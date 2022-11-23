ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Woman found shot dead inside car on Northwest Side, police say

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LRdPi_0jLOQ8AE00

A woman was found shot to death in a car Tuesday night in Avondale on the Northwest Side.

The woman, 19, was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head on Eddy and Lawndale about 10:15 p.m., Chicago police said.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one was in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Chicago, IL
