. EST. It will be the third time in four years the Bills have been featured on Thanksgiving, and the first time since 1994 the Bills and Lions will play on Turkey Day.

Photo credit ADMAR Construction Equipment and Supplies

As for the Lions, they are a team that has recently found its winning ways with three-straight victories over the Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and New York Giants. They currently sit at 4-6 in the NFC North, and remarkably hold on to the second spot in the division behind the 8-2 Minnesota Vikings.

Thursday afternoon's matchup will feature a pair of teams that rank in the top-10 of the NFL in offense, with Buffalo averaging 417.4 yards of offense per-game (second in the NFL) and Detroit averaging 366.6 yards of total offense (sixth in the NFL).

While Buffalo's defense has slipped in recent games, falling from the ranks as one of the top units overall in the league, the Lions have been one of, if not the worst defenses in the NFL this season. Whereas the Bills average 327.4 yards-against per-game this season, Detroit has averaged a whopping 415.9 yards-against per-game.

As many people will be feasting on their Thanksgiving essentials this Thursday afternoon, Howard Simon is expecting the Bills to feast on the Lions on their home turf.

While he is picking the Bills to beat Detroit on Thursday, Howard is still hesitant to give the Bills a clean slate from there. He still does not have the full confidence in Buffalo to be able to win the AFC East from a red-hot Miami team led by Tua Tagovailoa.

However, like his Week 11 picks, Howard remains optimistic the team can still finish the 2022 campaign with a 12-5 record and punch their ticket to the postseason for a fourth-consecutive season.

Be sure to follow along on Twitter for the latest picks from Howard by using the hashtag #HowardPicksTheBills . You can also track all of Howard's picks throughout the season with Brayton Wilson's picks tracker on Twitter: @BraytonJWilson .

You can listen to the latest edition of "Howard Picks the Bills" in the player, or watch the Week 12 edition below: