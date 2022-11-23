Warning issued for realtors after sex offender allegedly attempts to lure a dozen female agents to downtown Detroit warehouse

DETROIT (WWJ) - Female real estate agents are being advised to take safety precautions after more than 14 women claim a known sex offender made unwanted advances, inappropriate comments and tried to get them alone under the guise of selling or renting a commercial building in downtown Detroit.

WWJ's Mike Campbell reported on the warning issued by real estate provider Realcomp on Wednesday morning after the reports of over a dozen female real estate agents came to light.

"At least 14 different female agents have been contacted over the last few months by a man who has asked them to meet him at his warehouse/commercial building in downtown Detroit," the alert states. "He says he wants to list it -- but goes from the idea of renting it to selling it, with no recent listing contracts so far."

According to Realcomp, the man is listed on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry, but the provider has withheld his identify as well as the address of the warehouse citing legal concerns.

According to Campbell, the man has met with agents for appointments at the location, but the women claim the appointments quickly take a turn.

"The talk quickly changes to the agents' beauty, looks or their clothing and sometimes he wants to meet them at a different location -- indications are that he has done that with at least one female agent -- but then wants to go to the warehouse after meeting them at the other location."

In the alert, Realcomp goes on to say that the man may not even own the property in Detroit.

Women have reported that the man asks them to come alone and becomes agitated when female agents show up with male associates.

In one case, a female agent reported that he gave her flowers and other gifts while another woman said the man told her he wanted to take care of her.

"He shares with the women that he found them online and usually remarks about their experience with Commercial properties, their online ratings, and their BEAUTY," the warning continued.

"He remarked about one agent's footwear, suggesting that she wear her pretty boots for a walk around the property. He told another to bring a change of clothes and he would take her to dinner afterwards. He attempted to hug another.

His phone has been blocked by most of the ladies after his continual and persistent calls to them. He even encouraged one of our REALTORS who specializes in Residential property to list his Commercial property and did not want to be referred by her. He was also asked to leave one agent's office by her broker."

Realcomp advised anyone with information to report regarding any suspicious interactions to call police and alert their broker.

"Please circulate this information to your co-workers and take safety precautions if contacted by this individual," the provider added.