ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Smith, AR

Walking path almost complete at Creekmore Park

By Robert Medley, Fort Smith Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ng1GT_0jLNvm5P00

Walking, jogging, running or biking activities have a new course with a sidewalk trail encircling Creekmore Park in Fort Smith.

The new concrete path, 8 feet wide, is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The path is about three-fourths complete, said Fort Smith Parks Director Doug S. Reinert. The contractor, Steve Beam Construction is expected to complete the work in December. The cost is $424,816. The path is expected improve drainage issues. The path is 0.6 of a mile long.

At Creekmore Park, 3301 S. M. Street, crews have built an LED, light-emitting diodes, Christmas tree that is 50-feet tall, said . Last year about 30,000 people visited the park for holiday lights, he estimated.

Thousands of lights in park displays will draw more than 30,000 visitors to the "Holiday Express" tours after dark through early January. The Creekmore Park miniature train will run during the holidays.

Work is also being completed on an all-inclusive playground at the park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QlXCC_0jLNvm5P00

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Walking path almost complete at Creekmore Park

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5newsonline.com

Friendsgiving dinner hosted for the LGBTQ Community

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The holidays can be really difficult for people who have been rejected by their families. Cocoon Collective hosted a holiday meal for the queer community and their allies. "We did not want anyone sitting at home alone on holiday. Friendsgiving is our flagship program; it was...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

Nonprofits make sure everyone has a warm Thanksgiving meal

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With inflation and the lingering impacts of covid, not everyone is able to cook their own Thanksgiving meal. Thankfully, there are several places across our area where families can share a Thanksgiving meal free of charge. Volunteers are working hard to prepare for Care Community Center’s...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas serves Thanksgiving meals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas served up Thanksgiving meals for people in need in Fayetteville and Bentonville Thursday. Hundreds of people, like Christopher David, got a warm meal and had a place to gather as a community to celebrate Thanksgiving. "I think it’s beautiful. It’s...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

Black Friday shopping easy going for early risers

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With Black Friday deals coming as early as the beginning of November, the actual day after Thanksgiving has taken a back seat. Early this morning at the Fayetteville Best Buy, the line barely reached 20 people when the door opened at 5 a.m. this morning. Most...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
News On 6

Semi Crash Causes Traffic Backup On I-40 At Ft. Smith Junction

Authorities responded to the scene of a semi crash that caused a traffic backup Saturday on I-40 at the Fort Smith Junction. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the westbound lanes of I-40 have reopened following the crash. Traffic was diverted to the northbound lanes of I-35, and drivers were...
KHBS

Police making sure people enjoy ‘Blackout Wednesday’ safely

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a popular night for some people to catch up with old friends, and have a few drinks. Fayetteville Police say they are playing Wednesday night by ear. They will bump up patrols if it’s a big crowd tonight. Otherwise, they will be making sure the streets are safe.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue growth slows in November

Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers and Springdale reported a combined $8.013 million in the November sales tax report, a gain of 1.32% on the heels of double-digit growth for most of this year. The local tax reflects a 1% sales tax each city charges on goods and services rendered in September, creating...
BENTONVILLE, AR
KTUL

Man dies in ATV accident in Le Flore County

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man has died in an ATV accident in Le Flore County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The accident happened on private property near Heavener, Okla. and only involved the ATV. Troopers say 74-year-old James Bain was driving an ATV uphill on a private...
TULSA, OK
talkbusiness.net

The Supply Side: Fayetteville-based Natural Way lands on Walmart shelves

Brothers and business partners Quinn and Austin Simkins of Fayetteville, founders of Natural Way Food Group, have been selling homemade peanut butter products in retail since 2017. But after success with candy confections, the brothers reshuffled their business strategy in late 2019 to focus on a sustainable nut butter that uses olive oil instead of palm oil.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KATV

Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
FARMINGTON, AR
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma Author Looking For Answers To Arkansas Cold Case

LaDonna Humphrey, an Oklahoma creator, is on the lookout for solutions to an Arkansas chilly case via her guide and needs to convey consideration to extra circumstances of lacking ladies. For practically three many years, Melissa Witt’s disappearance and loss of life is a thriller to folks simply down the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
heavenerledger.com

Heavener man dies in ATV accident

A 74-year-old Heavener man dies in an ATV accident at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Benson Lane, approximately 2.3 miles east of Heavener. Aron Bain was driving a 1994 Honda ATV on a private trail going uphill when the ATV lost footing and rolled approximately one time before coming to a stop.
HEAVENER, OK
Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

Ft. Smith Southwest Times Record

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
726K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fort Smith, AR from Southwest Times Record.

 http://swtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy