ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hingham, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Radio

NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs

A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
People

Man Killed When SUV Crashed into an Apple Store Was Recently Engaged to a Woman He Was with for 12 Years

Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner plowed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Mass. The man who died when an SUV plowed into a Massachusetts Apple store earlier this week was reportedly engaged to a woman he'd been with been with for more than a decade. Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, according to a press release...
HINGHAM, MA
Beach Radio

The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December

We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
EDISON, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

Massive indoor go-kart track to open in New Jersey

EDISON, N.J. -- A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison.
EDISON, NJ
nbcboston.com

1 Injured, 1 Arrested in South Station Slashing

One person is under arrest following an attack inside of Boston's South Station Friday morning. Transit police officers were called to the MBTA's South Station commuter rail lobby, in front of CVS, around 6:30 a.m. for an assault in progress. Responding officers found a man who had sustained a laceration...
BOSTON, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Friend says Worcester man who died in crash was always willing to lend a hand

WORCESTER ― Those who were close with Randy Adonoo, the Worcester man who died in a car crash in Bolton on Monday morning, could feel confident that, no matter the hour, their friend would be there to support them as soon as they needed him. Leticia Adriana Flores, who met Adonoo at Quinsigamond Community College while they were both students there, was among the many friends and loved ones who took to social media to honor...
WORCESTER, MA
NJ.com

Driver, 37, dies in Thanksgiving eve crash at N.J. intersection, police say

A 37-year-old driver died early Wednesday morning in a crash at a busy Tinton Falls intersection, authorities said. Officers were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road around 2 a.m. and found that the driver, an unidentified Long Branch man, was dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Tinton Falls Police Department.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
mediafeed.org

500 trucks pass through this Newark intersection every hour. Kids are paying the price

Air pollution has decreased in the U.S. over the past decade — but not everyone is breathing easier. People of color, regardless of income, are exposed to higher levels of air pollution than the U.S. population as a whole. And children living in neighborhoods where thousands of trucks rumble through on a daily basis face twice the risk of developing asthma from pollution exposure compared to kids in a different part of town.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Mortgage Fraud: NJ Developer, Attorney Admit Swindling Lenders Out Of $3.5M

A New Jersey real estate developer and a lawyer admitted running a multi-layered mortgage fraud that cost banks more than $3.5 million in losses, federal authorities said. Developer Victor Santos, 63, of Watchung, paid stand-in "straw" buyers $5,000 each to first purchase a dozen properties in Newark and then secure tenants to lease them, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
NEWARK, NJ
fallriverreporter.com

Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses

Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
PLYMOUTH, MA
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mybeachradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy