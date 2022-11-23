Penn State men’s basketball (6-1) took care of Lafayette (1-6) 70-57 on Friday night at the Bryce Jordan Center. Jalen Pickett led the way with 18 points, eight assists, and six rebounds. Seth Lundy also had a great game, scoring 15 points and bringing down seven boards. The Nittany Lions got off to a slow start, but the game quickly turned into a rout by the beginning of the second half.

