Charlotte, NC

TV Meteorologist, Pilot Killed In Helicopter Crash

By Jason Hall
97.3 KBCO
 3 days ago
Photo: @jmyersweather/Instagram; Chip Tayag/Facebook

A meteorologist and a pilot for a Charlotte local news station were killed in a helicopter crash Tuesday (November 22) afternoon.

WBTV Meteorologist Jason Myers and Sky3 pilot Chip Tayag were identified by the news station as the victims of a fatal helicopter crash .

“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board," WBTV said in an official statement shared on its website . "Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives. We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families.”

Myers, a North Carolina native and NC State alum, had previously worked at stations in Raleigh, Texas and Virginia before returning to the Charlotte area, according to WBTV . He is survived by his wife, Jillian and their four children.

Tayag joined WBTV in 2017 as an ENG pilot operating Sky3 and worked with the Total Traffic & Weather Network.

The veteran pilot had more than 20 years of experience, accumulating more than 3,700 total flight hours, including more than 2,000 hours during five years with TTWN, according to WBTV .

“We always said that if we could duplicate Chip and his piloting skills, his organization abilities, and attention to detail, our company would be better off," the Total Traffic and Weather Network said in a statement to WBTV . "He always cared about the job he was doing and strived to make all his passengers comfortable while covering the news in Charlotte."

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration confirmed they were investigating the helicopter crash.

“Tragically there are two people who will not be going home and spending the holidays with their loved ones. I ask that we pray for the families,” Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said in a press conference via WBTV .

Comments / 1

 

