ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Patriots bolster O-line depth with familiar face

By Nick Fitzy Stevens
WEEI Sports Radio
WEEI Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RrKg3_0jLOPfyd00

The return of David Andrews to practice Tuesday provided some much needed good news for an offensive line that has been struggling in recent weeks. However, as is often the case in the 2022 version of the NFL, good news is frequently offset by the bad. In this case it was tackle Isaiah Wynn, who has a foot injury, not being spotted at practice. That’s never a good sign when you have a game on Thursday and you’re nowhere to be seen Tuesday. Thus, the Patriots looked to a familiar face, one they’d just seen recently no less, to provide some much needed depth on the line.

Conor McDermott, who was welcomed into the NFL by the New England Patriots, was signed off the New York Jets practice squad to the Patriots' 53-man roster Tuesday. What makes this all the more interesting is that McDermott actually played against the Patriots on Sunday, albeit one snap, and now he finds himself on the Pats' active roster heading into a pivotal Thanksgiving night matchup in Minnesota against the Vikings.

A six-year veteran, McDermott has spent his entire career in the AFC East, with stops in New England, Buffalo, the Jets, and now back to New England. How long his return to New England lasts will depend on the health of Wynn and quality of play from tackles Trent Brown and Yodny Cajuste, who has struggled in recent action. Veteran lineman Marcus Cannon is currently on Injured Reserve.

From opponent to teammate in just two days; the NFL truly can be a wild ride.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Patriots-Vikings Refs Missed Clear Penalty On This Touchdown

The Vikings’ game-tying touchdown Thursday night should not have counted. Immediately after Mac Jones hit tight end Hunter Henry to give the New England Patriots a 23-16 lead at U.S. Bank Stadium, Kene Nwangwu returned the ensuing kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown to even the score. Safety Kyle...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MassLive.com

Everything Bill Belichick said after Patriots Thanksgiving loss to Vikings

The Patriots were close to celebrating their Thanksgiving with an impressive win. Instead, they left Minnesota with a controversial 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. The story easily could’ve been Mac Jones’ career game. The quarterback threw for 382 yards to go with two touchdowns. Instead, many people were talking about Hunter Henry’s overturned touchdown in the third quarter. The Patriots defense also struggled while the special teams unit allowed a big roughing the kicker penalty and a kickoff returned back for a touchdown.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
StyleCaster

Tom Just Revealed His Daughter’s Reaction to His & Gisele’s Divorce—She Wants Him to Have a ‘Happy Face’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
ClutchPoints

Von Miller knee injury draws livid reaction from Odell Beckham Jr.

The Buffalo Bills, and their defense specifically, has been crushed by injuries this season. Things might have just got significantly worse during their Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions with Von Miller going down. Late in the first half, Miller hit the deck following a Jared Goff short completion....
NESN

Three Studs, Three Duds From Patriots’ Heartbreaking Loss To Vikings

The New England Patriots played well enough to win Thursday night in Minnesota, but self-inflicted errors and poor situational defense resulted in a 33-26 loss to the Vikings. Mac Jones, finally with solid protection in front of him, completed 28 of 39 passes for two touchdowns and a career-high 389 yards. He was sacked three times but generally had a lot of time to operate in the pocket.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NESN

How Mac Jones Reacted To Patriots’ Disallowed Touchdown

Thursday’s Patriots loss featured multiple controversial officiating decisions. Chief among them: Hunter Henry’s disallowed third-quarter touchdown. After a lengthy video review, officials ruled that Henry did not maintain possession as he hauled in a pass from Mac Jones at the goal line. The Patriots settled for a field goal to take a three-point lead, and the Minnesota Vikings went on to score 10 unanswered points to claim a 33-26 victory on Thanksgiving night.
KCTV 5

HAPPY DAY: Henry ‘The Fonz’ Winkler meets Patrick Mahomes

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KCTV) --- In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Winkler made headlines earlier this year when he spoke about his love for Mahomes during an appearance on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MassLive.com

Bill Belichick comments on two controversial calls that hurt Patriots in loss to Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS — The officiating crew was heavily involved on Thanksgiving, as the Patriots fell to the Vikings, 33-26, in Minnesota. The most controversial call of the night came on an overturned touchdown late in the third quarter. Hunter Henry initially hauled in a pass at the goal line to put the Patriots up, 30-23, but after video review, the call on the field was overturned. Following the game, Henry remained adamant that he caught it, but New England settled for a field goal and didn’t score for the remainder of the evening.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

3 Bold Predictions for Vikings vs. Patriots

The Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots at U.S. Bank Stadium this Thursday. The two teams will go head to head on Thanksgiving in the primetime slot on Thursday Night Football. New England leads the series 9-4 in games dating back to 1970. The Cowboys garnered that lead by...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022

Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
NBC Sports

Bills will be without key defensive player in Week 13 game vs. Patriots

The Buffalo Bills have one of the NFL's best defenses, but this unit will be without an important player in next Thursday night's Week 13 game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Bills linebacker Von Miller suffered a knee injury in the team's Thanksgiving Day victory over the...
BUFFALO, NY
WEEI Sports Radio

WEEI Sports Radio

Boston, MA
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from Boston, including the Red Sox, New England Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/weei

Comments / 0

Community Policy