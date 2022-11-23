AT&T Presents The 2022 Global Grind Gift Guide: 10 Perfect Presents For The Tech Savvy And Fashion Forward

Sponsored By

Global Grind’s 2022 Holiday Gift Guide

As the holiday season rapidly approaches, it’s an ideal time to start gathering ideas for gifts for friends and family. The leaves are falling, the temperature is dropping, and we’ve fished out our favorite stretch pants for some good ole holiday feasting. While the past few years have been arduous on public celebrations, 2022 has given us back a glimpse of normalcy. With that being said, it’s time to hit the stores and shop for gifts that are sure to make up for lost time! Not sure where to start with your Christmas list? We got you!

For your friends and family who can appreciate tech gadgets and a stellar sense of style, Global Grind has crafted the ultimate holiday gift guide.

We know that Apple holds the market as the most sought-after smartphone across the globe, but…hear us out. The Pixel 7 Pro stands untouchable for its photography capabilities. Few other phones can compete with Google’s latest handset features including Macro Focus, which allows you to zoom in extremely close to objects, cinematic video blur, and Top Spot, which automatically picks out the best snap from a flurry of photos.

Check out more great gift ideas below!

Looking for a more efficient way to keep notes on the go? The Moleskine smart writing set allows you to jot your thoughts with an actual (smart) pen, on actual paper (embedded with fine mesh), and reproduce them on your computer, tablet, or smartphone. All you need is the downloadable Moleskine app (available for iOS and Android) and your rechargeable smart pen! Once you record your notes, they are conveniently and automatically uploaded to the cloud. Simple note-taking on the go!

If you’re looking for influencer-like lighting but not quite ready for the oversized ring light, the Litra Glow is just the gadget for you. This clip-on lighting tool is portable, virtually weightless, and emits a soft glow perfect for streaming or day-to-day Zoom meetings. With a price point of just under $100, it’s a perfect stocking stuffer for a techie on the go.

Wireless chargers are a complete game changer. In 2022, there’s not much worse than being left phone-less with no charger or outlet in sight. Luckily, the good folks over at Samsung dropped an affordable wireless charger. The device is compatible with Apple and Android phones, has an LED light that lets you know when the charge is finished, and has 9W Fast Charging support.

Perfect for the millennial party-goer, Polaroid’s new analog instant is tiny enough to fit in a pocketbook and creates nostalgic content. It’s also rechargeable and carries a self-timer and a selfie mirror too. Priced around $125 USD, it’s sure to be a wonderful addition to your Christmas list.

You can hardly go wrong with gifting fragrances, especially when they smell this delectable! Black-owned Savoir Faire offers a line of luxury perfumes with an array of unisex scents. Based in Atlanta, this small business has broken into the luxury goods industry adding apparel and accessories — something for everyone in the family. The popular Soul Cafe scent is sweet and sexy with notes of Tobacco, Bergamot, Blood orange, Black pepper, Patchouli, Private musk blend, Amber wood, Old, Lavender, Arabic coffee, and firewood.

Brooklyn-based designer Fe Noel crafts gorgeous, comfy, soft-colored pieces for the everyday woman. Best known for the form-fitting wrap dresses and robes, Fe Noel pieces can be shopped online and in Saks Fifth Avenue with pieces ranging from $98 – $1,098.

Brandon Blackwood crafts beautifully designed tote handbags with the message: “End Systemic Racism”. Blackwood’s totes come in an array of colors and the classic shape makes for a timeless piece with meaning. The new End Systemic Racism Totes are made with recycled and reused materials and range from $200-$500.

Corianna and Brianna Daswon’s handcrafted eyewear line is full of stand-out items sure to turn heads! There are plenty of shapes and colors to choose from, so you’re sure to find a style for everyone. Looking for a new pair of prescription frames or in the market for new sunnies? It’s time to head on over to Cocoandbreezy.com and shop for designer eyewear reasonably priced at around $200.

Nothing says “I put effort into your gift” more than a custom piece. Ave Don offers a full line of swim gear and handmade apparel including dresses and bodysuits. The quality material and unique fabric prints make each design feel like it was made just for you! Orlando-based designer Suzie Boyajian hand-sews each order and makes customizations around your preference. For $70-$200, you can lace a loved one with a custom Ave Don look!

