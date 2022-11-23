Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest Xander Bogaerts Report Is Not Good For Red Sox FansOnlyHomersBoston, MA
This Olympic Champion Will Be Visiting Derby Street For One Day OnlyDianna CarneyHingham, MA
4 Fun Holiday Drag Shows You Won't Want To Miss!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
4 Family-Friendly Festive Celebrations Happening on the South Shore You Won't Want to MissDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
This is the Oldest City in MassachusettsTy D.Plymouth, MA
Related
Hingham Apple store crash: Victim had gotten engaged day before death
The 65-year-old man who was killed in the Hingham Apple store crash that seriously injured 20 other people had just gotten engaged the day before his death, friends of the victim told NBC Boston. Reporter for the outlet Eli Rosenberg stated in a tweet that friends of Kevin Bradley said,...
NJ officer admits using potato chip bags to smuggle drugs
A Monmouth County correctional officer has admitted to smuggling drugs into jail, hidden in bags of potato chips, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced on Wednesday. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday in Monmouth County Superior Court to second-degree conspiracy to distribute a controlled dangerous substance. In...
Apple CEO Tim Cook spotted in a Quincy restaurant days after deadly Hingham crash
QUINCY, Mass — Apple CEO Tim Cook was spotted in Quincy at ALBA Restaurant just days after a driver crashed into the Apple store killing one person and injuring 19 in Hingham. ALBA Restaurant posted on their Facebook page on Friday a photo of Leo Keka, the owner of...
Man Killed When SUV Crashed into an Apple Store Was Recently Engaged to a Woman He Was with for 12 Years
Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner plowed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, Mass. The man who died when an SUV plowed into a Massachusetts Apple store earlier this week was reportedly engaged to a woman he'd been with been with for more than a decade. Kevin Bradley, 65, of Wayne, N.J., died Monday after a 2019 Toyota 4Runner crashed through the glass storefront at the Derby Street Shops in Hingham, according to a press release...
The world’s largest go-kart track will open in NJ in December
We now have an opening date for what is being billed as the world’s largest indoor go-kart track in Edison. The grand opening is scheduled for Dec. 16. The operation is owned by Supercharged Entertainment and in addition to go-karts, the facility will have axe throwing, a gaming arcade, bionic bumper cars, a drop and twist tower, and virtual reality.
Massive indoor go-kart track to open in New Jersey
EDISON, N.J. -- A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison.
Early-morning fire at Worcester high rise forces dozens of families into the cold on Thanksgiving
WORCESTER, Mass. — Dozens of families were forced out into the cold Thursday morning after a fire at a high rise on Laurel St. in Worcester. The fire chief on scene told Boston 25 News the fire broke out in an electrical room on the second floor around 4 a.m. Thursday.
nbcboston.com
1 Injured, 1 Arrested in South Station Slashing
One person is under arrest following an attack inside of Boston's South Station Friday morning. Transit police officers were called to the MBTA's South Station commuter rail lobby, in front of CVS, around 6:30 a.m. for an assault in progress. Responding officers found a man who had sustained a laceration...
Former North Bergen man tried to collect twice on $27K diamond ring, prosecutor says
A former North Bergen man has been charged with insurance fraud after he submitted a second claim on a pricey diamond ring he had already collected on, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. Duke Quarshie, 44, of Norwalk, Connecticut, was arrested Wednesday by members of the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office...
Police located the body of a missing person at Bare Cove Park in Hingham
HINGHAM, Mass. — Police launch an investigation after they located the body of a missing person inside Bare Cove Park in Hingham on Thursday. There is no sign of foul play or suspected danger to the public, according to police. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
Friend says Worcester man who died in crash was always willing to lend a hand
WORCESTER ― Those who were close with Randy Adonoo, the Worcester man who died in a car crash in Bolton on Monday morning, could feel confident that, no matter the hour, their friend would be there to support them as soon as they needed him. Leticia Adriana Flores, who met Adonoo at Quinsigamond Community College while they were both students there, was among the many friends and loved ones who took to social media to honor...
Driver, 37, dies in Thanksgiving eve crash at N.J. intersection, police say
A 37-year-old driver died early Wednesday morning in a crash at a busy Tinton Falls intersection, authorities said. Officers were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road around 2 a.m. and found that the driver, an unidentified Long Branch man, was dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Tinton Falls Police Department.
Paterson, New Jersey kicks off first restaurant week
Seventeen local restaurants are offering three-course prix-fixe menus costing $17.92 through next Friday.
Ex-Hudson County Man Charged With Insurance Fraud Over $27K Diamond Ring
A 44-year-old Connecticut man formerly of Hudson County was arrested for filing a bogus insurance claim on a diamond ring valued at $27,000, authorities said. Duke Quarshie, of Norwalk, CT, was issued a payment from Assurant Insurance Company in 2016 for a claim regarding the ring, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.
hudsoncountyview.com
Police: Man caught with defaced semi-automatic handgun during Bayonne traffic stop
A man was caught with a defaced semi-automatic handgun during a Bayonne traffic stop earlier this week, authorities said. Antril P. Neal, 30, of Jersey City, was charged with possession of narcotic paraphernalia,. possession of a defaced firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine, possession of a firearm for an...
Two teens in trouble after allegedly stealing car, causing multiple accidents in Brockton
Two teens are in trouble after multiple crashes in Brockton. Police first noticed a stolen vehicle on Clarence Street. When police tried to stop the car, the driver took off, crashing into two other vehicles. The driver drove away from the crash site. Later, police spotted the car again, and...
mediafeed.org
500 trucks pass through this Newark intersection every hour. Kids are paying the price
Air pollution has decreased in the U.S. over the past decade — but not everyone is breathing easier. People of color, regardless of income, are exposed to higher levels of air pollution than the U.S. population as a whole. And children living in neighborhoods where thousands of trucks rumble through on a daily basis face twice the risk of developing asthma from pollution exposure compared to kids in a different part of town.
Mortgage Fraud: NJ Developer, Attorney Admit Swindling Lenders Out Of $3.5M
A New Jersey real estate developer and a lawyer admitted running a multi-layered mortgage fraud that cost banks more than $3.5 million in losses, federal authorities said. Developer Victor Santos, 63, of Watchung, paid stand-in "straw" buyers $5,000 each to first purchase a dozen properties in Newark and then secure tenants to lease them, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger said.
fallriverreporter.com
Police in southeastern Massachusetts allegedly catch two spray-painting businesses
Police in southeastern Massachusetts reportedly caught two in the act when spray-painting businesses this week. Officers Kevin Ciavarra and Dana Reissfelder interrupted two adult men spray-painting their “tags” on downtown businesses in Plymouth. PD stated that this has been a big problem recently that has cost family-owned businesses time and money.
Spotlight: Essex County woman becomes one of the most successful entrepreneurs in New Jersey
Bayoh, who escaped the civil war in her native country of Liberia when she was 13, has mission of bringing high quality food and services to urban communities.
Beach Radio
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
My Beach Radio plays the best oldies and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Jersey Shore, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mybeachradio.com
Comments / 0