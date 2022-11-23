Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?Evan CrosbySpringfield, MO
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
Dangerous Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
Related
rockmnation.com
Five Takeaways from Mizzou’s 29-27 victory against Arkansas
Sometimes, football is fun. Other times, it’s exhausting. Today, it was both. We knew this game had the potential to include some fireworks. Arkansas’ defense is Swiss cheese. Missouri’s offense has shown some real progress in recent weeks. The Tigers’ defense is all about creating havoc, at times at the expense of giving up explosive plays. Arkansas’ offense lives on explosives.
rockmnation.com
Missouri Football Live Game Thread: Battle Line
Missouri won the toss and deferred. Mevis hits a 40-yard field goal to open the scoring. Cook with a solid start to this one. Rocket Sanders is having some early success, slipping out of tackles and finding cracks to run through. KJ Jefferson finishes off the drive with a 37-yard...
rockmnation.com
PREGAMIN’ ARKANSAS
[whispering] all blacks, all blacks, all blacks... [tweet goes up, sees Chad Bailey walking toward the mannequin]. [shouting, pounding fists on table] ALL BLACKS! ALL BLACKS! ALL BLACKS!. You love to see it. I don’t know that this is my favorite iteration of the scripted helmet, but the look is...
rockmnation.com
JUCO Linebacker Triston Newson commits to Mizzou
There’s always a slight bit of trepidation whenever there’s a commitment sans Bat signal, but considering it’s Game Day and Head Coach Eli Drinkwitz has other things on his mind it’s understandable we might miss a timely alert. Missouri’s smaller 14 man class got another addition...
rockmnation.com
Arkansas vs. Missouri: How to watch Week 13 matchup
Every year I can’t resist but to poke fun at the manufactured Battle Line trophy, sponsored by Shelter Insurance. I don’t want to diminish the Mizzou-Arkansas rivalry because it does exist... a little. Mizzou’s real rival is, and always will be, Kansas. Arkansas is a decent substitute but the two teams have never really been all that good at the same time. Despite bordering each other, Mizzou and Arkansas have only played each other 13 times. The Tigers have won 9 of those games. Eight of those games have occurred since Mizzou joined the SEC, and the Tigers are 6-2 in those games.
rockmnation.com
Cookin’ up a Victory: Mizzou football defeats Arkansas to clinch bowl berth
Mizzou football is going bowling. The Battle Line Rivalry between the Missouri Tigers and Arkansas Razorbacks lived up to the hype. After losing last year’s matchup 34-17 in Fayetteville, the trophy comes back to Columbia where it belongs (Mizzou has not lost to Arkansas at home). This year’s iteration produced 56 total points and 786 combined yards in a thrilling 29-27 victory for the Tigers.
rockmnation.com
Mizzou-Arkansas Q&A with Jacob Scott Davis of Arkansas Fight
The Missouri Tigers (5-6, 2-5 SEC) will play for bowl eligibility in the Battle Line Rivalry on Black Friday against the Arkansas Razorbacks (6-5, 3-4 SEC). Kick-off on Black Friday is set for 2:30 p.m. CST on CBS with Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Rick Neuheisel (analyst), and Sherree Burruss (sideline reporter) on the call.
Comments / 0