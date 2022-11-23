Read full article on original website
Related
TCU defeats No. 25 Iowa to claim tourney title
Micah Peavy scored a season-high 16 points and pulled down eight rebounds Saturday as TCU knocked off No. 25 Iowa
Wild weekend of college football produces numerous scenarios for TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
A crazy three days of college football in the SEC and ACC -- beginning with Mississippi State's victory over Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl and ending with Texas A&M upsetting SEC West champion LSU -- didn't do much to sharpen the focus for the possible TaxSlayer Gator Bowl matchup on Dec. 30. The game at...
College Football Playoff picks after Week 13
Find out who our reporters pick after Week 13 for the College Football Playoff.
Commanders honoring Sean Taylor Sunday
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Sunday marks a sad day for the Washington Commanders organization with the 15th anniversary of Sean Taylor’s passing. In honor of the legendary safety, the Commanders will unveil a Sean Taylor memorial statue at FedEx Field on Sunday as they host the Atlanta Falcons. “When I think of Sean Taylor, […]
Commanders DE Chase Young 'unlikely' to make season debut Sunday
Young hasn't played since suffering a torn ACL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9 last season. On Monday, the Commanders activated Young, adding him to the team's 53-man roster, which led to speculation that the third-year pro was ready to return this week. Though, speaking with reporters earlier...
Comments / 0