State College, PA

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit updates College Football top 6!

He didn’t wait until Sunday morning to release his top six teams but instead mentioned them over the air before the close of Notre Dame-USC on Saturday night. On a day where he started on ESPN’s College Gameday ahead of Ohio State-Michigan and ended on the call of Notre Dame-USC, Kirk Herbstreit released his top six teams following Week 13 of college football.
The Associated Press

Caleb Williams propels No. 5 USC past Notre Dame 38-27

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Caleb Willams polished his Heisman Trophy credentials with 232 yards passing and four total touchdowns, and No. 5 Southern California capped its outstanding regular season under new coach Lincoln Riley by staying firmly in the College Football Playoff race with a 38-27 victory over No. 13 Notre Dame on Saturday night. Tahj Washington caught an early TD pass from Williams while USC (11-1, No. 6 CFP) snapped its four-game losing streak in its famed intersectional rivalry with the Fighting Irish (8-4, No. 15 CFP). The night felt like a Heisman coronation for Williams, who iced...
