Walking, jogging, running or biking activities have a new course with a sidewalk trail encircling Creekmore Park in Fort Smith.

The new concrete path, 8 feet wide, is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The path is about three-fourths complete, said Fort Smith Parks Director Doug S. Reinert. The contractor, Steve Beam Construction is expected to complete the work in December. The cost is $424,816. The path is expected improve drainage issues. The path is 0.6 of a mile long.

At Creekmore Park, 3301 S. M. Street, crews have built an LED, light-emitting diodes, Christmas tree that is 50-feet tall, said . Last year about 30,000 people visited the park for holiday lights, he estimated.

Thousands of lights in park displays will draw more than 30,000 visitors to the "Holiday Express" tours after dark through early January. The Creekmore Park miniature train will run during the holidays.

Work is also being completed on an all-inclusive playground at the park.

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Walking path almost complete at Creekmore Park