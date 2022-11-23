ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Storms possible Thanksgiving Day in Arkansas

By FORT SMITH TIMES RECORD / USA Today Network
 3 days ago

Storm chances will increase Wednesday night and into Thursday for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma and a soggy Thanksgiving Day and holiday weekend is ahead through Saturday, the National Weather Service reports .

Up to 2 inches of rain is possible in Fort Smith through Saturday.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and dry with a high temperature near 58 degrees. Rain is not expected to start until midnight for travelers who want to get ahead of the storms. Traveling by road and air for Thanksgiving is up this year. Gas prices were down Wednesday to the lowest prices since February at $3.12 a gallon for the statewide average and $3.17 for regular unleaded in Fort Smith, according to Arkansas AAA.

There is a chance for showers before midnight Wednesday, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between midnight and 2 a.m. Thursday.

The low temperature will be about 48 degrees before sunrise Thursday morning. The Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible, the weather service reports.

Thanksgiving Day

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm possible before noon, then rain likely after noon. High near 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday night

Rain likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday

A 40% chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. Northeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday night

Rain likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday

Rain likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday night

A 20 percent chance of rain before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. West wind around 5 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 56. West wind around 5 mph.

Sunday night

Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Storms possible Thanksgiving Day in Arkansas

